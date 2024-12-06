2024 College Football QB Rooms, Commits, Stats, Eligibility Tracker (FCS)
A guide to all 129 FCS quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com
Friday, December 6, 2024
This is the final day of the Early Signing Period, and the midyear Juco transfer signing period continues. FBS conference championships kick off tonight. We’re in an FBS dead period and an FCS contact period. The transfer portal window is open for grad transfers, Appalachian State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Purdue, Sam Houston State, Temple, Tulsa, UCF, UMass, West Virginia, Alabama A&M, Butler, Davidson, Delaware State, Drake, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M and Valparaiso.
This page tracks 2024 college football quarterback rooms for every FCS program. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.
This has been update though the first round of the FCS Playoffs and is updated every morning on the site all year round.
What do I get with a paid subscription?
Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday. Each article is filled with exclusive QB recruiting and transfer portal scoops including a list of every new commitment, offer and portal entry. Check out the FBS and FCS QB room guides with detailed info on every Division 1 quarterback.
A paid subscription unlocks access to the full archive and the following updated quarterback trackers for $10 per month or $100 for a full year:
FBS - 2024
FCS - 2024
Recruits - 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
Transfers - 2023 | 2024 | 2025
Juco - 2023 | 2024
NFL Draft - 2025
Calendar - 2024-25
News Feeds - Teams
Get inside access to college football QB news with a paid subscription.
College Football Eligibility
Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.
The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates
The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.
NFL Draft Entry Deadlines
The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.
FCS QB Rooms
Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see player home states with links to player news feeds and stats.
We’ll flip the page to 2025 with updated eligibility on Jan. 7, the day after the national championship game.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
🏁Season finished
Removed from QB room
Recruiting/transfer commit
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
Missouri Valley Football
Illinois State Redbirds
11/30 Southeast Missouri State (W 35-27)
Tommy Rittenhouse (69)
Jake Rubley
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
10 Games | 0 Starts | 169 Snaps
Tommy Rittenhouse
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
13 Games | 13 Starts | 746 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh
3 | UNRATED | IL |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏁Indiana State Sycamores
11/30 Northern Iowa (L 41-34)
Elijah Owens (67)
Dane Andrews
2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Anthony Garzolini
3 | UNRATED | IN |
Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps
Keegan Patterson
3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats
2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps
Elijah Owens
4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 715 Snaps
Brock Riddle
4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐
🏁Missouri State Bears
11/23 South Dakota State (L 45-9)
Jacob Clark (57)
Jacob Clark
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 749 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi
1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps
Cole Feuerbacher
4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijah Leonard
4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏁Murray State Racers
11/23 Southern Illinois (L 62-0)
Jayden Johannsen (24) | Jim Ogle (32)
Jayden Johannsen
1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 581 Snaps
Joe Humphreys
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Isaac McNamee
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jameson Holcomb
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 77 Snaps
Jim Ogle
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 101 Snaps
Conlee Crossno
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blaze Berry (2025)
🏁North Dakota Fighting Hawks
11/23 Illinois State (L 35-13)
Simon Romfo (61)
Simon Romfo
2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 776 Snaps
Cole Hentges
4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jerry Kaminski
4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps
Jack Sulik
4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
North Dakota State Bison
11/23 South Dakota (L 29-28)
Cam Miller (70)
Cam Miller
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 682 Snaps
Cole Payton
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps
Nathan Hayes
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 75 Snaps
Trey Drake
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐
Preston Brown (2025)
🏁Northern Iowa Panthers
11/23 Indiana State (W 41-34)
Aidan Dunne (52)
Aidan Dunne
2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
8 Games | 7 Starts | 357 Snaps
Jaxon Dailey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Matthew Schecklman
3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
9 Games | 5 Starts | 354 Snaps
Cale McThenia
4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
South Dakota Coyotes
Nov. 23: W 29-28 vs. North Dakota State
Aidan Bouman | 61 Snaps
Aidan Bouman
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 592 Snaps
Jarrett Synek
2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Nevan Cremascoli
3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps
Beau Bush
4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nick Mayfield
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
11/23 Missouri State (W 45-9)
Mark Gronowski (58) | Jon Bell (12)
Chase Mason
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps
Jon Bell
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
12 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps
Mark Gronowski
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 630 Snaps
Jack Amer
4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Jack Henry
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Thue
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
🏁Southern Illinois Salukis
11/23 Murray State (W 62-0)
Michael Lindauer (60) | Jake Curry (16)
Michael Lindauer
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
4 Games | 1 Start | 119 Snaps
Hunter Simmons
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps
DJ Williams
3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps
Jake Curry
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
7 Games | 5 Starts | 313 Snaps
ET Harris
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
JC Mirasola (2025)
🏁Youngstown State Penguins
11/16 Northern Iowa (W 39-38)
Beau Brungard (76)
Brady Shannon
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Max Blanc
3 | UNRATED | PA |
Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Beau Brungard
3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 813 Snaps
Bryce Schondelmyer
4 | ⭐⭐ | OH |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colin Seibert
4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Malachi Lewis (2025)
Big Sky
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz - QB Recruiting & Transfer Portal to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.