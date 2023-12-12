Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

This page tracks FBS quarterback transfer portal entries and commitments with player news feeds, star ratings and years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2023 season.

The first transfer portal window was Dec. 5, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023, and the spring edition was April 15-30, 2023. Also, players can enter the portal within 30 days after a head coaching change. Just to make things a little more confusing, the SEC has a rule where players cannot transfer to another school within the conference unless they entered the portal by Feb. 1, 2024.

Undergraduate players are allowed to switch schools one time without being forced to sit out a year. Keep in mind, an NCAA waiver process exists where players can become immediately eligible without fitting any of the above criteria depending on the specific situation.

Graduate transfers technically are not allowed to transfer more than once, but it seems like the NCAA grants every waiver for a player who has already graduated.

Some players will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original program, though teams are not obligated to welcome them back. Finally, a player may continue playing for his team while in the portal, which happens a decent amount during bowl season.

The transfer portal is not public, but I’m confident this is the most accurate resource for transfer QB information on the internet.

2023 Quarterback Transfers

2023 | 2024

Players are sorted by their highest star ratings out of high school from 247, On3 and Rivals, followed by alphabetical.

Transfers: 258 | Uncommitted: 17

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5) | Uncommitted: 0

Harrison Bailey | Stats | UNLV ➡ LOU

JT Daniels | Stats | WVU ➡ RICE

Walker Howard | Stats | LSU ➡ MISS

DJ Uiagalelei | Stats | CLEM ➡ ORST

Sam Huard | Stats | WASH ➡ CP