2026 QB Recruits: FBS & FCS Commits, Best Available, Rankings, Highlights
A guide to the 2026 quarterback recruiting class
Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics
This page tracks 2026 FBS and FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the top uncommitted QBs and teams without a commit.
The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer.
The Early Signing Period will be in early December 2025 with the Regular Signing Period starting in early February 2026 unless the recruiting calendar changes.
2026 FBS QB Commits
2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
SEC
None: Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Jayvon Gilmore
X | Hudl | SC | 8/1/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
FLORIDA GATORS
Will Griffin
X | Hudl | FL | 6/1/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Jared Curtis
X | Hudl | TN | 3/23/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
