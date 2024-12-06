Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

This is the final day of the Early Signing Period, and the midyear Juco transfer signing period continues. FBS conference championships kick off tonight. We’re in an FBS dead period and an FCS contact period. The transfer portal window is open for grad transfers, Appalachian State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Purdue, Sam Houston State, Temple, Tulsa, UCF, UMass, West Virginia, Alabama A&M, Butler, Davidson, Delaware State, Drake, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M and Valparaiso.

This page tracks 2024 college football quarterback rooms for every FCS program. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.

This has been update though the first round of the FCS Playoffs and is updated every morning on the site all year round.

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

FCS QB Rooms

Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see player home states with links to player news feeds and stats.

We’ll flip the page to 2025 with updated eligibility on Jan. 7, the day after the national championship game.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

🏁Season finished

Removed from QB room

Recruiting/transfer commit

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

Missouri Valley Football

11/30 Southeast Missouri State (W 35-27)

Tommy Rittenhouse (69)

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

10 Games | 0 Starts | 169 Snaps

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 746 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Northern Iowa (L 41-34)

Elijah Owens (67)

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats

2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps

Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 715 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

11/23 South Dakota State (L 45-9)

Jacob Clark (57)

Jacob Clark

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 749 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi

1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher

4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijah Leonard

4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

11/23 Southern Illinois (L 62-0)

Jayden Johannsen (24) | Jim Ogle (32)

Jayden Johannsen

1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 581 Snaps

Joe Humphreys

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Isaac McNamee

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jameson Holcomb

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 77 Snaps

Jim Ogle

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 101 Snaps

Conlee Crossno

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blaze Berry (2025)

11/23 Illinois State (L 35-13)

Simon Romfo (61)

Simon Romfo

2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 776 Snaps

Cole Hentges

4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jerry Kaminski

4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps

Jack Sulik

4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

11/23 South Dakota (L 29-28)

Cam Miller (70)

Cam Miller

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 682 Snaps

Cole Payton

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps

Nathan Hayes

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 75 Snaps

Trey Drake

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐

Preston Brown (2025)

11/23 Indiana State (W 41-34)

Aidan Dunne (52)

Aidan Dunne

2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

8 Games | 7 Starts | 357 Snaps

Jaxon Dailey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Matthew Schecklman

3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

9 Games | 5 Starts | 354 Snaps

Cale McThenia

4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 23: W 29-28 vs. North Dakota State

Aidan Bouman | 61 Snaps

Aidan Bouman

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 592 Snaps

Jarrett Synek

2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Nevan Cremascoli

3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps

Beau Bush

4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nick Mayfield

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

11/23 Missouri State (W 45-9)

Mark Gronowski (58) | Jon Bell (12)

Chase Mason

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps

Jon Bell

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

12 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps

Mark Gronowski

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 630 Snaps

Jack Amer

4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Jack Henry

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Thue

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

11/23 Murray State (W 62-0)

Michael Lindauer (60) | Jake Curry (16)

Michael Lindauer

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

4 Games | 1 Start | 119 Snaps

Hunter Simmons

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps

DJ Williams

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps

Jake Curry

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

7 Games | 5 Starts | 313 Snaps

ET Harris

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

JC Mirasola (2025)

11/16 Northern Iowa (W 39-38)

Beau Brungard (76)

Brady Shannon

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Max Blanc

3 | UNRATED | PA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Beau Brungard

3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 813 Snaps

Bryce Schondelmyer

4 | ⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colin Seibert

4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malachi Lewis (2025)

Big Sky