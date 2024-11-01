Photo courtesy of GoJSUTigers.com

In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FCS program. You’ll also find info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every quarterback and recruiting commitment. This has been updated through Week 9 of the college football season unless noted otherwise.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.

Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

🚨Injured

Started Most Recent Game

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission

Missouri Valley Football

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Oct. 19: W 40-32 at Murray State

Tommy Rittenhouse | 77 Snaps

Jake Rubley | 6 Snaps

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 401 Snaps

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 150 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)

INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES

Oct. 26: W 20-17 vs. Southern Illinois

Elijah Owens | 68 Snaps

Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

7 Games | 7 Starts | Snaps: 462

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 43 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

MISSOURI STATE BEARS

Oct. 26: W 49-42 at Northern Iowa

Jacob Clark | 59 Snaps

Jacob Clark

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 519 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi

1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher

4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijah Leonard

4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

MURRAY STATE RACERS

Oct. 26: L 59-6 vs. North Dakota State

Jayden Johannsen | 47 Snaps

Jameson Holcomb | 18 Snaps

Jim Ogle | 12 Snaps

Jayden Johannsen

1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 433 Snaps

Jameson Holcomb

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 64 Snaps

Jim Ogle

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 26 Snaps

Joe Humphreys

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Isaac McNamee

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Conlee Crossno

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Oct. 26: L 41-40 at Youngstown State

Simon Romfo | 67 Snaps

Simon Romfo

2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 523 Snaps

Jerry Kaminski

4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps

Cole Hentges

4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Sulik

4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

NORTH DAKOTA STATE BISON

Oct. 26: W 59-6 at Murray State

Nathan Hayes | 45 Snaps

Cam Miller | 18 Snaps

Cam Miller

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 506 Snaps

🚨Cole Payton (Out)

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps

Cole Payton is out for the rest of the season after suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder, head coach Tim Polasek said on Oct. 22.

Nathan Hayes

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 56 Snaps

Trey Drake

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐

Preston Brown (2025)

NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS

Oct. 26: L 49-42 vs. Missouri State

Matthew Schecklman | 75 Snaps

Matthew Schecklman

3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

7 Games | 3 Starts | 241 Snaps

Aidan Dunne

2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 256 Snaps

Jaxon Dailey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cale McThenia

4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES

Oct. 26: L 20-17 at South Dakota State

Aidan Bouman | 59 Snaps

Nevan Cremascoli | 1 Snap

Aidan Bouman

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 426 Snaps

Nevan Cremascoli

3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 43 Snaps

Jarrett Synek

2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Beau Bush

4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nick Mayfield

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Oct. 26: W 20-17 vs. South Dakota

Mark Gronowski | 69 Snaps

Chase Mason | 4 Snaps

Mark Gronowski

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 449 Snaps

Chase Mason

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 54 Snaps

Jon Bell

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Jack Amer

4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Henry

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Thue

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS

Oct. 26: L 20-17 vs. Southern Illinois

Jake Curry | 50 Snaps

Michael Lindauer | 16 Snaps

🚨DJ Williams (Questionable)

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps

DJ Williams missed the last four games with a broken hand that required surgery.

🚨Hunter Simmons (Out)

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps

Hunter Simmons will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg on Oct. 5.

Jake Curry

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

3 Games | 2 Starts | 140 Snaps

Michael Lindauer

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Michael Lindauer was added to the roster due to injuries after beginning the season in a coaching role.

🚨ET Harris (Out)

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

ET Harris will miss the entire season after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He underwent multiple surgeries with the latest coming on Oct. 7.

JC Mirasola (2025)

YOUNGSTOWN STATE PENGUINS

Oct. 26: W 41-40 vs. North Dakota

Beau Brungard | 62 Snaps

Beau Brungard

3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 581 Snaps

Max Blanc

3 | UNRATED | PA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Brady Shannon

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Bryce Schondelmyer

4 | ⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colin Seibert

4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malachi Lewis (2025)

Big Sky

CAL POLY MUSTANGS