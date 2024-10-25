Gunslinger Buzz
2025 Quarterbacks, CFB Week 9 Storylines, Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning - QB Recruiting Podcast
2025 Quarterbacks, CFB Week 9 Storylines, Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning - QB Recruiting Podcast

Let's try this again with the correct audio file
Erik Buchinger
Oct 25, 2024
Transcript

In this week's edition of the Gunslinger Buzz QB Recruiting Podcast, Erik Buchinger brings the latest inside the recruitments of 2025 quarterback prospects Luke Nickel, Matt Zollers, Ryan Montgomery, Keelon Russell, Luke Haugo and Robert McDaniel with commitment news on Tristan Ti'a and Jax Brown.

You'll also get the top Week 9 college football QB storylines including updates on Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, Jackson Arnold, Michael Hawkins, Grayson McCall and CJ Bailey.

