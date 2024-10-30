2024 FBS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 10 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
A guide to all 134 FBS college football quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Pitt Athletics
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 9 of the college football season.
Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available, though service academies do not allow redshirting. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.
Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
🚨Injured
Started Most Recent Game
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
**Serving LDS mission or attending service academy prep school
SEC
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Oct. 26: W 34-0 vs. Missouri
Jalen Milroe | 59 Snaps
Ty Simpson | 7 Snaps
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 475 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 39 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Oct. 26: W 58-25 at Mississippi State
Taylen Green | 62 Snaps
Malachi Singleton | 7 Snaps
Taylen Green
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 535 Snaps
Malachi Singleton
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
4 Game | 0 Starts | 42 Snaps
KJ Jackson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Blake Boda
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austin Ledbetter
4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
AUBURN TIGERS
Oct. 26: W 24-10 at Kentucky
Payton Thorne | 75 Snaps
Payton Thorne
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
7 Games | 6 Starts | 398 Snaps
Hank Brown
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps
Holden Geriner
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Walker White
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jackson Barkley
3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Colvin
4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
FLORIDA GATORS
Oct. 19: W 48-20 vs. Kentucky
DJ Lagway | 53 Snaps
Aidan Warner | 5 Snaps
🚨Graham Mertz (Out)
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps
Graham Mertz will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 12.
DJ Lagway
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
7 Games | 2 Starts | 228 Snaps
Aidan Warner
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 11 Snaps
Clay Millen
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Paul Kessler
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Lawrence Wright IV
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aaron Williams
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Oct. 19: W 30-15 at Texas
Carson Beck | 71 Snaps
Carson Beck
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | 457 Snaps
Gunner Stockton
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps
Jaden Rashada
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Puglisi
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Collin Drake
2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sam Bush
4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colter Ginn
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Montgomery (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
KENTUCKY WILDCATS
Oct. 26: L 24-10 vs. Auburn
Brock Vandagriff | 29 Snaps
Gavin Wimsatt | 27 Snaps
Brock Vandagriff
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 435 Snaps
Brock Vandagriff was replaced by Gavin Wimsatt in the second half of the last game, and OC Bush Hamdan did not reveal who will start this week.
Gavin Wimsatt
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps
Cutter Boley
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Beau Allen
2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Stone Saunders (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Brennen Ward (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
LSU TIGERS
Oct. 26: L 38-23 at Texas A&M
Garrett Nussmeier | 76 Snaps
Garrett Nussmeier
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 567 Snaps
Rickie Collins
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
AJ Swann
2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colin Hurley
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | FL | 0 Snaps
Knox Dyson
4* | UNRATED | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bryce Underwood (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
Oct. 19: L 34-24 vs. Texas A&M
Michael Van Buren | 74 Snaps
Chris Parson | 3 Snaps
🚨Blake Shapen (Out)
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 245 Snaps
Blake Shapen will miss the rest of the season after a shoulder injury suffered on Sept. 21 that will require surgery. He can use this as a redshirt season and return in 2025.
Michael Van Buren
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
6 Games | 4 Starts | 318 Snaps
Chris Parson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 17 Snaps
Jake Weir
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
KaMario Taylor (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
MISSOURI TIGERS
Oct. 26: L 34-0 at Alabama
Drew Pyne | 40 Snaps
Brady Cook | 21 Snaps
JR Blood | 2 Snaps
🚨Brady Cook (Questionable)
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 450 Snaps
Brady Cook returned for the last game after exiting the previous matchup with an ankle injury but left with a right hand or wrist injury, according to PowerMizzou.com and 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. His status for the next game is very much in question.
Drew Pyne
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 143 Snaps
🚨Sam Horn (Out)
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sam Horn underwent Tommy John surgery in February and is expected to miss the entire season.
Harold “JR” Blood
1 | ⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Aidan Glover
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brett Brown
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tommy Lock
2 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Matt Zollers (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Oct. 26: L 26-14 at Ole Miss
Jackson Arnold | 84 Snaps
Jackson Arnold
3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 389 Snaps
Jackson Arnold returned to the starting lineup last game after Michael Hawkins Jr. started the previous three matchups.
Michael Hawkins Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
5 Games | 3 Starts | 87 Snaps
Casey Thompson
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brendan Zurbrugg
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Steele Wasel
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Kevin Sperry (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Jaden O’Neal (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
OLE MISS REBELS
Oct. 12: L 29-26 at LSU
Jaxson Dart | 59 Snaps
Jaxson Dart
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 519 Snaps
Austin Simmons
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 53 Snaps
Walker Howard
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps
AJ Maddox
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Braden Waterman
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Justin Kowalak
3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Oct. 19: W 35-9 at Oklahoma
LaNorris Sellers | 61 Snaps
Robby Ashford | 5 Snaps
Davis Beville | 3 Snaps
LaNorris Sellers
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
6 Games | 6 Starts | 377 Snaps
Robby Ashford
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
6 Games | 1 Start | 113 Snaps
Davis Beville
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Luke Doty
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dante Reno
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Jimmy Francis
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cutter Woods (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Oct. 19: W 24-17 vs. Alabama
Nico Iamaleava | 75 Snaps
Gaston Moore | 1 Snap
Nico Iamaleava
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | 446 Snaps
Gaston Moore
2 | UNRATED | SC | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 42 Snaps
Jake Merklinger
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 36 Snaps
Ryan Damron
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Navy Shuler
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
George MacIntyre (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Faizon Brandon (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Oct. 26: W 27-24 at Vanderbilt
Quinn Ewers | 73 Snaps
Quinn Ewers
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 6 Starts | 350 Snaps
Quinn Ewers returned to the starting lineup after briefly being replaced by Arch Manning in the previous game.
Arch Manning
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
5 Games | 2 Starts | 195 Snaps
Trey Owens
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps
Cole Lourd
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Joe Tatum
3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
KJ Lacey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dia Bell (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Oct. 26: W 38-23 vs. LSU
Conner Weigman | 44 Snaps
Marcel Reed | 25 Snaps
Conner Weigman
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 280 Snaps
Conner Weigman was replaced by Marcel Reed of the last game, and head coach Mike Elko did not say who will start moving forward.
Marcel Reed
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 3 Starts | 273 Snaps
🚨Jaylen Henderson (Questionable)
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jaylen Henderson missed the last two games with an injury.
Miles O’Neill
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blake Bost
2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dallas Novicke
3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Paxton Land
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dylan Mayers
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Peyton Gay
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Husan Longstreet (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Helaman Casuga (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
VANDERBILT COMMODORES
Oct. 26: L 27-24 vs. Texas
Diego Pavia | 61 Snaps
Nate Johnson | 4 Snaps
Diego Pavia
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 501 Snaps
Nate Johnson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Drew Dickey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blaze Berlowitz
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jeremy St-Hilaire
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Whit Muschamp
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brennan Storer
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Hayden Moses
2 | UNRATED | NH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Elliott (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Big Ten
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Oct. 26: L 38-9 at Oregon
Luke Altmyer | 68 Snaps
