This page tracks junior college quarterback rooms with with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

I’m now tracking all of the junior college QBs competing in the NJCAA and CCCAA, which are the only two associations with football at this level.

Eligibility Notes

Players may play up to 4 games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available.

2020 COVID season didn’t count toward a year of eligibility.

*Indicates redshirt is still available to use.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining, followed by highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

2023 Junior College QBs

2023 | 2024

NJCAA

BLINN BUCCANEERS

Ryan Wooten

3* | 2023 | TX

Jadon Williams

4 | 2023 | TX

Keilon Brown ➡ Kentucky State

2 | 2020 ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Khalib Johnson ➡ Kennesaw State (FBS)

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Allen Rainey ➡ Westgate Christian

4 | 2023 | TX

BUTLER GRIZZLIES

Lin Johnson

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐ | FL

Mac Armstrong

4 | 2023 | KS

Gabe Welch

4 | 2023 | KS

Tanner Murray ➡ Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

3 | 2022 ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

CISCO WRANGLERS

Christian Dorsey

3 | 2022 | TX

Christian Kaopua

3 | 2022 | TX

Gavin Session

3 | 2022 | TX

Dallas Gomez

3* | 2023 | NE

Jacob Brewer

4 | 2023 | TX

Roland Harvey ➡ North American

2 | 2021 | TX