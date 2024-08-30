Photo courtesy of MSU Athletic Communications

This page tracks FBS and FCS quarterback transfer portal entries and commitments heading into the 2024 season.

The first transfer portal window was Dec. 4, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024, and players who competed in bowl games, FCS playoffs or College Football Playoff received an extra five days to enter the portal after their contest.

The spring transfer window was April 16-30, 2024, and graduate transfers must have entered the portal by May 1, 2024. Also, players can enter the portal within 30 days after a head coaching change. Just to make things a little more confusing, the SEC has a rule where players cannot transfer to another school within the conference unless they entered the portal by Feb. 1, 2024. These dates are only for entry, and players can choose their next school at any time.

Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation.

Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during bowl season.

Multi-time transfers are eligible to play immediately in this transfer portal cycle, and it seems likely that will become a permanent rule moving forward.

The transfer portal is not public, but I’m confident this is the most accurate resource for transfer QB information on the internet.

FBS QB Commits

2023 | 2024

Players are sorted by their highest star ratings out of high school from 247, On3 and Rivals, followed years of eligibility and alphabetical. The first column shows years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by recruiting class and home state.

Following the list of FBS and FCS quarterback commits, you’ll see the top uncommitted transfer QBs in the class.

Withdrew from Portal

Grady Brosterhous | Virginia

Colin Parachek | Marshall

Kiael Kelly | Ball State

Brett Brown | Missouri

Brayden Dorman | Arizona

Israel Carter | USF

Kai Horton | Tulane

Kaidon Salter | Liberty

Brayden Schager | Hawaii

Caden Veltkamp | Western Kentucky

Not Returning to CFB

Aaron McLaughlin | Jacksonville State

Mitch Griffis | Wake Forest

Charles Wright | Texas

Mikele Colasurdo | Georgia State

Jayden de Laura | Arizona

Taulia Tagovailoa | Maryland

Russell Tabor | North Carolina

Tanner Bailey | South Carolina

*indicates a redshirt season is still available to use

FBS ➡ FBS

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Kyle McCord (PA)

1* | 2021 | Ohio State ➡ Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei (CA)

1* | 2020 | Oregon State ➡ Florida State

Ty Thompson (AZ)

2 | 2021 | Oregon ➡ Tulane