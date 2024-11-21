College Football QB Report: Week 13 Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 99 FBS Quarterbacks
And the latest QB commitments, offers, transfer portal entries & more (FBS + FCS)
Photo courtesy of Florida Athletics
FBS QB Notebook
Florida - Graham Mertz missed the last four games is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 12. He said he will not apply for a medical redshirt on Oct. 16.
Florida - DJ Lagway returned after missing one game with a hamstring injury.
Kentucky - Brock Vandagriff returned after leaving the last game with an injury. He’ll start despite Cutter Boley taking over last game, head coach Mark Stoops said.
