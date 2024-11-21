Photo courtesy of Colorado Athletics

This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth chart and injury news for every FBS program. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.

This has been updated through Week 12 and is updated every morning on the site. Every new update is sent to your inbox in the daily College Football QB Report newsletter.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

🚨Injured

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.

SEC

Nov. 16: W 52-7 vs. Mercer

Jalen Milroe | 40 Snaps

Ty Simpson | 21 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan | 12 Snaps

Austin Mack | 5 Snaps

Cade Carruth | 3 Snaps

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 573 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 70 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 20-10 vs. Texas

Taylen Green | 60 Snaps

Taylen Green

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 631 Snaps

Malachi Singleton

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Blake Boda

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

3-4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 48-14 vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Payton Thorne | 56 Snaps

Walker White | 19 Snaps

Payton Thorne

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

9 Games | 8 Starts | 513 Snaps

Hank Brown

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps

Holden Geriner

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Walker White

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Jackson Barkley

3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

John Colvin

4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 27-16 vs. LSU

DJ Lagway | 45 Snaps

🚨Graham Mertz🚨

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps

Graham Mertz will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 12 and said he will not apply for a medical redshirt.

DJ Lagway

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

9 Games | 4 Starts | 293 Snaps

DJ Lagway returned for the last game after missing one matchup with a hamstring injury.

Aidan Warner

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

4 Games | 2 Starts | 124 Snaps

Clay Millen

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Paul Kessler

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Lawrence Wright IV

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aaron Williams

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 31-17 vs. Tennessee

Carson Beck | 76 Snaps

Carson Beck

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 677 Snaps

Gunner Stockton

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps

Jaden Rashada

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Puglisi

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Collin Drake

2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Bush

4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colter Ginn

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Montgomery (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 48-6 vs. Murray State

Brock Vandagriff | 44 Snaps

Cutter Boley | 37 Snaps

Brock Vandagriff

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 520 Snaps

Brock Vandagriff returned for the last game after leaving the previous matchup and will start despite Cutter Boley taking over last game, head coach Mark Stoops said.

Cutter Boley

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 44 Snaps

Gavin Wimsatt

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 119 Snaps

Beau Allen

2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Stone Saunders (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Brennen Ward (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 27-16 at Florida

Garrett Nussmeier | 92 Snaps

AJ Swann | 1 Snap

Garrett Nussmeier

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 728 Snaps

AJ Swann

2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Rickie Collins

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Colin Hurley

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | FL | 0 Snaps

Knox Dyson

4* | UNRATED | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bryce Underwood (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 33-14 at Tennessee

Michael Van Buren | 67 Snaps

🚨Blake Shapen🚨

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

4 Games | 4 Starts | 245 Snaps

Blake Shapen will miss the rest of the season after a shoulder injury suffered on Sept. 21 that will require surgery. He can use this as a redshirt season and return in 2025.

Michael Van Buren

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 445 Snaps

Chris Parson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 18 Snaps

Jake Weir

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

KaMario Taylor (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 34-30 at South Carolina

Brady Cook | 69 Snaps

Brady Cook

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 519 Snaps

Brady Cook returned for the last game after missing one matchup with an injury.

Drew Pyne

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats

6 Games | 1 Start | 217 Snaps

🚨Sam Horn🚨

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Horn underwent Tommy John surgery in February and is expected to miss the entire season.

Harold “JR” Blood

1 | ⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Aidan Glover

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brett Brown

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tommy Lock

2 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Matt Zollers (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 30-23 at Missouri

Jackson Arnold | 62 Snaps

Jackson Arnold

3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 7 Starts | 510 Snaps

Michael Hawkins Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 3 Starts | 208 Snaps

Casey Thompson

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brendan Zurbrugg

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Steele Wasel

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Kevin Sperry (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Jaden O’Neal (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: W 28-10 vs. Georgia

Jaxson Dart | 54 Snaps

Austin Simmons | 10 Snaps

Jaxson Dart

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 642 Snaps

Austin Simmons

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps

Walker Howard

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps

AJ Maddox

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Braden Waterman

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Justin Kowalak

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 16: W 34-30 vs. Missouri

LaNorris Sellers | 69 Snaps

LaNorris Sellers

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 579 Snaps

Robby Ashford

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

7 Games | 1 Start | 119 Snaps

Davis Beville

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Luke Doty

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dante Reno

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Jimmy Francis

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cutter Woods (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: L 31-17 at Georgia

Nico Iamaleava | 74 Snaps

Nico Iamaleava

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 644 Snaps

Nico Iamaleava returned for the last game after leaving the previous matchup with an injury.

Gaston Moore

2 | UNRATED | SC | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 85 Snaps

Jake Merklinger

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 36 Snaps

Ryan Damron

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Navy Shuler

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

George MacIntyre (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Faizon Brandon (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 20-10 at Arkansas

Quinn Ewers | 73 Snaps

Quinn Ewers

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 462 Snaps

Arch Manning

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

6 Games | 2 Starts | 223 Snaps

Trey Owens

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps

Cole Lourd

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Joe Tatum

3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

KJ Lacey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dia Bell (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 16: W 38-3 vs. New Mexico State

Marcel Reed | 60 Snaps

Miles O’Neill | 10 Snaps

Conner Weigman | 9 Snaps

Marcel Reed

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

8 Games | 5 Starts | 403 Snaps

Conner Weigman

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 289 Snaps

🚨Jaylen Henderson🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jaylen Henderson missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury.

Miles O’Neill

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Blake Bost

2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dallas Novicke

3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Paxton Land

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dylan Mayers

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Peyton Gay

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Husan Longstreet (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Helaman Casuga (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 28-7 vs. South Carolina

Diego Pavia | 61 Snaps

Nate Johnson | 2 Snaps

Diego Pavia

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 625 Snaps

Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA to get an extra year of eligibility, he tells me.

Nate Johnson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 17 Snaps

Drew Dickey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blaze Berlowitz

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jeremy St-Hilaire

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Whit Muschamp

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brennan Storer

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Hayden Moses

2 | UNRATED | NH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Elliott (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Big Ten