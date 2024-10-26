Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

This page tracks quarterback transfer portal entries and commitments with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. This tracker includes QBs leaving or joining an FBS or FCS program.

The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28, 2024 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025. Grad transfers may enter the portal between Oct. 1, 2024-April 25, 2025. Players who competed in the College Football Playoff, FCS Playoffs or bowl games receive an extra five days to enter the transfer portal after their final contest. Players may also enter within 30 days after a head coaching change.

Just to make things a little more confusing, the SEC has a rule where players cannot transfer to another school within the conference unless they entered the portal by Feb. 1, 2024. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.

Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation. There is no limit for how many times a player can transfer during his college career.

Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during the postseason.

Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to stats and social media. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Following the list of FBS and FCS quarterback commits, you’ll see the top uncommitted transfer QBs in the class.

FBS QB Commits

2023 | 2024 | 2025

*Redshirt available

FBS ➡ FBS

None

FCS ➡ FBS

None

Non-FBS/FCS ➡ FBS

None

FCS QB Commits

FBS ➡ FCS

None

FCS ➡ FCS

None

Non-FBS/FCS ➡ FCS

None

Non-FBS/FCS QB Commits

FBS ➡ Non-FBS/FCS

None

FCS ➡ Non-FBS/FCS

None

Uncommitted FBS QBs

Matthew Sluka

UNLV ➡

1 | UNRATED | NY | X | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 171 Snaps

Cameron Edge

Maryland ➡

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | DE | X | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 21 Snaps

Miles McEachin Jr.

Liberty ➡

3 | UNRATED | NJ | X | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Uncommitted FCS QBs

Carson Camp

Sacramento State ➡

2 | ⭐⭐ | IL | X | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dylan Gutierrez

Weber State ➡

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | X | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps