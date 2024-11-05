This page tracks junior college quarterback rooms with player news feeds, star ratings, stats, home state, social media and years of eligibility remaining. This tracker also shows the latest Juco transfer commitments looking ahead to the 2025 season.

The Midyear Juco Transfer Signing Period runs from Dec. 4, 2024 through Jan. 15, 2025.

2024 Junior College QBs

Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to news feeds, stats and social media for every Juco quarterback.

*Redshirt available

NJCAA

Andrew Fighting Tigers

Jessie Caver III

3 | UNRATED | AL | X | Stats

Tyren Randolph

4* | UNRATED | FL | X | Stats

Terrell Riley

4* | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats

Blinn Buccaneers

Rylan Wooten

3* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Duriell Quinn

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

John Seibert

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Nathan Smith

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Lorenzo Zeno

4* | UNRATED | LA | X | Stats

Butler Grizzlies

Mason McHugh

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | X | Stats

Mac Armstrong

4 | UNRATED | KS | X | Stats

Braylan Ford

4* | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats

Jayson Zardavets

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Central Georgia Tech Titans

Jared Lawrence

3 | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats

Jiante “Shon” Tobridge

3 | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats

Eian Finkley

4 | UNRATED | FL | X | Stats

Nathan Miller

4* | UNRATED | NC | X | Stats

Nathan Miller is done playing football due to injuries, he tells me.

Cisco Wranglers

Gavin Session

3 | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Malachi Berg

4 | UNRATED | KS | X | Stats

Davion Wilson

4 | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Davion Wilson is no longer with the team, he tells me.

Ashton Garza

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Mikey Harrington

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Lior Mendji

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats

Landon Vessel

4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats