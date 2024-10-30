Photo courtesy of Pitt Athletics

In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 9 of the college football season.

Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available, though service academies do not allow redshirting. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.

Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

🚨Injured

Started Most Recent Game

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission or attending service academy prep school

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

SEC

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Oct. 26: W 34-0 vs. Missouri

Jalen Milroe | 59 Snaps

Ty Simpson | 7 Snaps

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 475 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 39 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Oct. 26: W 58-25 at Mississippi State

Taylen Green | 62 Snaps

Malachi Singleton | 7 Snaps

Taylen Green

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 535 Snaps

Malachi Singleton

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

4 Game | 0 Starts | 42 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Blake Boda

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

AUBURN TIGERS

Oct. 26: W 24-10 at Kentucky

Payton Thorne | 75 Snaps

Payton Thorne

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

7 Games | 6 Starts | 398 Snaps

Hank Brown

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps

Holden Geriner

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Walker White

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jackson Barkley

3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

John Colvin

4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

FLORIDA GATORS

Oct. 19: W 48-20 vs. Kentucky

DJ Lagway | 53 Snaps

Aidan Warner | 5 Snaps

🚨Graham Mertz (Out)

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps

Graham Mertz will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 12.

DJ Lagway

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

7 Games | 2 Starts | 228 Snaps

Aidan Warner

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 11 Snaps

Clay Millen

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Paul Kessler

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Lawrence Wright IV

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aaron Williams

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Oct. 19: W 30-15 at Texas

Carson Beck | 71 Snaps

Carson Beck

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

7 Games | 7 Starts | 457 Snaps

Gunner Stockton

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps

Jaden Rashada

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Puglisi

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Collin Drake

2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Bush

4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colter Ginn

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Montgomery (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Oct. 26: L 24-10 vs. Auburn

Brock Vandagriff | 29 Snaps

Gavin Wimsatt | 27 Snaps

Brock Vandagriff

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 435 Snaps

Brock Vandagriff was replaced by Gavin Wimsatt in the second half of the last game, and OC Bush Hamdan did not reveal who will start this week.

Gavin Wimsatt

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps

Cutter Boley

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Beau Allen

2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Stone Saunders (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Brennen Ward (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

LSU TIGERS

Oct. 26: L 38-23 at Texas A&M

Garrett Nussmeier | 76 Snaps

Garrett Nussmeier

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 567 Snaps

Rickie Collins

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

AJ Swann

2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colin Hurley

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | FL | 0 Snaps

Knox Dyson

4* | UNRATED | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bryce Underwood (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

Oct. 19: L 34-24 vs. Texas A&M

Michael Van Buren | 74 Snaps

Chris Parson | 3 Snaps

🚨Blake Shapen (Out)

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

4 Games | 4 Starts | 245 Snaps

Blake Shapen will miss the rest of the season after a shoulder injury suffered on Sept. 21 that will require surgery. He can use this as a redshirt season and return in 2025.

Michael Van Buren

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

6 Games | 4 Starts | 318 Snaps

Chris Parson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 17 Snaps

Jake Weir

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

KaMario Taylor (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

MISSOURI TIGERS

Oct. 26: L 34-0 at Alabama

Drew Pyne | 40 Snaps

Brady Cook | 21 Snaps

JR Blood | 2 Snaps

🚨Brady Cook (Questionable)

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 450 Snaps

Brady Cook returned for the last game after exiting the previous matchup with an ankle injury but left with a right hand or wrist injury, according to PowerMizzou.com and 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. His status for the next game is very much in question.

Drew Pyne

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 143 Snaps

🚨Sam Horn (Out)

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Horn underwent Tommy John surgery in February and is expected to miss the entire season.

Harold “JR” Blood

1 | ⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Aidan Glover

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brett Brown

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tommy Lock

2 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Matt Zollers (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Oct. 26: L 26-14 at Ole Miss

Jackson Arnold | 84 Snaps

Jackson Arnold

3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 389 Snaps

Jackson Arnold returned to the starting lineup last game after Michael Hawkins Jr. started the previous three matchups.

Michael Hawkins Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

5 Games | 3 Starts | 87 Snaps

Casey Thompson

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brendan Zurbrugg

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Steele Wasel

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Kevin Sperry (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Jaden O’Neal (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

OLE MISS REBELS

Oct. 12: L 29-26 at LSU

Jaxson Dart | 59 Snaps

Jaxson Dart

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 519 Snaps

Austin Simmons

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 53 Snaps

Walker Howard

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps

AJ Maddox

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Braden Waterman

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Justin Kowalak

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Oct. 19: W 35-9 at Oklahoma

LaNorris Sellers | 61 Snaps

Robby Ashford | 5 Snaps

Davis Beville | 3 Snaps

LaNorris Sellers

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

6 Games | 6 Starts | 377 Snaps

Robby Ashford

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

6 Games | 1 Start | 113 Snaps

Davis Beville

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Luke Doty

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dante Reno

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Jimmy Francis

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cutter Woods (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Oct. 19: W 24-17 vs. Alabama

Nico Iamaleava | 75 Snaps

Gaston Moore | 1 Snap

Nico Iamaleava

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

7 Games | 7 Starts | 446 Snaps

Gaston Moore

2 | UNRATED | SC | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 42 Snaps

Jake Merklinger

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 36 Snaps

Ryan Damron

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Navy Shuler

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

George MacIntyre (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Faizon Brandon (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Oct. 26: W 27-24 at Vanderbilt

Quinn Ewers | 73 Snaps

Quinn Ewers

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 6 Starts | 350 Snaps

Quinn Ewers returned to the starting lineup after briefly being replaced by Arch Manning in the previous game.

Arch Manning

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

5 Games | 2 Starts | 195 Snaps

Trey Owens

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps

Cole Lourd

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Joe Tatum

3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

KJ Lacey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dia Bell (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Oct. 26: W 38-23 vs. LSU

Conner Weigman | 44 Snaps

Marcel Reed | 25 Snaps

Conner Weigman

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 280 Snaps

Conner Weigman was replaced by Marcel Reed of the last game, and head coach Mike Elko did not say who will start moving forward.

Marcel Reed

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 3 Starts | 273 Snaps

🚨Jaylen Henderson (Questionable)

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jaylen Henderson missed the last two games with an injury.

Miles O’Neill

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blake Bost

2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dallas Novicke

3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Paxton Land

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dylan Mayers

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Peyton Gay

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Husan Longstreet (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Helaman Casuga (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

VANDERBILT COMMODORES

Oct. 26: L 27-24 vs. Texas

Diego Pavia | 61 Snaps

Nate Johnson | 4 Snaps

Diego Pavia

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 501 Snaps

Nate Johnson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Drew Dickey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blaze Berlowitz

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jeremy St-Hilaire

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Whit Muschamp

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brennan Storer

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Hayden Moses

2 | UNRATED | NH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Elliott (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Big Ten

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Oct. 26: L 38-9 at Oregon

Luke Altmyer | 68 Snaps