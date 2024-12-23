This is updated and sent to subscribers every Sunday till the offseason begins for every team and will move to Tuesdays after the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 21, 2025. Another 2024 edition is coming this week on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of WSUCougars.com

Monday, December 23, 2024

In today's post, you'll get the latest notes and notes on 74 FBS quarterbacks.

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)

Taylen Green

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 780 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

2-3 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

11/11/2024 - Told me he has two or three years left heading into the 2025 season.

Blake Boda

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Madden Iamaleava

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grayson Wilson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Quentin Murphy

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Signed as an athlete.

COMMITS

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Braylen Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

LOSSES

Malachi Singleton

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps

12/9/2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

FBS QB Notebook

Here are a few quarterback news and notes since the last update. Sections include roster movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility updates. Info is copied and pasted from the updated 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker (FBS) so you don’t have to go through every team one-by-one looking for new info.

MY TOP THREE

Carson Beck (Georgia)

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 845 Snaps

12/19/2024 - ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Georgia is preparing to play the College Football Playoff without him, and he’s exploring surgery options for a right elbow injury suffered during the SEC Championship vs. Texas on Dec. 7.

Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt)

0-1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 667 Snaps

12/18/2024 - Will be allowed by play in 2025 for now after a legal battle, though the NCAA could challenge the ruling.

John Mateer (Oklahoma)

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 794 Snaps

12/18/2024 - Committed after transferring from Washington State.

ROSTER MOVEMENT

Zach Calzada (Kentucky)

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

14 Games | 14 Starts | 1033 Snaps

12/19/2024 - Committed after transferring from Incarnate Word.