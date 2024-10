In This Edition, you’ll get a look at every FBS, FCS and Juco program that gets written about on this site.

FBS (134)

Realignment Notes

Delaware and Missouri State will transition from FCS to FBS before the 2025 season and compete in Conference USA.

UMass will transition from independent to the MAC before the 2025 season.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will transition from the Mountain West to Pac-12 before the 2026 season.

UTEP will transition from Conference USA to the Mountain West before the 2026 season.

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Washington Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers

ACC

Boston College Eagles

Cal Golden Bears

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina Tar Heels

Pitt Panthers

SMU Mustangs

Stanford Cardinal

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Big 12

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Baylor Bears

BYU Cougars

Cincinnati Bearcats

Colorado Buffaloes

Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCF Knights

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Pac-12

Oregon State Beavers

Washington State Cougars

Independents

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

UConn Huskies

UMass Minutemen

AAC

Army Black Knights

Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls

Memphis Tigers

Navy Midshipmen

North Texas Mean Green

Rice Owls

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UAB Blazers

USF Bulls

UTSA Roadrunners

Mountain West

Air Force Falcons

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Nevada Wolf Pack

New Mexico Lobos

San Diego State Aztecs

San Jose State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

Utah State Aggies

Wyoming Cowboys

Sun Belt - East

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers

James Madison Dukes

Marshall Thundering Herd

Old Dominion Monarchs

Sun Belt - West

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

South Alabama Jaguars

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Texas State Bobcats

Troy Trojans

MAC

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (OH) RedHawks

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos

Conference USA

FIU Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Kennesaw State Owls

Liberty Flames

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

New Mexico State Aggies

Sam Houston State Bearkats

UTEP Miners

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2025)

Missouri State Bears (2025)

FCS (129)

Realignment Notes

Delaware and Missouri State will transition from FCS to FBS before the 2025 season and compete in Conference USA.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley is starting a football program in 2025 and will join the FCS’ Southland Conference.

Richmond will transition from CAA to the Patriot League before the 2025 season.

Missouri Valley Football

Illinois State Redbirds

Indiana State Sycamores

Missouri State Bears (FBS - 2025)

Murray State Racers

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota State Bison

Northern Iowa Panthers

South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Southern Illinois Salukis

Youngstown State Penguins

Big Sky

Cal Poly Mustangs

Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals

Idaho State Bengals

Montana Grizzlies

Montana State Bobcats

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Colorado Bears

Portland State Vikings

Sacramento State Hornets

UC Davis Aggies

Weber State Wildcats

CAA

Albany Great Danes

Bryant Bulldogs

Campbell Fighting Camels

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (FBS - 2025)

Elon Phoenix

Hampton Pirates

Maine Black Bears

Monmouth Hawks

New Hampshire Wildcats

North Carolina A&T Aggies

Rhode Island Rams

Richmond Spiders (Patriot - 2025)

Stony Brook Seawolves

Towson Tigers

Villanova Wildcats

William & Mary Tribe

Southern

Chattanooga Mocs

East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Furman Paladins

Mercer Bears

Samford Bulldogs

The Citadel Bulldogs

VMI Keydets

Western Carolina Catamounts

Wofford Terriers

United Athletic

ASUN

Austin Peay Governors

Central Arkansas Bears

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

North Alabama Lions

West Georgia Wolves

WAC

Abilene Christian Wildcats

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Tarleton State Texans

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Southland

Houston Christian Huskies

Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals

McNeese State Cowboys

Nicholls State Colonels

Northwestern State Demons

Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (FCS - 2025)

Big South-Ohio Valley

Big South

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Ohio Valley

Eastern Illinois Panthers

Lindenwood Lions

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

UT Martin Skyhawks

Western Illinois Leathernecks

Patriot

Bucknell Bison

Colgate Raiders

Fordham Rams

Georgetown Hoyas

Holy Cross Crusaders

Lafayette Leopards

Lehigh Mountain Hawks

NEC

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Duquesne Dukes

Long Island Sharks

Mercyhurst Lakers

Robert Morris Colonials

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Stonehill Skyhawks

Wagner Seahawks

Pioneer

Butler Bulldogs

Davidson Wildcats

Dayton Flyers

Drake Bulldogs

Marist Red Foxes

Morehead State Eagles

Presbyterian Blue Hose

San Diego Toreros

St. Thomas Tommies

Stetson Hatters

Valparaiso Beacons

Ivy

Brown Bears

Columbia Lions

Cornell Big Red

Dartmouth Big Green

Harvard Crimson

Penn Quakers

Princeton Tigers

Yale Bulldogs

MEAC

Delaware State Hornets

Howard Bison

Morgan State Bears

Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles

South Carolina State Bulldogs

SWAC

Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama State Hornets

Alcorn State Braves

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Florida A&M Rattlers

Grambling State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Prairie View A&M Panthers

Southern Jaguars

Texas Southern Tigers

Independents

Merrimack Warriors

Sacred Heart Pioneers

JUCO - NJCAA (41)

Andrew Fighting Tigers

Blinn Buccaneers

Butler Grizzlies

Central Georgia Tech Titans

Cisco Wranglers

Coahoma Tigers

Coffeyville Red Ravens

Community Christian (LA) Crusaders

Community Christian (MI) Lions

Copiah-Lincoln Wolves

Dodge City Conquistadors

East Central Tigers

East Mississippi Lions

Ellsworth Panthers

Garden City Broncbusters

Georgia Military Bulldogs

Highland Scotties

Hinds Bulldogs

Holmes Bulldogs

Hutchinson Blue Dragons

Independence Pirates

Iowa Central Tritons

Iowa Western Reivers

Itawamba Indians

Jones Bobcats

Kilgore Rangers

Lackawanna Falcons

Mississippi Delta Trojans

Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs

Monroe Mustangs

Navarro Bulldogs

New Mexico Military Broncos

Northeast Mississippi Tigers

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen

Northwest Mississippi Rangers

Pearl River Wildcats

Snow Badgers

Southwest Mississippi Bears

Sussex County Skylanders

Trinity Valley Cardinals

Tyler Apaches

JUCO - CCCAA (67)

Allan Hancock Bulldogs

American River Beavers

Antelope Valley Marauders

Bakersfield Renegades

Butte Roadrunners

Cabrillo Seahawks

Canyons Cougars

Cerritos Falcons

Chabot Gladiators

Chaffey Panthers

Citrus Owls

Coalinga Falcons

Compton Tartars

Contra Costa Comets

De Anza Mountain Lions

Desert Roadrunners

Diablo Valley Vikings

East Los Angeles Huskies

El Camino Warriors

Feather River Golden Eagles

Foothill Owls

Fresno City Rams

Fullerton Hornets

Gavilan Rams

Glendale Vaqueros

Golden West Rustlers

Grossmont Griffins

Hartnell Panthers

LA Pierce Brahmas

LA Southwest Cougars

LA Valley Monarchs

Laney Eagles

Long Beach Vikings

Los Medanos Mustangs

Merced Golden Bobcats

Modesto Pirates

Monterey Peninsula Lobos

Moorpark Raiders

Mt. San Antonio Mounties

Mt. San Jacinto Eagles

Orange Coast Pirates

Palomar Comets

Pasadena City Lancers

Redwoods Corsairs

Reedley Tigers

Riverside Tigers

Sacramento City Panthers

Saddleback Bobcats

San Bernardino Valley Wolverines

San Diego Mesa Olympians

San Francisco Rams

San Joaquin Delta Mustangs

San Jose Jaguars

San Mateo Bulldogs

Santa Ana Dons

Santa Barbara Vaqueros

Santa Monica Corsairs

Santa Rosa Bear Cubs

Sequoias Giants

Shasta Knights

Sierra Wolverines

Siskiyous Eagles

Southwestern Jaguars

Ventura Pirates

Victor Valley Rams

West LA Wildcats

Yuba 49ers

