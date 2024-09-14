Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

This page tracks 2027 FBS and FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the top uncommitted QBs and teams without a commit.

The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer.

The Early Signing Period will be in early December 2026 with the Regular Signing Period starting in early February 2027 unless the recruiting calendar changes.

2027 FBS QB Commits

SEC

None: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Big Ten

None: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin

ACC

None: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big 12

None: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

Pac-12

None: Oregon State, Washington State

Independents

None: Notre Dame, UConn, UMass

AAC

None: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA

Mountain West

None: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

Sun Belt

None: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy

MAC

None: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Conference USA

None: FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, UTEP, Western Kentucky, Delaware (2025), Missouri State (2025)

2027 FCS QB Commits

Missouri Valley Football

None: Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Youngstown State, Missouri State (FBS - 2025)

Big Sky

None: Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, UC Davis, Weber State

CAA

None: Albany, Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova, William & Mary, Richmond (Patriot - 2025), Delaware (FBS - 2025)

Southern

None: Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, Wofford

United Athletic

None: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama Lions, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, Utah Tech, West Georgia

Southland

None: Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas-Rio Grande Valley (FCS - 2025)

Big South-Ohio Valley

None: Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, Western Illinois

Patriot

None: Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Richmond (Patriot - 2025)

NEC

None: Central Connecticut State, Duquesne, Long Island, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Saint Francis (PA), Stonehill, Wagner

Pioneer

None: Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, San Diego, St. Thomas, Stetson, Valparaiso

Ivy

None: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

MEAC

None: Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State

SWAC

None: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,

Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, Texas Southern

Independents

None: Merrimack, Sacred Heart

Non-D1 Commits

Zero quarterbacks with a Division I offer have committed to a non-Division I team.

Top Uncommitted 2027 QBs

Power 4 Offers

Brady Edmunds

X | Hudl | CA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Carson White

X | Hudl | TX

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Colton Nussmeier

X | Hudl | TX

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals