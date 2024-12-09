Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)

Jalen Milroe (79)

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

QB Commit Notes

Brady Hart

X | Hudl | FL | 11/29/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Brady Hart flipped from Michigan to Texas A&M and signed after reclassifying from the 2026 class. His dad tells me this decision came down to the Aggies’ great culture and a blue collar group of coaches and players. He added multiple teams were in the mix at the end but declined to mention which programs. Hart had been committed to the Wolverines since June and plans to enroll early.

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele

X | Hudl | HI | 12/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele flipped to Oregon from Cal during the Early Signing Period. He committed to the Golden Bears in July but tells me it came down to the Ducks’ culture, coaches and a chance to compete for a spot.

Carter Smith

X | Hudl | FL | 11/24/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Carter Smith committed to Wisconsin over Florida State last month and had been in contact with around 15 schools. He’d been committed to Michigan for nearly a year before reopening his recruitment when the Wolverines’ pursuit of Bryce Underwood became public. Smith committed when the Badgers did not have an offensive coordinator, and his dad tells me he’s excited about new OC Jeff Grimes’ offense.

“Wisconsin checked all the boxes he had, and he’s really excited about the direction the program is heading. We love the staff there and totally trust they will take care of Carter.”

Jett Niu

X | Hudl | UT | 12/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Jett Niu flipped from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma during the Early Signing Period. He tells me he had no idea about the Cowboys’ firing of offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn before making this decision. Niu had an ongoing relationship with Ben Arbuckle, who was announced as the Sooners’ OC/QBs coach last week.

“It was a great opportunity for me, and he’s got a great track record of developing QBs. I had a few conversations with Coach Venables as well. He told me everything the offensive staff loved about my film, and I just really felt like they valued me and see my potential.” - Jett Niu

Hezekiah Millender

X | Hudl | GA | 11/30/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Hezekiah Millender flipped to Georgia from Boise State the weekend before the Early Signing Period. His dad tells me Clemson and Florida were in contact toward the end, but he stuck with Georgia where he plans to enroll early. Millender had been committed to the Broncos since August.

“It’s the SEC. To play, practice and work against the best is always the goal. He feels he’s worked hard to get to the point and can’t wait to get to campus. Boise is and always will be family but truly just can’t wait to show what he can do on this stage.”

Jamarian Ficklin

X | Hudl | OK | 12/2/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Jamarian Ficklin flipped from Texas State to Utah two days before the Early Signing Period and will enroll early. Oklahoma was in the mix down the stretch, but he tells me the Sooners never offered as they waited to hire a new offensive coordinator, and it started getting too late in the process. Ficklin said nothing changed at Texas State to impact his decision other than a bigger opportunity presenting itself.

“I liked the amazing environment and the people but ultimately, it was the coaches and opportunity that is there for me to grow and become a better player.” - Jamarian Ficklin

Robert McDaniel

X | Hudl | CA | 12/5/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Robert McDaniel flipped to UCLA during the Early Signing Period. He’d been committed to Arizona since May and committed to Cal before that. McDaniel tells me the Bruins would be his No. 1 choice if given the opportunity, and he’s impressed by what new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri has been able to do with quarterbacks.

“A couple years ago when my QB coach asked what my dream school was, my answer was ‘UCLA’. When the UCLA offer was presented, it also came with some clarity in knowing who I would be able to work with once I got there. Watching what Coach Sunseri has been able to do with some of the QBs he has worked with helped really seal the deal for my family and I.”

Brady Edmunds

X | Hudl | CA | 12/2/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2027 QB Brady Edmunds committed to Ohio State over Texas and Penn State last week. He told me he chose the Buckeyes due to their QB-friendly coaching staff and skill position talent. His last campus visit was for the Ohio State-Michigan regular season finale.

“I’ve been an Ohio State fan all my life, and it’s always been the dream. They gave me the green light on my last visit, and I felt like the time was right now. I was ready so I pulled the trigger.” - Brady Edmunds

Eli Morcos

X | Hudl | TX | 12/3/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Eli Morcos flipped to Texas A&M from Tulsa the day before the Early Signing Period and tells me the Golden Hurricane’s coaching change had an impact on this decision. Other schools were in the mix toward the end, but Morcos said he liked the idea of playing in the SEC in his home state.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, and I really love the coaching staff. They’re so genuine and transparent in their process and their plans for me. They really believe that my style of football and what they want do at Texas A&M could fit really well. I’m really excited about that. Being able to be at a university like Texas A&M with the incredible resources and history is a blessing.” - Eli Morcos

Cole Leinart

X | Hudl | CA | 11/6/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2026 QB Cole Leinart committed to SMU last month and was in the building to see the Mustangs’ ACC Championship over the weekend. He expects to join a future QB room that just signed 4⭐ Ty Hawkins to its 2025 class. Leinart told me he picked SMU over USC, Colorado, Utah, Pitt and Kansas because of its culture that continues to build.

“They have a great coaches and players that are taking them to the next level vey quickly. SMU is only going up, and I want to be part of the greatness that is coming very soon.” - Cole Leinart

Michael Clayton II

X | Hudl | FL | 11/10/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2026 QB Michael Clayton II committed to Illinois last month and expects to join a future QB room that just signed 4⭐ Jershaun Newton and 3⭐ Carson Boyd to the 2025 class. He tells me he visited Illinois twice this fall in addition to trips to Ohio State, Nebraska and Louisville. Shortly before committing, Clayton released a top seven that included Illinois, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina and Louisville.

“It came down to my belief in the coaches and their belief in what I can accomplish at Illinois with their approach and the consistency of what they do, how they teach it, results on the field and belief that we can win the biggest games in college football. I really feel like famILLy up there.” - Michael Clayton II

Jaylen Mason

X | Hudl | KS | 10/29/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2026 QB Jaylen Mason committed to Kansas over Iowa State in late October. He committed to previous offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes but tells me he’s excited for the promotion of Jim Zebrowski, who’s been his main recruiter. Mason was on campus for the Jayhawks’ home finale against Colorado and will be back on campus for some basketball games soon. He said he loves the idea of representing his home state.

“They treated me like family and made me feel at home. I believe in the coaches and am confident in the program moving forward.” - Jaylen Mason

Noah Gillon

X | Hudl | MS | 11/5/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Noah Gillon signed with Appalachian State during the Early Signing Period after committing last month. He joined a Mountaineers recruiting class that lost Dan Mahan and Jett Niu to power conference programs in this cycle. Gillon plans to enroll early and tells me he chose the Mountaineers over Arkansas State and Ohio.

“I really love the coaches and feel like they will develop me into the player I want to be. I love the culture in the locker room and just can’t wait to get up there and make an impact as soon as I can.” - Noah Gillon

Jamison Kitna

X | Hudl | OH | 12/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Jamison Kitna flipped from UAB to Bowling Green on the first day of the Early Signing Period. He’d been committed to the Blazers since August and after originally committing to Houston. Kitna tells me he likes that he gets to stay closer to home and what head coach Scot Loeffler has done with the program. He will enroll early.

“It was the toughest decision I’ve had to make. I believe in everything [UAB head coach Trent Dilfer] does with QBs, and I see how much work he puts in to the program. It was so hard to make the decision.” - Jamison Kitna

Jax Brown

X | Hudl | TX | 10/31/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Jax Brown tells me he received late interest from Texas A&M but signed with Sam Houston State during the Early Signing Period. He flipped from New Mexico State after an offensive coordinator change last month and will enroll early. Brown is recovering from a torn ACL and expects to be fully cleared in April. He’s impressed by a program that became bowl bound in its second year competing at the FBS level.

“That shows they have a culture that the coaches and players have built and bought into. I want to be a part of a program like that as I seek to continuously develop as a player and team contributor.” - Jax Brown

Gavin Parkhurst

X | Hudl | TX | 12/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Gavin Parkhurst flipped from Rice to Texas State on the fist day of the Early Signing Period and is still working through whether to enroll early. His dad tells me it was a difficult decision to decommit from the Owls where he’s been committed since June, though Rice recently underwent a coaching change.

“Although Rice’s new head coach Scott Abell has a reputation as a character-first individual and winning track record, Gavin does not believe the spread option offense complements his strength as a passer. Texas State established itself as a top contender in the Sun Belt and complements his strengths as a passer and a runner. Gavin is excited to be a Bobcat.”

Justin Dixon

X | Hudl | MD | 11/30/2024

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2027 QB Justin Dixon committed to Syracuse in late November and became the first quarterback in the class to commit. He said he chose the Orange due to their QB-friendly offense, in addition to the hospitality and family feel they gave him from Day 1.

“They throw the football a ton and spread the ball around to different receivers which is awesome. Everybody eats. I also love the culture that Coach Brown is building here, and I want to be part of that. I chose to commit early because it was right for me. It just felt right.” - Justin Dixon

Jaylen Patterson

X | Hudl | CA | 12/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Jaylen Patterson committed to New Mexico State over Jacksonville State, Utah Tech, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah last week. He chose the Aggies due to the interest that the staff and players showed him and tells me he likes the plan the program has for his development. Patterson will enroll early and said offensive analyst Taylor Mazzone played a major role in getting him to New Mexico State.

“The campus, environment and student support were all A+. The school has made good on their promises to surround me with talent. I'm super excited and can't wait to turn New Mexico into the ‘Showtime State.’ The only thing left to do now is win.” - Jaylen Patterson

Jaxson Dosh

X | Hudl | MI | 11/30/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2026 QB Jaxson Dosh committed to Western Michigan over Bowling Green in late November. He also visited Buffalo recently and returned to the Broncos' campus for their final regular season game the day he committed. Dosh tells me the coaching staff made him a priority the moment it offered him a scholarship.

“Coach Taylor and Bell have treated me and my family like we are part of their own. Western had one of the top offenses in the MAC, and Coach Taylor is building something special in Kalamazoo. I’m excited to be a Bronco.” - Jaxson Dosh

Chip Cooper

Georgia Military (Juco) ➡ Georgia State

2* | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats

Georgia State added a Juco transfer commitment from Chip Cooper, who has two years of eligibility remaining in addition to a redshirt. He threw 14 TDs and 3 INTs at Georgia Military last season in 11 games. Cooper tells me he had familiarity in the program with a defensive analyst who was at GMC last year, along with a few former college and high school teammates. He also received D2 offers from Nebraska-Kearney and Newberry.

Blaze Berry

X | Hudl | KY | 11/12/2024

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Blaze Berry committed to Murray State last month after visiting campus three times this fall. He tells me he picked the Racers over Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State with plans to enroll early. Berry said he loves everything about Murray State after committing.

“The coaching staff is awesome and is building the program in the right direction. I believe they will help me to develop into a better quarterback, and fans truly care about the program.” - Blaze Berry

Weston Edmondson

X | Hudl | TN | 11/26/2024

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Weston Edmondson committed to East Tennessee over West Georgia and Eastern Kentucky a couple weeks ago. He made it official during the Early Signing Period and will take the hour-and-a-half drive for an official visit sometime this winter. Edmondson tells me he’ll join the team in June and and is in an ETSU class that also signed quarterback Jackson Byrd.

“I loved ETSU because of the young and aspiring staff they have. I’ve been able to build a relationship with them, and it felt like a great fit for me because of the home-like feel it had during my visits. I’m really excited about where Coach Lamb and the staff are taking ETSU, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be apart of it.” - Weston Edmondson

Merritt Fisher

X | Hudl | NJ | 10/29/2024

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB Merritt Fisher committed to Chicago (D3) over offers from Bryant and Wesleyan (D3). He tells me he visited to Rutgers, Duke, Harvard, Penn and Columbia this fall before landing on his decision. Fisher said he chose Chicago to leverage his skills and love for football that will create opportunities after his playing days.

“Chicago is the No. 1 school in the nation for economics, and the team has a new dynamic coaching staff that has put the program on an upward trajectory. I’ll get the best of both worlds with great football for at least another four years, and a great career thereafter.” - Merritt Fisher

TJ Wilcox

X | Hudl | FL | 11/30/2024

UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals

2025 QB TJ Wilcox committed to Florida Memorial (NAIA) with offers from West Virginia, Alabama State, Florida A&M, Delaware State and Tuskegee (D2). He tells me that attending an HBCU was always going to be a place for him, and his relationship with offensive coordinator Michael Jones played a big role, in addition to the style of offense.

“I fell in love with South Florida, and it is the only HBCU in South Florida, so it was a great fit. Also I’m really big on relationships and connections, something coach Mike and the rest of the Florida Memorial coaching staff made a priority. They really kept up with me, came to my games and made me feel like family. FMU really feels like home.” - TJ Wilcox

