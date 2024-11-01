2024 FCS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 10 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
A guide to all 129 FCS college football quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of GoJSUTigers.com
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FCS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 9 of the college football season unless noted otherwise.
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.
Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
🚨Injured
Started Most Recent Game
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
**Serving LDS mission
Missouri Valley Football
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Oct. 19: W 40-32 at Murray State
Tommy Rittenhouse | 77 Snaps
Jake Rubley | 6 Snaps
Tommy Rittenhouse
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 401 Snaps
Jake Rubley
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 150 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh
3 | UNRATED |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES
Oct. 26: W 20-17 vs. Southern Illinois
Elijah Owens | 68 Snaps
Elijah Owens
4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | Snaps: 462
Keegan Patterson
3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 43 Snaps
Anthony Garzolini
3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps
Dane Andrews
2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brock Riddle
4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐
MISSOURI STATE BEARS
Oct. 26: W 49-42 at Northern Iowa
Jacob Clark | 59 Snaps
Jacob Clark
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 519 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi
1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Cole Feuerbacher
4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijah Leonard
4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
MURRAY STATE RACERS
Oct. 26: L 59-6 vs. North Dakota State
Jayden Johannsen | 47 Snaps
Jameson Holcomb | 18 Snaps
Jim Ogle | 12 Snaps
Jayden Johannsen
1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 433 Snaps
Jameson Holcomb
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 64 Snaps
Jim Ogle
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 26 Snaps
Joe Humphreys
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Isaac McNamee
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Conlee Crossno
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Oct. 26: L 41-40 at Youngstown State
Simon Romfo | 67 Snaps
Simon Romfo
2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 523 Snaps
Jerry Kaminski
4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps
Cole Hentges
4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Sulik
4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON
Oct. 26: W 59-6 at Murray State
Nathan Hayes | 45 Snaps
Cam Miller | 18 Snaps
Cam Miller
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 506 Snaps
🚨Cole Payton (Out)
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps
Cole Payton is out for the rest of the season after suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder, head coach Tim Polasek said on Oct. 22.
Nathan Hayes
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 56 Snaps
Trey Drake
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐
Preston Brown (2025)
NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS
Oct. 26: L 49-42 vs. Missouri State
Matthew Schecklman | 75 Snaps
Matthew Schecklman
3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
7 Games | 3 Starts | 241 Snaps
Aidan Dunne
2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 256 Snaps
Jaxon Dailey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cale McThenia
4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES
Oct. 26: L 20-17 at South Dakota State
Aidan Bouman | 59 Snaps
Nevan Cremascoli | 1 Snap
Aidan Bouman
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 426 Snaps
Nevan Cremascoli
3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 43 Snaps
Jarrett Synek
2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Beau Bush
4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nick Mayfield
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Oct. 26: W 20-17 vs. South Dakota
Mark Gronowski | 69 Snaps
Chase Mason | 4 Snaps
Mark Gronowski
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 449 Snaps
Chase Mason
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 54 Snaps
Jon Bell
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Jack Amer
4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Henry
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Thue
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS
Oct. 26: L 20-17 vs. Southern Illinois
Jake Curry | 50 Snaps
Michael Lindauer | 16 Snaps
🚨DJ Williams (Questionable)
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps
DJ Williams missed the last four games with a broken hand that required surgery.
🚨Hunter Simmons (Out)
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps
Hunter Simmons will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg on Oct. 5.
Jake Curry
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
3 Games | 2 Starts | 140 Snaps
Michael Lindauer
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Michael Lindauer was added to the roster due to injuries after beginning the season in a coaching role.
🚨ET Harris (Out)
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
ET Harris will miss the entire season after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He underwent multiple surgeries with the latest coming on Oct. 7.
JC Mirasola (2025)
YOUNGSTOWN STATE PENGUINS
Oct. 26: W 41-40 vs. North Dakota
Beau Brungard | 62 Snaps
Beau Brungard
3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 581 Snaps
Max Blanc
3 | UNRATED | PA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Brady Shannon
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Bryce Schondelmyer
4 | ⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colin Seibert
4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Malachi Lewis (2025)
Big Sky
CAL POLY MUSTANGS
