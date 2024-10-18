Gunslinger Buzz
QB Recruiting Podcast
Jared Curtis DECOMMITS from Georgia - QB Recruiting Podcast
0:00
-25:03

Jared Curtis DECOMMITS from Georgia - QB Recruiting Podcast

Remember we used to do this?
Erik Buchinger
Oct 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

In the return of the QB Recruiting Podcast, Jared Curtis decommits from Georgia, and Blake Hebert flips from Clemson to Notre Dame, and Texas A&M adds Helaman Casuga.

You'll also get the latest updates on the 2027 quarterback recruiting class including Brady Edmunds, Trae Taylor, Colton Nussmeier, Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho and Weston Nielsen.

Finally, we dive into the top Week 8 college football QB storylines including updates on Graham Mertz, DJ Lagway, Cam Rising, Isaac Wilson and Jack Tuttle.

Erik Buchinger brings exclusive quarterback recruiting scoops every week with the latest inside college football quarterback rooms around the country in the QB Recruiting Podcast.

The Gunslinger Buzz gives subscribers inside access to QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury info at the FBS and FCS levels of college football. Sign up for a free or paid subscription at GunslingerBuzz.com.

Discussion about this podcast

Gunslinger Buzz
QB Recruiting Podcast
Erik Buchinger brings exclusive quarterback recruiting scoops every week with the latest inside college football quarterback rooms around the country in the QB Recruiting Podcast.
The Gunslinger Buzz gives subscribers inside access to QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury info at the FBS and FCS levels of college football Sign up for a free or paid subscription at GunslingerBuzz.com.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Erik Buchinger
Recent Episodes
QB Recruiting Podcast - Extra Buzz (Episode 2)
  Erik Buchinger
QB Recruiting Podcast: 🔥 EPISODE 2 🔥 UNLV 3⭐ commit Karson Gordon
  Erik Buchinger
QB Recruiting Podcast - Extra Buzz (Episode 1)
  Erik Buchinger
QB Recruiting Podcast: 🔥 EPISODE 1 🔥 Texas 4⭐ commit Trey Owens
  Erik Buchinger
QB Recruiting Podcast Trailer
  Erik Buchinger