In today’s edition, you’ll get the latest updates on some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. The bottom of every QB Recruiting Report includes a list of every new recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the 2028 class.

2025 QB Headlines

Everybody in the QB Recruiting Report has at least one FBS or FCS offer through the next four recruiting classes. You’ll also get the latest transfer quarterback news.

Clemson reached out to Miami 4⭐ commit Luke Nickel last week, his dad tells me. The Tigers are looking for a QB after Blake Hebert flipped to Notre Dame, but Nickel told Clemson he remains committed to the Hurricanes where he’s been committed since August 2023. Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina are no longer in contact as much, and Nickel will be Miami’s only QB in the class with plans to enroll early.

The three schools in pursuit of Arizona 3⭐ commit Luke Haugo stopped reaching out following an official visit that went extremely well earlier this month, his dad tells me. He declined to share which programs were in contact, but two are top 25 teams and one is in the ACC. Haugo returned to campus last weekend and will be back for the regular season finale on Nov. 30. He plans to enroll early and is in the same Wildcats recruiting class with QB Robert McDaniel.

Southern Miss 3⭐ commit Silas Corder said he hopes to build the same relationship with the new head coach after Will Hall was fired this week, he tells me. He’s been contacted by other programs already but preferred not to discuss which teams. Corder is looking forward to making things official during the Early Signing Period and plans to enroll early after committing in July. He’s been on campus twice this fall with plans to be back next month.

2025 QB Notebook

Georgia 4⭐ commit Ryan Montgomery will visit the Bulldogs on Nov. 16 for his first return to campus since July, his dad tells me. He’ll also be back on Nov. 29. No other programs are reaching out to him at this point, and Montgomery will be Georgia’s only quarterback in the class after committing in April. He’ll enroll early but is recovering from a torn ACL with the expectation to be fully cleared by June.