This page shows FBS and FCS quarterbacks in their final year of eligibility, draft declarations and QBs eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Players may enter the NFL Draft three years after high school, and underclassmen must declare by mid-January 2025.

NFL Draft Declarations

This will be updated as quarterbacks declare for the NFL Draft or if they announce they’re done with college football despite at least a year of eligibility remaining.

Final Year of Eligibility

This is a list of FBS and FCS quarterbacks heading into their final year of eligibility in the 2024 season. This isn’t a perfect list, but I’ve reached out to every FBS and FCS program to confirm years of eligibility, so this is as accurate as I could make it.

*Indicates a redshirt season is still available to use.

FBS

SEC

*Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss

Graham Mertz | Florida

*Brady Cook | Missouri

Payton Thorne | Auburn

*Blake Shapen | Mississippi State

Casey Thompson | Oklahoma

*Diego Pavia | Vanderbilt

Harold “JR” Blood | Missouri

*Luke Doty | South Carolina

Davis Beville | South Carolina

Big Ten