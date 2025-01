This post is updated every morning through the national championship on Jan. 6, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.

This page tracks 2024 FCS quarterback news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It shows recruiting commits for all 129 QB rooms.

For an early look at next season, the 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker (FCS) page is updated every Saturday. It includes the latest transfer portal commitments looking ahead to next season.

FCS QB Notebook

College Football Eligibility

NOTE: The NCAA released a memo on Dec. 23, 2024 that granted a blanket waiver to athletes who attended a non-NCAA school (like Juco and NAIA) to remain eligible for 2025-26 if their eligibility would expired after the 2024-25 season. I’m in the process of going through every FCS roster to find every quarterback who’s been impacted by this.

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

QB Room of the Week

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

🏁2024 season finished

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

11/30 Northern Iowa (L 41-34)

Elijah Owens (67)

Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 715 Snaps

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats

2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Dec. 4, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

