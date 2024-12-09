Notes on 24 Quarterback Recruiting & Transfer Portal Commits - College Football QB Report
FBS & FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal notebook - 12/9/2024
Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com
Monday, December 9, 2024
The transfer portal is officially open for every FBS and FCS team. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is ongoing, and we’re in an FBS quiet period with an FCS contact period.
In today’s post, you’ll get to hear from two-dozen quarterbacks who made recent commitments including who I believe to be the first FBS transfer portal commit. To make up for Transfer Portal Opening Day not being recognized as a national holiday yet, this Monday article is free to all.
Tomorrow’s post will be available to paid subscribers with a ton of FBS and FCS transfer portal scoops, in addition to more from the top QBs from the 2025 recruiting class.
QB Room of the Day
Alabama Crimson Tide
11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)
Jalen Milroe (79)
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
QB Commit Notes
Brady Hart
X | Hudl | FL | 11/29/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Brady Hart flipped from Michigan to Texas A&M and signed after reclassifying from the 2026 class. His dad tells me this decision came down to the Aggies’ great culture and a blue collar group of coaches and players. He added multiple teams were in the mix at the end but declined to mention which programs. Hart had been committed to the Wolverines since June and plans to enroll early.
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele
X | Hudl | HI | 12/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele flipped to Oregon from Cal during the Early Signing Period. He committed to the Golden Bears in July but tells me it came down to the Ducks’ culture, coaches and a chance to compete for a spot.
Carter Smith
X | Hudl | FL | 11/24/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Carter Smith committed to Wisconsin over Florida State last month and had been in contact with around 15 schools. He’d been committed to Michigan for nearly a year before reopening his recruitment when the Wolverines’ pursuit of Bryce Underwood became public. Smith committed when the Badgers did not have an offensive coordinator, and his dad tells me he’s excited about new OC Jeff Grimes’ offense.
“Wisconsin checked all the boxes he had, and he’s really excited about the direction the program is heading. We love the staff there and totally trust they will take care of Carter.”
Jett Niu
X | Hudl | UT | 12/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Jett Niu flipped from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma during the Early Signing Period. He tells me he had no idea about the Cowboys’ firing of offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn before making this decision. Niu had an ongoing relationship with Ben Arbuckle, who was announced as the Sooners’ OC/QBs coach last week.
“It was a great opportunity for me, and he’s got a great track record of developing QBs. I had a few conversations with Coach Venables as well. He told me everything the offensive staff loved about my film, and I just really felt like they valued me and see my potential.” - Jett Niu
Hezekiah Millender
X | Hudl | GA | 11/30/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Hezekiah Millender flipped to Georgia from Boise State the weekend before the Early Signing Period. His dad tells me Clemson and Florida were in contact toward the end, but he stuck with Georgia where he plans to enroll early. Millender had been committed to the Broncos since August.
“It’s the SEC. To play, practice and work against the best is always the goal. He feels he’s worked hard to get to the point and can’t wait to get to campus. Boise is and always will be family but truly just can’t wait to show what he can do on this stage.”
Jamarian Ficklin
X | Hudl | OK | 12/2/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Jamarian Ficklin flipped from Texas State to Utah two days before the Early Signing Period and will enroll early. Oklahoma was in the mix down the stretch, but he tells me the Sooners never offered as they waited to hire a new offensive coordinator, and it started getting too late in the process. Ficklin said nothing changed at Texas State to impact his decision other than a bigger opportunity presenting itself.
“I liked the amazing environment and the people but ultimately, it was the coaches and opportunity that is there for me to grow and become a better player.” - Jamarian Ficklin
Robert McDaniel
X | Hudl | CA | 12/5/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Robert McDaniel flipped to UCLA during the Early Signing Period. He’d been committed to Arizona since May and committed to Cal before that. McDaniel tells me the Bruins would be his No. 1 choice if given the opportunity, and he’s impressed by what new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri has been able to do with quarterbacks.
“A couple years ago when my QB coach asked what my dream school was, my answer was ‘UCLA’. When the UCLA offer was presented, it also came with some clarity in knowing who I would be able to work with once I got there. Watching what Coach Sunseri has been able to do with some of the QBs he has worked with helped really seal the deal for my family and I.”
Brady Edmunds
X | Hudl | CA | 12/2/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2027 QB Brady Edmunds committed to Ohio State over Texas and Penn State last week. He told me he chose the Buckeyes due to their QB-friendly coaching staff and skill position talent. His last campus visit was for the Ohio State-Michigan regular season finale.
“I’ve been an Ohio State fan all my life, and it’s always been the dream. They gave me the green light on my last visit, and I felt like the time was right now. I was ready so I pulled the trigger.” - Brady Edmunds
Eli Morcos
X | Hudl | TX | 12/3/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Eli Morcos flipped to Texas A&M from Tulsa the day before the Early Signing Period and tells me the Golden Hurricane’s coaching change had an impact on this decision. Other schools were in the mix toward the end, but Morcos said he liked the idea of playing in the SEC in his home state.
“It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, and I really love the coaching staff. They’re so genuine and transparent in their process and their plans for me. They really believe that my style of football and what they want do at Texas A&M could fit really well. I’m really excited about that. Being able to be at a university like Texas A&M with the incredible resources and history is a blessing.” - Eli Morcos
Cole Leinart
X | Hudl | CA | 11/6/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2026 QB Cole Leinart committed to SMU last month and was in the building to see the Mustangs’ ACC Championship over the weekend. He expects to join a future QB room that just signed 4⭐ Ty Hawkins to its 2025 class. Leinart told me he picked SMU over USC, Colorado, Utah, Pitt and Kansas because of its culture that continues to build.
“They have a great coaches and players that are taking them to the next level vey quickly. SMU is only going up, and I want to be part of the greatness that is coming very soon.” - Cole Leinart
Michael Clayton II
X | Hudl | FL | 11/10/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2026 QB Michael Clayton II committed to Illinois last month and expects to join a future QB room that just signed 4⭐ Jershaun Newton and 3⭐ Carson Boyd to the 2025 class. He tells me he visited Illinois twice this fall in addition to trips to Ohio State, Nebraska and Louisville. Shortly before committing, Clayton released a top seven that included Illinois, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina and Louisville.
“It came down to my belief in the coaches and their belief in what I can accomplish at Illinois with their approach and the consistency of what they do, how they teach it, results on the field and belief that we can win the biggest games in college football. I really feel like famILLy up there.” - Michael Clayton II
Jaylen Mason
X | Hudl | KS | 10/29/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2026 QB Jaylen Mason committed to Kansas over Iowa State in late October. He committed to previous offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes but tells me he’s excited for the promotion of Jim Zebrowski, who’s been his main recruiter. Mason was on campus for the Jayhawks’ home finale against Colorado and will be back on campus for some basketball games soon. He said he loves the idea of representing his home state.
“They treated me like family and made me feel at home. I believe in the coaches and am confident in the program moving forward.” - Jaylen Mason
Noah Gillon
X | Hudl | MS | 11/5/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Noah Gillon signed with Appalachian State during the Early Signing Period after committing last month. He joined a Mountaineers recruiting class that lost Dan Mahan and Jett Niu to power conference programs in this cycle. Gillon plans to enroll early and tells me he chose the Mountaineers over Arkansas State and Ohio.
“I really love the coaches and feel like they will develop me into the player I want to be. I love the culture in the locker room and just can’t wait to get up there and make an impact as soon as I can.” - Noah Gillon
Jamison Kitna
X | Hudl | OH | 12/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Jamison Kitna flipped from UAB to Bowling Green on the first day of the Early Signing Period. He’d been committed to the Blazers since August and after originally committing to Houston. Kitna tells me he likes that he gets to stay closer to home and what head coach Scot Loeffler has done with the program. He will enroll early.
“It was the toughest decision I’ve had to make. I believe in everything [UAB head coach Trent Dilfer] does with QBs, and I see how much work he puts in to the program. It was so hard to make the decision.” - Jamison Kitna
Jax Brown
X | Hudl | TX | 10/31/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Jax Brown tells me he received late interest from Texas A&M but signed with Sam Houston State during the Early Signing Period. He flipped from New Mexico State after an offensive coordinator change last month and will enroll early. Brown is recovering from a torn ACL and expects to be fully cleared in April. He’s impressed by a program that became bowl bound in its second year competing at the FBS level.
“That shows they have a culture that the coaches and players have built and bought into. I want to be a part of a program like that as I seek to continuously develop as a player and team contributor.” - Jax Brown
Gavin Parkhurst
X | Hudl | TX | 12/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Gavin Parkhurst flipped from Rice to Texas State on the fist day of the Early Signing Period and is still working through whether to enroll early. His dad tells me it was a difficult decision to decommit from the Owls where he’s been committed since June, though Rice recently underwent a coaching change.
“Although Rice’s new head coach Scott Abell has a reputation as a character-first individual and winning track record, Gavin does not believe the spread option offense complements his strength as a passer. Texas State established itself as a top contender in the Sun Belt and complements his strengths as a passer and a runner. Gavin is excited to be a Bobcat.”
Justin Dixon
X | Hudl | MD | 11/30/2024
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2027 QB Justin Dixon committed to Syracuse in late November and became the first quarterback in the class to commit. He said he chose the Orange due to their QB-friendly offense, in addition to the hospitality and family feel they gave him from Day 1.
“They throw the football a ton and spread the ball around to different receivers which is awesome. Everybody eats. I also love the culture that Coach Brown is building here, and I want to be part of that. I chose to commit early because it was right for me. It just felt right.” - Justin Dixon
Jaylen Patterson
X | Hudl | CA | 12/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Jaylen Patterson committed to New Mexico State over Jacksonville State, Utah Tech, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah last week. He chose the Aggies due to the interest that the staff and players showed him and tells me he likes the plan the program has for his development. Patterson will enroll early and said offensive analyst Taylor Mazzone played a major role in getting him to New Mexico State.
“The campus, environment and student support were all A+. The school has made good on their promises to surround me with talent. I'm super excited and can't wait to turn New Mexico into the ‘Showtime State.’ The only thing left to do now is win.” - Jaylen Patterson
Jaxson Dosh
X | Hudl | MI | 11/30/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2026 QB Jaxson Dosh committed to Western Michigan over Bowling Green in late November. He also visited Buffalo recently and returned to the Broncos' campus for their final regular season game the day he committed. Dosh tells me the coaching staff made him a priority the moment it offered him a scholarship.
“Coach Taylor and Bell have treated me and my family like we are part of their own. Western had one of the top offenses in the MAC, and Coach Taylor is building something special in Kalamazoo. I’m excited to be a Bronco.” - Jaxson Dosh
Chip Cooper
Georgia Military (Juco) ➡ Georgia State
2* | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats
Georgia State added a Juco transfer commitment from Chip Cooper, who has two years of eligibility remaining in addition to a redshirt. He threw 14 TDs and 3 INTs at Georgia Military last season in 11 games. Cooper tells me he had familiarity in the program with a defensive analyst who was at GMC last year, along with a few former college and high school teammates. He also received D2 offers from Nebraska-Kearney and Newberry.
Blaze Berry
X | Hudl | KY | 11/12/2024
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Blaze Berry committed to Murray State last month after visiting campus three times this fall. He tells me he picked the Racers over Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State with plans to enroll early. Berry said he loves everything about Murray State after committing.
“The coaching staff is awesome and is building the program in the right direction. I believe they will help me to develop into a better quarterback, and fans truly care about the program.” - Blaze Berry
Weston Edmondson
X | Hudl | TN | 11/26/2024
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Weston Edmondson committed to East Tennessee over West Georgia and Eastern Kentucky a couple weeks ago. He made it official during the Early Signing Period and will take the hour-and-a-half drive for an official visit sometime this winter. Edmondson tells me he’ll join the team in June and and is in an ETSU class that also signed quarterback Jackson Byrd.
“I loved ETSU because of the young and aspiring staff they have. I’ve been able to build a relationship with them, and it felt like a great fit for me because of the home-like feel it had during my visits. I’m really excited about where Coach Lamb and the staff are taking ETSU, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be apart of it.” - Weston Edmondson
Merritt Fisher
X | Hudl | NJ | 10/29/2024
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB Merritt Fisher committed to Chicago (D3) over offers from Bryant and Wesleyan (D3). He tells me he visited to Rutgers, Duke, Harvard, Penn and Columbia this fall before landing on his decision. Fisher said he chose Chicago to leverage his skills and love for football that will create opportunities after his playing days.
“Chicago is the No. 1 school in the nation for economics, and the team has a new dynamic coaching staff that has put the program on an upward trajectory. I’ll get the best of both worlds with great football for at least another four years, and a great career thereafter.” - Merritt Fisher
TJ Wilcox
X | Hudl | FL | 11/30/2024
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
2025 QB TJ Wilcox committed to Florida Memorial (NAIA) with offers from West Virginia, Alabama State, Florida A&M, Delaware State and Tuskegee (D2). He tells me that attending an HBCU was always going to be a place for him, and his relationship with offensive coordinator Michael Jones played a big role, in addition to the style of offense.
“I fell in love with South Florida, and it is the only HBCU in South Florida, so it was a great fit. Also I’m really big on relationships and connections, something coach Mike and the rest of the Florida Memorial coaching staff made a priority. They really kept up with me, came to my games and made me feel like family. FMU really feels like home.” - TJ Wilcox
2025 Commits
FBS
ARK: Madden Iamaleava
ARMY: Blake Owen
BGSU: Jamison Kitna
NMSU: Jaylen Patterson
OKLA: Jett Niu
ORE: Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele
ORE: Mark Wiepert
TAMU: Brady Hart
TAMU: Eli Morcos
TXST: Gavin Parkhurst
UCLA: Robert McDaniel
UGA: Hezekiah Millender
UTAH: Jamarian Ficklin
FCS
NAU: Bryce Herges
UNCO: Gavin Lockett
2025 Decommits
FBS
AFA: Howard Fisher IV
ARIZ: Robert McDaniel
BSU: Hezekiah Millender
CAL: Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele
GAST: Ethan Drumm
MICH: Brady Hart
MRSH: Denzel Gardner
OKST: Jett Niu
RICE: Gavin Parkhurst
TLSA: Eli Morcos
TXST: Jamarian Ficklin
UAB: Jamison Kitna
UCLA: Madden Iamaleava
FCS
UNH: Niko Boyce
UST: Sam Knuth
2025 Reclassifies
Brady Hart: 2026 ➡ 2025
2025 Offers
FBS
IND: Maverick Geske
JVST: Jaylen Patterson
NMSU: Jaylen Patterson
OHIO: Jacob Bell
OKLA: Jett Niu
FCS
MRST: Chase Smith
NAU: Jaylen Patterson
NICH: Kendetryon Backstrom
PENN: Jaylen Johnson
UTT: Jaylen Patterson
2026 Commits
FBS
ARK: Braylen Williams
WMU: Jaxson Dosh
2026 Decommits
FBS
WVU: Brodie McWhorter
2026 Offers
FBS
AUB: Landon Duckworth
CAL: Bowe Bentley
DUKE: Bowe Bentley
DUKE: Matt Ponatoski
GT: Bowe Bentley
SDSU: Ashton Pannell
SYR: Brogan McNab
FCS
COOK: Timothy Cole
DEL: Femi Babalola
2027 Commits
FBS
OSU: Brady Edmunds
SYR: Justin Dixon
2027 Offers
FBS
CSU: Jameson Purcell
MISS: Jayce Johnson
SMU: Elijah Haven
SYR: Keegan Croucher
TOL: Ben Musser
UAB: Ben Musser
2028 Offers
FBS
DUKE: Graham Simpson
OSU: Christopher Vargas
Transfer Commits
FBS
GAST: Chip Cooper
Transfer Withdrawals
FBS
FAU: Kasen Weisman
Transfer Entries
FBS
ARIZ: Brayden Dorman
ARIZ: Anthony Garcia
ARK: Malachi Singleton
AUB: Hank Brown
AUB: Holden Geriner
BC: Jack Brandon
CCAR: Noah Kim
CCAR: Ethan Vasko
CHAR: Max Brown
CIN: Danny Stoddard
CMU: Tyler Jefferson
CMU: Joe Labas
COLO: Walter Taylor
ECU: Bryson Harrison
EMU: Drew Viotto
FAU: Tyriq Starks
FAU: Kasen Weisman
FIU: Keyone Jenkins
FIU: Amari Jones
FRES: Mikey Keene
FSU: Michael Grant
GAST: Braylen Ragland
GT: Zach Pyron
HAW: Jake Farrell
HAW: John-Keawe Sagapolutele
ILL: Cal Swanson
IOWA: Cade McNamara
IOWA: James Resar
JVST: Te’Sean Smoot
KENT: Tommy Ulatowski
KSU: Ta’Quan Roberson
LIB: Nate Hampton
LIB: Kaidon Salter
LOU: Brady Allen
LSU: Rickie Collins
MIA: Reese Poffenbarger
MISS: Walker Howard
MRSH: Braylon Braxton
MRSH: Stone Earle
MSST: Chris Parson
NEB: Daniel Kaelin
NEV: Chubba Purdy
NIU: Ethan Hampton
ODU: Grant Wilson
OKLA: Jackson Arnold
ORST: Gevani McCoy
OSU: Devin Brown
PITT: Nate Yarnell
PUR: Ryan Browne
PUR: Marcos Davila
RICE: EJ Warner
SDSU: Javance Tupouata-Johnson
SHSU: Jase Bauer
STAN: Ashton Daniels
STAN: Justin Lamson
TAMU: Jaylen Henderson
TAMU: Conner Weigman
TEM: Chris Dietrich
TENN: Ryan Damron
TLSA: Cardell Williams
TTU: Cooper LaFebre
TTU: Jake Strong
TULN: Darian Mensah
TXST: PJ Hatter
TXST: RJ Martinez
UAB: Landry Lyddy
UAB: Jacob Zeno
UCF: EJ Colson
UCLA: Justyn Martin
UNC: Conner Harrell
UNM: Devon Dampier
USC: Jake Jensen
USC: Miller Moss
USF: Israel Carter
USM: Tate Rodemaker
UTAH: Sam Huard
UTAH: Brandon Rose
UTAH: Isaac Wilson
UTSA: Jackson Gilkey
UTSA: Eddie Lee Marburger
UVA: Anthony Colandrea
UVA: Devin Sherwood
VAN: Nate Johnson
VT: Jackson Sigler
WKU: TJ Finley
WMU: JD Davis II
FCS
ARPB: Mekhi Hagens
BUCK: Christian Petruzzello
CAMP: Chad Mascoe
CAMP: Bryan Wilson
COLG: Michael Brescia
COOK: Tylik Bethea
DAV: Luke Durkin
DEL: Daniel Lipovski
DRAKE: Luke Bailey
ETSU: Reece Fountain
FOR: CJ Montes
HAMP: Chris Zellous
HARV: Charles DePrima
HCU: Jack Stanton
HCU: Cutter Stewart
HOW: Savan Briggs
HOW: Jaylon Tolbert
INST: Anthony Garzolini
LIND: Tyler Kubat
MACK: Malakai Anthony
MACK: Justin Lewis
MONT: Logan Fife
MURR: Joe Humphreys
MURR: Isaac McNamee
MVSU: Jaydyn Sisk
MVSU: Ty’Jarian Williams
PRST: Jazel Riley
RICH: Camden Coleman
RMU: Anthony Chiccitt
SAC: Kaiden Bennett
SAM: Logan Cross
SCST: Mason Kidd
STET: Trip Maxwell
STON: Malachi Marshall
SUU: Jackson Berry
SUU: Jordan Pachot
TNTC: Jordyn Potts
UNA: Ben Harris
UNCO: Jake Bianchi
UNCO: Jonah Chong
UND: Trey Feeney
UST: Phillip Jones
VALP: Michael Appel
VALP: Clayton Mains
VMI: Brady Hammonds
WEB: Richie Munoz
WOFF: Amari Odom
Transfer Offers
FBS
ARST: Mitch Griffis
ODU: Michael Brescia (TE)
UTEP: Brady Jones
UTSA: Brady Jones
WMU: Brady Jones
WYO: Brady Jones
FCS
ALBY: Pat McQuaide
ALCN: Chris Zellous
CAMP: Kamden Sixkiller
CHSO: Ty Davis
COOK: Tyler Jefferson
EIU: Carson Camp
EKU: Kadyn Parr
EKU: Kamden Sixkiller
ETSU: Mitch Griffis
FAMU: Tyler Jefferson
FOR: Will Burns
FOR: Kamden Sixkiller
HCU: Diego Tello
HCU: Landon Vessel
MERCY: Jordan Barton
SCST: Tyler Jefferson
SELA: Samari Collier
TNTC: Mitch Griffis
TNTC: CJ Montes
TNTC: Jackson Proctor
UNCO: Will Burns
WAG: Jordan Barton
WEBB: Kamden Sixkiller