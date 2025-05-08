This page tracks 2025 FCS depth charts and injury report news for every quarterback room. It’s updated through the end of each team’s college football season with the first 2026 post coming in November 2025.

Check out the college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury content subscribers have access to including the daily newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics

In addition to the latest news, you’ll get links to stats and player news feeds with home states, years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Player info includes 2024 starts, games played and FBS/FCS QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see incoming recruits and transfer portal commits, in addition to players not returning from the 2024 QB room.

Quarterbacks are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts for now.

Info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

🚨Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)

2025 FCS Depth Charts & Injury Report

Abilene Christian Depth Chart

Stats | 12/7 NDSU (L 51-31)

McIvor (62)

Stone Earle

1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

8 Games | 5 Starts | 269 Snaps

Jan. 7, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Marshall.

Carson Haggard

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

3 Games | 1 Start | 110 Snaps

Quayde Hawkins

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Carson May

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Leighton Adams

4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

LOSSES: Maverick McIvor | Trevor Baker

Alabama A&M Depth Chart

Stats | 11/29 FAMU (L 28-20)

Brown (64) + Lankford (16)

Cornelious Brown IV

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

11 Games | 6 Starts | 452 Snaps

Ashley Tucker Jr.

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps

Jamar Graham

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

JD Davis II

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jan. 27, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Western Michigan.

LOSSES: Xavier Lankford | Aveon Smith

Alabama State Depth Chart

Stats | 11/28 TUSK (W 34-6)

Keye (45) + Langford (3)

Kareem Keye

2* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 394 Snaps

Listed as a QB/WR on the roster but is playing quarterback.

Zach Sims

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 176 Snaps

James Hayes

4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 41 Snaps

🚨Andrew Body🚨

1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 31 Snaps

Sept. 4, 2024 - Underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

Jayvius Langford

1 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Te’Sean Smoot

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jan. 31, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Jacksonville State.

Braylen Ragland

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dec. 20, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Georgia State.

LOSSES: Jonah O’Brien

Albany Depth Chart

Stats | 11/23 HAMP (W 41-34)

Weber (83) + Lindsey (1)