74 Notes on 2025 FBS Quarterbacks - College Football QB Report 12/23/2024
Quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility updates
Photo courtesy of WSUCougars.com
Monday, December 23, 2024 - It’s an FBS Game Day with two bowls on the slate this afternoon. The transfer portal is open with the midyear Juco transfer signing period ongoing. We’re in a recruiting dead period.
In today’s post, you’ll get the latest notes and notes on 74 FBS quarterbacks. Everything in this post came from the updated 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker (FBS).
QB Room of the Week
This is what the 136 team sections look like in the 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker (FBS). It includes updated QB news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds.
Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
*Redshirt available
Arkansas
11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)
Taylen Green (71)
Taylen Green
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 780 Snaps
KJ Jackson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Austin Ledbetter
2-3 | UNRATED | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
11/11/2024 - Told me he has two or three years left heading into the 2025 season.
Blake Boda
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Madden Iamaleava
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grayson Wilson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Quentin Murphy
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Signed as an athlete.
COMMITS
Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Braylen Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
LOSSES
Malachi Singleton
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps
12/9/2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.
FBS QB Notebook
Here are a few quarterback news and notes since the last update. Sections include roster movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility updates. Info is copied and pasted from the updated 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker (FBS) so you don’t have to go through every team one-by-one looking for new info.
MY TOP THREE
Carson Beck (Georgia)
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
13 Games | 13 Starts | 845 Snaps
12/19/2024 - ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Georgia is preparing to play the College Football Playoff without him, and he’s exploring surgery options for a right elbow injury suffered during the SEC Championship vs. Texas on Dec. 7.
Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt)
0-1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 667 Snaps
12/18/2024 - Will be allowed by play in 2025 for now after a legal battle, though the NCAA could challenge the ruling.
John Mateer (Oklahoma)
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 794 Snaps
12/18/2024 - Committed after transferring from Washington State.
ROSTER MOVEMENT
Zach Calzada (Kentucky)
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
14 Games | 14 Starts | 1033 Snaps
12/19/2024 - Committed after transferring from Incarnate Word.
