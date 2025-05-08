2025 FCS Depth Charts & Injury Report News
FCS quarterback room notebook
This page tracks 2025 FCS depth charts and injury report news for every quarterback room. It’s updated through the end of each team’s college football season with the first 2026 post coming in November 2025.
Photo courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics
In addition to the latest news, you’ll get links to stats and player news feeds with home states, years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season and highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
Player info includes 2024 starts, games played and FBS/FCS QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see incoming recruits and transfer portal commits, in addition to players not returning from the 2024 QB room.
Quarterbacks are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts for now.
Info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading.
The starter of the most recent game is listed first with QB snap counts in parentheses.
*Redshirt available
🚨Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season)
2025 FCS Depth Charts & Injury Report
Abilene Christian Depth Chart
Stats | 12/7 NDSU (L 51-31)
McIvor (62)
Stone Earle
1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
8 Games | 5 Starts | 269 Snaps
Jan. 7, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Marshall.
Carson Haggard
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
3 Games | 1 Start | 110 Snaps
Quayde Hawkins
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Carson May
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Leighton Adams
4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
LOSSES: Maverick McIvor | Trevor Baker
Alabama A&M Depth Chart
Stats | 11/29 FAMU (L 28-20)
Brown (64) + Lankford (16)
Cornelious Brown IV
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
11 Games | 6 Starts | 452 Snaps
Ashley Tucker Jr.
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps
Jamar Graham
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
JD Davis II
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jan. 27, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Western Michigan.
LOSSES: Xavier Lankford | Aveon Smith
Alabama State Depth Chart
Stats | 11/28 TUSK (W 34-6)
Keye (45) + Langford (3)
Kareem Keye
2* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 394 Snaps
Listed as a QB/WR on the roster but is playing quarterback.
Zach Sims
3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 176 Snaps
James Hayes
4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 41 Snaps
🚨Andrew Body🚨
1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 31 Snaps
Sept. 4, 2024 - Underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.
Jayvius Langford
1 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Te’Sean Smoot
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jan. 31, 2025 - Committed after transferring from Jacksonville State.
Braylen Ragland
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dec. 20, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Georgia State.
LOSSES: Jonah O’Brien
Albany Depth Chart
Stats | 11/23 HAMP (W 41-34)
Weber (83) + Lindsey (1)
