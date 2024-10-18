Jared Curtis DECOMMITS from Georgia - QB Recruiting Podcast

In the return of the QB Recruiting Podcast, Jared Curtis decommits from Georgia, and Blake Hebert flips from Clemson to Notre Dame, and Texas A&M adds Helaman Casuga.

You'll also get the latest updates on the 2027 quarterback recruiting class including Brady Edmunds, Trae Taylor, Colton Nussmeier, Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho and Weston Nielsen.

Finally, we dive into the top Week 8 college football QB storylines including updates on Graham Mertz, DJ Lagway, Cam Rising, Isaac Wilson and Jack Tuttle.

Erik Buchinger brings exclusive quarterback recruiting scoops every week with the latest inside college football quarterback rooms around the country in the QB Recruiting Podcast.

The Gunslinger Buzz gives subscribers inside access to QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury info at the FBS and FCS levels of college football. Sign up for a free or paid subscription at GunslingerBuzz.com.