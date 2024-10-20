Photo courtesy of Abdul Rasheed

In today’s edition, you’ll get the latest updates on some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. The bottom of every QB Recruiting Report includes a list of every new recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the 2028 class.

If you missed it, the QB Recruiting Podcast returned on Friday, which will be a weekly thing moving forward. You can check it out on YouTube or anywhere you get your podcasts.

This Week’s Game Plan

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

2027 QB Headlines

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. I focus on quarterbacks with at least one FBS or FCS offer through the next four recruiting classes.

2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028

4⭐ Caden Jones will visit Ohio State next weekend, his dad tells me. Other upcoming trips include Miami (Nov. 2), Penn State (Nov. 9), Georgia (Nov. 16), Cal (Nov. 23) and Alabama (Nov. 30). He already saw Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Cal this fall and is looking to also play basketball in college. Jones holds 41 football offers, and his top schools include Georgia, Auburn, Miami, LSU, Washington and Oregon right now with a number of spring visits coming in 2025.

4⭐ Brady Edmunds tells me Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Penn State are standing out to him. He holds 22 offers and visited the Buckeyes, USC and UCLA this fall with no upcoming trips on the schedule.

4⭐ Justin Murphy tells me Tennessee is standing out to him the most right now. He’s being recruited as a quarterback with an offer from the Volunteers, along with Kentucky, UCF and UMass. Murphy’s lone visit went to Georgia State this fall with plans to see Tennessee soon.

QB Commitments

2026 4⭐ Jared Curtis decommitted from Georgia this week but will visit the Bulldogs on Nov. 16, his mom tells me. He’d been committed to Georgia since March, and the only other upcoming visit on the schedule is Auburn on Nov. 2.

2025 QB Noah Mackenzie committed to Stonehill over Central Connecticut State, he tells me. Those were his two offers and is coming off a recent official visit to Stonehill, which is close to home and will allow family to come to his games.

“I feel that what they’re building there is going to be special. I absolutely loved the culture there and the players they had coming up. I felt as though I would be comfortable calling it home. The campus itself is beautiful, and it is a great school.”

2027 QB Notebook

Champ Smith plans to make a decision in late spring or early summer, he tells me. He’s taken game day visits to Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Oregon, and he’s in West Virginia this weekend with 10 Division I offers. Smith has tentative plans to see Kentucky (Oct. 26), Miami (Nov. 2), Ole Miss (Nov. 9), South Carolina (Nov. 16), LSU (Nov. 23) and USC (Nov. 30). He’s also factoring in the MLB Draft as a shortstop prospect and currently favors college football over college baseball.