Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

This page tracks 2026 FBS and FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the top uncommitted QBs and teams without a commit.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer.

The Early Signing Period will be in early December 2025 with the Regular Signing Period starting in early February 2026 unless the recruiting calendar changes.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2026 FBS QB Commits

2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028

SEC

None: Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Jayvon Gilmore

X | Hudl | SC | 8/1/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

FLORIDA GATORS

Will Griffin

X | Hudl | FL | 6/1/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Jared Curtis

X | Hudl | TN | 3/23/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals