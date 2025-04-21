This post is updated through the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 19, 2026. I stop writing about teams on this page when their 2025 seasons end, so I’ll post a 2026 edition in November 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the daily newsletter with the latest college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

Check out the quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

This page tracks the latest 2025 FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart and injury news with detailed info on each player. You’ll get links to stats and player news feeds with info like home states, years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season and highest star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

Player info includes 2024 starts, games played and quarterback snaps. Snap count info is via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see incoming recruiting and transfer portal commits, in addition to players not returning from the 2024 QB room.

FBS quarterbacks are slotted by their spot on the depth chart. For now, FCS players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts, years left, star ratings and alphabetical.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

This is what team sections look like for paid subscribers below. The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

🚨Injured, suspended, opted out, left the team (in-season) or entered the transfer portal (in-season).

Info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading.

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Stats

11/30 Minnesota (L 24-7)

Braedyn Locke (60)

🚨Billy Edwards Jr.🚨

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

11 Games | 11 Starts | 743 Snaps

Dec. 16, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Maryland (stats). He missed the regular season finale vs. Penn State on Nov. 30 with a thumb injury.

Danny O’Neil

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

11 Games | 11 Starts | 731 Snaps

Dec. 16, 2024 - Committed after transferring from San Diego State (stats).

Carter Smith

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jan. 8, 2025 - His dad told me he’ll enroll early.

Milos Spasojevic

4 | ⭐⭐ | MN

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

LOSSES - Tyler Van Dyke | Braedyn Locke | Mabrey Mettauer | Cole LaCrue

2025 FBS Depth Charts & Injuries

SEC

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Stats

12/31 Michigan (L 19-13)

Jalen Milroe (63)