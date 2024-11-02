Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

Saturday, November 2, 2024

FBS Game Day!

FCS Game Day!

Evaluation Period

Grad Transfer Portal Window Open

East Carolina Transfer Portal Window Open

Rice Transfer Portal Window Open

Southern Miss Transfer Portal Window Open

This Week’s Articles

Updated QB Trackers

2025 QB Headlines

4⭐ Carter Smith plans to visit Wisconsin on Nov. 15, his dad tells me. He’s been contacted by about 15 schools and would like to see Penn State and Clemson since decommitting from Michigan earlier this week. Smith had been committed to the Wolverines for nearly a year and while the staff wanted him to stay, his dad tells me he’s definitely headed elsewhere at this point. This comes amid reports of Michigan going all in on flipping LSU 5⭐ commit Bryce Underwood. “We had no clue they were wanting to bring in another QB, let alone offer him millions of dollars.” - Dan Smith

Colorado’s pursuit of Alabama 5⭐ commit Keelon Russell has slowed down, his dad tells me. The Buffaloes had been going after him hard as of a few weeks ago, along with some contact from Oregon and Ole Miss. Russell has been committed to the Crimson Tide since flipping from SMU in June with plans to enroll early.

Virginia Tech 3⭐ commit Kelden Ryan continues to hear from other programs, he tells me. He’s been listening but believes in the future of the program with a strong relationship with the staff. Ryan declined to share which teams have been communicating with him and will be back on campus on Nov. 9 for the first time since his June official visit. Head coach Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen visited him last month, and Ryan has been committed since July 2023 with plans to enroll early.

QB Commitments

Christian Sims committed to Mississippi Valley State over offers from Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Campbell, Clark Atlanta (D2) and Albany State (D2), he tells me. “They show a lot of love for me and treat me like family. I feel like I can go to the program and change a lot of things around there and lead them somewhere big in the SWAC.” - Christian Sims

2025 QB Notebook

Oregon 4⭐ commit Akili Smith Jr. visited the Ducks for their game against Ohio State, he tells me. He may attend one more game this fall, other programs have not been in contact recently. Smith said he has no problem with Oregon continuing to communicate with other quarterbacks in the class with the Ducks potentially adding another 2025 QB.