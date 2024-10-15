Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography

This page shows the most important college football in-season and offseason dates with transfer portal and recruiting calendars, in addition to upcoming QB visits and commitments. This takes you from May 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025.

This is updated daily, so bookmark this if you’re a player, parent, coach or fan looking to make sense of a sport with a fairly confusing calendar. This will be pinned to the site’s homepage, so refresh the page for updates all year long.

2024-25 Key Dates

College Football

Late July/Early August, 2024 : Fall Camp.

Aug. 24, 2024: FBS & FCS Regular Seasons Start.

Oct. 1, 2024-April 25, 2025: Grad Transfer Transfer Window

Nov. 5, 2024: College Football Playoff Rankings.

Nov. 12, 2024: College Football Playoff Rankings.

Nov. 19, 2024: College Football Playoff Rankings.

Nov. 23, 2024: FCS Regular Season Ends.

Nov. 24, 2024: FCS Playoffs Selection Sunday.

Nov. 26, 2024: College Football Playoff Rankings.

Nov. 30, 2024: FBS Regular Season Ends.

Nov. 30, 2024: FCS Playoffs First Round.

Dec. 3, 2024: College Football Playoff Rankings.

Dec. 6-7, 2024: Conference Championships.

Dec. 7, 2024: FCS Playoffs Second Round.

Dec. 8, 2024: College Football Playoff Selection Sunday.

Dec. 13-14, 2024: FCS Playoffs Quarterfinal.

Dec. 14, 2024: Army-Navy Game.

Dec. 14, 2024: Bowl Season Starts.

Dec. 20-21, 2024: CFP First Round, FCS Playoffs Semifinal.

Dec. 31, 2024-Jan. 1, 2025: CFP Quarterfinal.

Jan. 4, 2025: Bowl Season Ends.

Jan. 6, 2025: FCS Playoffs National Championship.

Jan. 9-10, 2025: CFP Semifinal.

Mid-January 2025: NFL Draft Early Entry Deadline.

Jan. 20, 2025: CFP National Championship.

January-May, 2025: Spring Practices.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal

May 25, 2024: FBS & FCS Contact Period Ends.

May 26-29, 2024: FBS & FCS Dead Period.

May 30-June 23, 2024: FBS Quiet Period.

May 30-July 31, 2024: FCS Quiet Period.

June 24-July 24, 2024: FBS Dead Period.

July 25-31, 2024: FBS Quiet Period.

Aug. 1-31, 2024: FBS & FCS Dead Period (There’s a quiet period 48 hours before a home contest (on the institution’s campus or in a facility normally used for its home games) that occurs in August or on Sept. 1 or 2 through 48 hours after the conclusion of the contest).

Sept. 1-Dec. 1, 2024: FBS & FCS Evaluation Period.

Dec. 2-8, 2024: FBS Dead Period.

Dec. 2-5, 2024: FCS Dead Period.

Dec. 4-6, 2024: Early Signing Period.

Dec. 4, 2024-Jan. 15, 2025: Midyear Juco Transfer Signing Period.

Dec. 6-19, 2024: FCS Contact Period.

Dec. 9-28, 2024: Transfer Portal Window.

Dec. 9-22, 2024: FBS Quiet Period.

Dec. 20-22, 2024: FCS Quiet Period.

Dec. 23, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025: FBS & FCS Dead Period (Jan. 1-5: quiet period for two- and four-year college transfer prospective student-athletes who intend to enroll midyear).

Jan. 6-11, 2025: FBS & FCS Contact Period.

Jan. 12, 2025: FBS & FCS Quiet Period.

Jan. 13-15, 2025: FBS & FCS Dead Period.

Jan. 16-Feb. 1, 2025: FBS & FCS Contact Period.

Feb. 1, 2025: SEC Intraconference Transfer Portal Entry Deadline.

Feb. 2, 2025: FBS & FCS Quiet Period.

Feb. 3-March 2, 2025: FBS & FCS Dead Period (For National Service Academies, Feb. 7 through March 2 shall be a quiet period).

Feb. 5-April 1, 2025: Regular Signing Period.

March 3-April 14, 2025: FBS & FCS Quiet Period.

April 15-May 24, 2025: FBS & FCS Contact Period.

April 16-25, 2025: Transfer Portal Window.

May 25-28, 2025: FBS & FCS Dead Period.

May 29-June 22, 2025: FBS Quiet Period.

May 29-July 31, 2025: FCS Quiet Period.

June 23-July 31, 2025: FBS Dead Period.

Every upcoming QB visit comes from somebody involved in that player’s recruitment. Official visits are in bold.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

FBS Game Day!

Evaluation Period (FBS & FCS - Thru Dec. 1): An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

FBS Game Day!

Evaluation Period (FBS & FCS - Thru Dec. 1): An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

Thursday, October 17, 2024

FBS Game Day!

COMMITMENT

Helaman Casuga

Evaluation Period (FBS & FCS - Thru Dec. 1): An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.