2025 NFL Draft QB Tracker: Declarations, Eligible Prospects
A guide to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft
This page shows FBS and FCS quarterbacks in their final year of eligibility, draft declarations and QBs eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Players may enter the NFL Draft three years after high school, and underclassmen must declare by mid-January 2025.
NFL Draft Declarations
This will be updated as quarterbacks declare for the NFL Draft or if they announce they’re done with college football despite at least a year of eligibility remaining.
Final Year of Eligibility
This is a list of FBS and FCS quarterbacks heading into their final year of eligibility in the 2024 season. This isn’t a perfect list, but I’ve reached out to every FBS and FCS program to confirm years of eligibility, so this is as accurate as I could make it.
*Indicates a redshirt season is still available to use.
FBS
SEC
*Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss
Graham Mertz | Florida
*Brady Cook | Missouri
Payton Thorne | Auburn
*Blake Shapen | Mississippi State
Casey Thompson | Oklahoma
*Diego Pavia | Vanderbilt
Harold “JR” Blood | Missouri
*Luke Doty | South Carolina
Davis Beville | South Carolina
Big Ten
