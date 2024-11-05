2024 Juco Quarterback Rooms & Transfer Tracker
A guide to the 2024 junior college quarterback class
This page tracks junior college quarterback rooms with player news feeds, star ratings, stats, home state, social media and years of eligibility remaining. This tracker also shows the latest Juco transfer commitments looking ahead to the 2025 season.
The Midyear Juco Transfer Signing Period runs from Dec. 4, 2024 through Jan. 15, 2025.
2024 Junior College QBs
Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals with links to news feeds, stats and social media for every Juco quarterback.
*Redshirt available
NJCAA
Andrew Fighting Tigers
Jessie Caver III
3 | UNRATED | AL | X | Stats
Tyren Randolph
4* | UNRATED | FL | X | Stats
Terrell Riley
4* | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats
Blinn Buccaneers
Rylan Wooten
3* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Duriell Quinn
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
John Seibert
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Nathan Smith
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Lorenzo Zeno
4* | UNRATED | LA | X | Stats
Butler Grizzlies
Mason McHugh
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | X | Stats
Mac Armstrong
4 | UNRATED | KS | X | Stats
Braylan Ford
4* | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats
Jayson Zardavets
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Central Georgia Tech Titans
Jared Lawrence
3 | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats
Jiante “Shon” Tobridge
3 | UNRATED | GA | X | Stats
Eian Finkley
4 | UNRATED | FL | X | Stats
Nathan Miller
4* | UNRATED | NC | X | Stats
Nathan Miller is done playing football due to injuries, he tells me.
Cisco Wranglers
Gavin Session
3 | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Malachi Berg
4 | UNRATED | KS | X | Stats
Davion Wilson
4 | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Davion Wilson is no longer with the team, he tells me.
Ashton Garza
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Mikey Harrington
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Lior Mendji
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
Landon Vessel
4* | UNRATED | TX | X | Stats
