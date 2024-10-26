2025 QB Transfer Portal: FBS & FCS Commitments, Entries, Top Uncommitted
A guide to the 2025 transfer portal quarterback class
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics
This page tracks quarterback transfer portal entries and commitments with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. This tracker includes QBs leaving or joining an FBS or FCS program.
The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28, 2024 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025. Grad transfers may enter the portal between Oct. 1, 2024-April 25, 2025. Players who competed in the College Football Playoff, FCS Playoffs or bowl games receive an extra five days to enter the transfer portal after their final contest. Players may also enter within 30 days after a head coaching change.
Just to make things a little more confusing, the SEC has a rule where players cannot transfer to another school within the conference unless they entered the portal by Feb. 1, 2024. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.
Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation. There is no limit for how many times a player can transfer during his college career.
Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during the postseason.
Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to stats and social media. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Following the list of FBS and FCS quarterback commits, you’ll see the top uncommitted transfer QBs in the class.
FBS QB Commits
*Redshirt available
FBS ➡ FBS
None
FCS ➡ FBS
None
Non-FBS/FCS ➡ FBS
None
FCS QB Commits
FBS ➡ FCS
None
FCS ➡ FCS
None
Non-FBS/FCS ➡ FCS
None
Non-FBS/FCS QB Commits
FBS ➡ Non-FBS/FCS
None
FCS ➡ Non-FBS/FCS
None
Uncommitted FBS QBs
Matthew Sluka
UNLV ➡
1 | UNRATED | NY | X | Stats
3 Games | 3 Starts | 171 Snaps
Cameron Edge
Maryland ➡
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | DE | X | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 21 Snaps
Miles McEachin Jr.
Liberty ➡
3 | UNRATED | NJ | X | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Uncommitted FCS QBs
Carson Camp
Sacramento State ➡
2 | ⭐⭐ | IL | X | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dylan Gutierrez
Weber State ➡
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | X | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps