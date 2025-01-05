Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletic Strategic Communications

Below is a look at everything you need to know about quarterback room info at the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3 and NAIA levels of college football. The FBS and FCS posts include the latest depth chart and injury news. Each of these links are updated daily, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.

FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA | Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

These pages track quarterback news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It shows recruiting and transfer commits and departures for every QB room.

FBS

2024 | 2025

FCS

2024 | 2025

JUCO

2023 | 2024 | 2025

D2

2024 | 2025

D3

2024 | 2025

NAIA

2024 | 2025