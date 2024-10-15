Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

This page tracks 2025 FBS and FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds.

The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.

The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer.

The Early Signing Period is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.

2025 FBS QB Commits

SEC

None: Florida, Ole Miss

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Keelon Russell

X | Hudl | TX | 6/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

SMU (9/21/2023 - 6/4/2024)

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Grayson Wilson

X | Hudl | AR | 4/15/2023

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Quentin Murphy

X | Hudl | AR | 6/1/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

AUBURN TIGERS

Deuce Knight

X | Hudl | MS | 10/2/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Notre Dame (9/18/2023 - 10/2/2024)