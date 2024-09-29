2028 QB Recruits: FBS & FCS Commits, Best Available, Rankings, Highlights
A guide to the 2028 quarterback recruiting class
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics Photography
This page tracks 2028 FBS and FCS quarterback commitments with highlights, star ratings and news feeds. You’ll also get a list of the top uncommitted QBs and teams without a commit.
Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.
The top uncommitted quarterbacks are sorted by highest offer from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 4, and stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer.
The Early Signing Period will be in early December 2027 with the Regular Signing Period starting in early February 2028 unless the recruiting calendar changes.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
2028 FBS QB Commits
2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
SEC
None: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Big Ten
None: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin
ACC
None: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Big 12
None: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia
Pac-12
None: Oregon State, Washington State
Independents
None: Notre Dame, UConn, UMass
AAC
None: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA
Mountain West
None: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming
Sun Belt
None: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy
MAC
None: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan
Conference USA
None: FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, UTEP, Western Kentucky, Delaware (2025), Missouri State (2025)
2028 FCS QB Commits
Missouri Valley Football
None: Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Youngstown State, Missouri State (FBS - 2025)
Big Sky
None: Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, UC Davis, Weber State
CAA
None: Albany, Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova, William & Mary, Richmond (Patriot - 2025), Delaware (FBS - 2025)
Southern
None: Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, Wofford
United Athletic
None: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama Lions, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, Utah Tech, West Georgia
Southland
None: Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas-Rio Grande Valley (FCS - 2025)
Big South-Ohio Valley
None: Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, Western Illinois
Patriot
None: Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Richmond (Patriot - 2025)
NEC
None: Central Connecticut State, Duquesne, Long Island, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Saint Francis (PA), Stonehill, Wagner
Pioneer
None: Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, San Diego, St. Thomas, Stetson, Valparaiso
Ivy
None: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale
MEAC
None: Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State
SWAC
None: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,
Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, Texas Southern
Independents
None: Merrimack, Sacred Heart
Non-D1 Commits
Zero quarterbacks with a Division I offer have committed to a non-Division I team.
Top Uncommitted 2028 QBs
Power 4 Offers
Ace Amina
X | Hudl | NV
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
AJ Tuivaiave
X | Hudl | WA
UNRATED | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.