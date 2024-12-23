This post is updated every Sunday till the offseason begins for every team and will move to Tuesdays after the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 21, 2025. All new updates are sent to your inbox in College Football QB Report twice a week for the next month.

Photo courtesy of CuBuffs.com

This page tracks 2025 FBS quarterback news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It shows recruiting and transfer commits and departures for all 136 QB rooms.

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft 2025 NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

QB Room of the Week

This is what all 136 team sections look like for paid subscribers below.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

Every team section is continuing to be updated whether their 2024 season is over or not. For the purposes of this article, I’m assuming every player is returning in 2025 unless they’re out of eligibility or announced they’re entering the transfer portal, declaring for the NFL Draft, switching positions, done with football, etc. I’m also assuming every 2025 recruiting commit will join the team for this upcoming season.

🏁2024 season finished

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)

Taylen Green

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 780 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

2-3 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

11/11/2024 - Told me he has two or three years left heading into the 2025 season.

Blake Boda

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Madden Iamaleava

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grayson Wilson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Quentin Murphy

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Signed as an athlete.

COMMITS

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Braylen Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

LOSSES

Malachi Singleton

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps

12/9/2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

