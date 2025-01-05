Quarterback Recruiting News Central
A guide to QB recruiting info on The Gunslinger Buzz
Photo courtesy of UtahUtes.com
Below is a look at everything you need to know about quarterback recruiting info at the FBS, FCS, JUCO, D2, D3 and NAIA levels of college football. Each of these links are updated daily, and all new updates are sent to your inbox in the College Football QB Report.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
These pages track quarterback commitments and decommitments with highlights, star ratings, social media and player news feeds. You’ll also get a list of teams without a commit.
FBS
2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
FCS
2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
JUCO
2025
D2
2025
D3
2025
NAIA
2025