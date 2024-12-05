Photo courtesy of CuBuffs.com

This page tracks 2024 college football quarterback rooms for every FBS program. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.

This has been update though the end of the regular season and is updated every morning on the site all year round.

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

FBS QB Rooms

Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus. You’ll also see player home states with links to player news feeds and stats.

We’ll flip the page to 2025 and add incoming recruits and transfer additions on Jan. 21, the day after the College Football Playoff national championship.

🏁Season finished

Removed from QB room

Recruiting/transfer commit

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

SEC

11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)

Jalen Milroe (79)

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)

Taylen Green

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 780 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

3-4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malachi Singleton

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps

Blake Boda

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Madden Iamaleava (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Braylen Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Alabama (L 28-14)

Payton Thorne (66)

Payton Thorne

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

11 Games | 10 Starts | 657 Snaps

Holden Geriner

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jackson Barkley

3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Hank Brown

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps

John Colvin

4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Walker White

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐