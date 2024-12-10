Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

The transfer portal is open for every FBS and FCS program, and the midyear Juco transfer signing period is ongoing. We’re in an FBS quiet period with an FCS contact period.

In today’s post, you’ll get an updated look at the college football QB rooms for every FBS program with new notes on 136 quarterbacks. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms. You’ll also get a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

Subscribers will get tons of FBS and FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal scoops later in the week and likely into the weekend.

FBS

USM: Denzel Gardner

FCS

ILST: Cooper Kmet

2027 Commits

FBS

ARK: Ryan Rakowski

UMD: Landon Dougherty

2027 Offers

FBS

UMD: Jameson Purcell

2028 Offers

FBS

GAST: Bode Spence

QB Transfer Report

Commits

FCS

HCU: Diego Tello

Entries

FBS

ARST: Timmy McClain

BALL: Kadin Semonza

BG: Camden Orth

CCAR: DJ Moore

CHAR: Deshawn Purdie

DUKE: Maalik Murphy

FLA: Parker Leise

IOWA: Marco Lainez

ISU: JJ Kohl

LSU: Knox Dyson

LT: Jack Turner

MICH: Jayden Denegal

MRSH: Cole Pennington

MTSU: Luther Richesson

NEV: Brendon Lewis

NIU: Kenny Lueth

NMSU: Deuce Hogan

ODU: Emmett Morehead

OKST: Garret Wilson

ORST: Dom Montiel

SDSU: AJ Duffy

TTU: Cameran Brown

TULN: Kai Horton

UK: Gavin Wimsatt

ULM: General Booty

UMASS: AJ Hairston

UMASS: Ahmad Haston

UNT: Chandler Morris

UNT: Carson Woods

WIS: Tyler Van Dyke

WKU: Turner Helton

WSU: Brady McKelheer

FCS

ACU: Trevor Baker

ALBY: Scott Lynch

BRWN: Cortland Dicks

CHSO: Kaleb Jackson

EIU: Jacob Rosenstiel

EWU: Kekoa Visperas

FAMU: David Jordan

LAF: Tray Mauney

MACK: Gavin McCusker

MORE: Ben Hanson

NAU: Angel Flores

NWST: JT Fayard

PRE: Ty Engle

RMU: Tyler Szalkowski

STET: Brady Meitz

STONE: Ashur Carraha

SUU: Christian Lundsberg

URI: Hunter Helms

UST: Tak Tateoka

WAG: Billy Johnson

Offers

FBS

BALL: Michael Brescia

CCAR: Camden Coleman

CHAR: Zach Wilcke

NMSU: Logan Fife

UNT: Cole LaCrue

FCS

FOR: Jackson Gilkey

SELA: Carson Camp

SOU: Mekhi Hagens

TNTC: Logan Fife

UNA: Samari Collier

UNA: Logan Fife

WEB: Jackson Gilkey

WEBB: Te’Sean Smoot

FBS QB Notebook

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical. You’ll also see player home states, starts and games played this season with links to player news feeds and stats.

We’ll flip the page to reflect all 2025 info on Jan. 21, the day after the College Football Playoff national championship.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

🏁Season finished

Recruiting/transfer commit

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

QB Room of the Day

This is what all 134 team sections look like for paid subscribers below with new info on 136 FBS quarterbacks in this week’s FBS QB room notebook.

11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)

Jalen Milroe (79)

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

SEC

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)