2027 QB Headlines

4⭐ Trae Taylor tells me LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska and Illinois have stood out to him. He will visit Illinois and Alabama the next two weekends and already saw Ole Miss, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska, Purdue and Notre Dame. Taylor plans to visit South Carolina with return trips to LSU and Nebraska. Taylor holds 28 offers and is is planning to commit before June 2025.

4⭐ Colton Nussmeier visited LSU and Texas A&M this fall, he tells me. He does not have any upcoming trips planned with offers from North Carolina, SMU, Washington, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Minnesota, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Kansas State and NC State.

4⭐ Daniel Mielke tells me Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M have been good to him from the start. He hasn’t taken any visits this fall but has a busy next month with trips to LSU (Nov. 9), Georgia (Nov. 16), Texas A&M (Nov. 30) and potentially Boston College. Mielke holds 12 FBS offers including 10 from the power conference level.

QB Commitments

2025 4⭐ Blake Hebert’s dad tells me flipping from Clemson to Notre Dame if a spot came open was not always the plan, but things changed over the last year, his dad tells me. Hebert announced that decision earlier this week, days after Deuce Knight decommitted from the Fighting Irish to Auburn. His last Notre Dame visit came in summer 2023 but will hopefully get on campus for a game this fall. He joins his Notre-Dame committed teammates Matty Augustine (OT) and Ethan Long (S), and Hebert has been told he’ll be the Irish’s only 2025 QB in the class.

2027 QB Notebook

4⭐ Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho tells me Oregon is standing out to him at this point. He visited the Ducks this fall, along with a trip to Washington. His next visit will be Michigan on Nov. 23, and Tu’amoheloa-Kaho has also been in consistent contact with Cal with offers from Oregon, Cal, Washington and BYU.