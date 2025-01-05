Quarterback Depth Chart & Injury News Central
A guide to QB room info on The Gunslinger Buzz
Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletic Strategic Communications
Below is a look at everything you need to know about quarterback room info at the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3 and NAIA levels of college football. The FBS and FCS posts include the latest depth chart and injury news. Each of these links are updated daily, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.
FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA | Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
These pages track quarterback news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It shows recruiting and transfer commits and departures for every QB room.
FBS
FCS
JUCO
D2
2024 | 2025
D3
2024 | 2025
NAIA
2024 | 2025
Get inside access to college football QB news with a free or paid subscription.