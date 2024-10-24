Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FCS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 8 of the college football season unless noted otherwise.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.

Information comes from depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading with sources for information inside most FBS and FCS programs.

🚨Injured

Recruiting Commitment

Started Most Recent Game

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission

Missouri Valley Football

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Oct. 19: W 40-32 at Murray State

Tommy Rittenhouse | 77 Snaps

Jake Rubley | 6 Snaps

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 401 Snaps

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 150 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)

INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES

Oct. 19: L 46-21 at Missouri State

Elijah Owens | 59 Snaps

Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | Stats

6 Games | 6 Starts | Snaps: 394

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 43 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

MISSOURI STATE BEARS

Oct. 19: W 46-21 vs. Indiana State

Jacob Clark | 68 Snaps

Jacob Clark

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

7 Games | 7 Starts | 460 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi

1* | UNRATED | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher

4 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijah Leonard

4* | ⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

MURRAY STATE RACERS

Oct. 19: L 40-32 vs. Illinois State

Jayden Johannsen | 69 Snaps