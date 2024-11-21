2024 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury & Commitment Tracker
A guide to all 134 FBS quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Colorado Athletics
This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth chart and injury news for every FBS program. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.
This has been updated through Week 12 and is updated every morning on the site. Every new update is sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report newsletter.
FBS - 2024
FCS - 2024
Calendar - 2024-25
NFL Draft - 2025
News Feeds - Teams | Players
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
🚨Injured
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.
SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide
Nov. 16: W 52-7 vs. Mercer
Jalen Milroe | 40 Snaps
Ty Simpson | 21 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan | 12 Snaps
Austin Mack | 5 Snaps
Cade Carruth | 3 Snaps
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 573 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 70 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov. 16: L 20-10 vs. Texas
Taylen Green | 60 Snaps
Taylen Green
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 631 Snaps
Malachi Singleton
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps
KJ Jackson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Blake Boda
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austin Ledbetter
3-4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Auburn Tigers
Nov. 16: W 48-14 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Payton Thorne | 56 Snaps
Walker White | 19 Snaps
Payton Thorne
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
9 Games | 8 Starts | 513 Snaps
Hank Brown
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps
Holden Geriner
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Walker White
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Jackson Barkley
3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
John Colvin
4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Florida Gators
Nov. 16: W 27-16 vs. LSU
DJ Lagway | 45 Snaps
🚨Graham Mertz🚨
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps
Graham Mertz will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 12 and said he will not apply for a medical redshirt.
DJ Lagway
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
9 Games | 4 Starts | 293 Snaps
DJ Lagway returned for the last game after missing one matchup with a hamstring injury.
Aidan Warner
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
4 Games | 2 Starts | 124 Snaps
Clay Millen
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Paul Kessler
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Lawrence Wright IV
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aaron Williams
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Georgia Bulldogs
Nov. 16: W 31-17 vs. Tennessee
Carson Beck | 76 Snaps
Carson Beck
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 677 Snaps
Gunner Stockton
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps
Jaden Rashada
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Puglisi
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Collin Drake
2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sam Bush
4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colter Ginn
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Montgomery (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kentucky Wildcats
Nov. 16: W 48-6 vs. Murray State
Brock Vandagriff | 44 Snaps
Cutter Boley | 37 Snaps
Brock Vandagriff
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 520 Snaps
Brock Vandagriff returned for the last game after leaving the previous matchup and will start despite Cutter Boley taking over last game, head coach Mark Stoops said.
Cutter Boley
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 44 Snaps
Gavin Wimsatt
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 119 Snaps
Beau Allen
2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Stone Saunders (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Brennen Ward (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
LSU Tigers
Nov. 16: L 27-16 at Florida
Garrett Nussmeier | 92 Snaps
AJ Swann | 1 Snap
Garrett Nussmeier
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 728 Snaps
AJ Swann
2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Rickie Collins
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Colin Hurley
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | FL | 0 Snaps
Knox Dyson
4* | UNRATED | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bryce Underwood (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 9: L 33-14 at Tennessee
Michael Van Buren | 67 Snaps
🚨Blake Shapen🚨
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 245 Snaps
Blake Shapen will miss the rest of the season after a shoulder injury suffered on Sept. 21 that will require surgery. He can use this as a redshirt season and return in 2025.
Michael Van Buren
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 445 Snaps
Chris Parson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 18 Snaps
Jake Weir
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
KaMario Taylor (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Missouri Tigers
Nov. 16: L 34-30 at South Carolina
Brady Cook | 69 Snaps
Brady Cook
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 519 Snaps
Brady Cook returned for the last game after missing one matchup with an injury.
Drew Pyne
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats
6 Games | 1 Start | 217 Snaps
🚨Sam Horn🚨
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sam Horn underwent Tommy John surgery in February and is expected to miss the entire season.
Harold “JR” Blood
1 | ⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Aidan Glover
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brett Brown
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tommy Lock
2 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Matt Zollers (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Oklahoma Sooners
Nov. 9: L 30-23 at Missouri
Jackson Arnold | 62 Snaps
Jackson Arnold
3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 7 Starts | 510 Snaps
Michael Hawkins Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 3 Starts | 208 Snaps
Casey Thompson
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brendan Zurbrugg
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Steele Wasel
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Kevin Sperry (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Jaden O’Neal (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ole Miss Rebels
Nov. 9: W 28-10 vs. Georgia
Jaxson Dart | 54 Snaps
Austin Simmons | 10 Snaps
Jaxson Dart
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 642 Snaps
Austin Simmons
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps
Walker Howard
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps
AJ Maddox
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Braden Waterman
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Justin Kowalak
3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
South Carolina Gamecocks
Nov. 16: W 34-30 vs. Missouri
LaNorris Sellers | 69 Snaps
LaNorris Sellers
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 579 Snaps
Robby Ashford
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
7 Games | 1 Start | 119 Snaps
Davis Beville
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Luke Doty
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dante Reno
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Jimmy Francis
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cutter Woods (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Tennessee Volunteers
Nov. 16: L 31-17 at Georgia
Nico Iamaleava | 74 Snaps
Nico Iamaleava
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 644 Snaps
Nico Iamaleava returned for the last game after leaving the previous matchup with an injury.
Gaston Moore
2 | UNRATED | SC | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 85 Snaps
Jake Merklinger
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 36 Snaps
Ryan Damron
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Navy Shuler
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
George MacIntyre (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Faizon Brandon (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Texas Longhorns
Nov. 16: W 20-10 at Arkansas
Quinn Ewers | 73 Snaps
Quinn Ewers
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 462 Snaps
Arch Manning
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
6 Games | 2 Starts | 223 Snaps
Trey Owens
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps
Cole Lourd
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Joe Tatum
3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
KJ Lacey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dia Bell (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Texas A&M Aggies
Nov. 16: W 38-3 vs. New Mexico State
Marcel Reed | 60 Snaps
Miles O’Neill | 10 Snaps
Conner Weigman | 9 Snaps
Marcel Reed
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
8 Games | 5 Starts | 403 Snaps
Conner Weigman
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 289 Snaps
🚨Jaylen Henderson🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jaylen Henderson missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury.
Miles O’Neill
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Blake Bost
2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dallas Novicke
3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Paxton Land
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dylan Mayers
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Peyton Gay
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Husan Longstreet (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Helaman Casuga (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov. 9: L 28-7 vs. South Carolina
Diego Pavia | 61 Snaps
Nate Johnson | 2 Snaps
Diego Pavia
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 625 Snaps
Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA to get an extra year of eligibility, he tells me.
Nate Johnson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 17 Snaps
Drew Dickey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blaze Berlowitz
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jeremy St-Hilaire
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Whit Muschamp
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brennan Storer
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Hayden Moses
2 | UNRATED | NH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Elliott (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Big Ten
Illinois Fighting Illini
