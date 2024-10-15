2025 QB Recruits: FBS & FCS Commits, Best Available, Rankings, Highlights
A guide to the 2025 quarterback recruiting class
Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media
This page tracks 2025 FBS and FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the top uncommitted QBs and teams without a commit.
Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.
The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer.
The Early Signing Period is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
2025 FBS QB Commits
2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
SEC
None: Florida, Ole Miss
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Keelon Russell
X | Hudl | TX | 6/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
SMU (9/21/2023 - 6/4/2024)
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Grayson Wilson
X | Hudl | AR | 4/15/2023
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Quentin Murphy
X | Hudl | AR | 6/1/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
AUBURN TIGERS
Deuce Knight
X | Hudl | MS | 10/2/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Notre Dame (9/18/2023 - 10/2/2024)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.