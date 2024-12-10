Notes on 136 FBS Quarterbacks - College Football QB Report 12/10/2024
The transfer portal is open for every FBS and FCS program, and the midyear Juco transfer signing period is ongoing. We’re in an FBS quiet period with an FCS contact period.
In today’s post, you’ll get an updated look at the college football QB rooms for every FBS program with new notes on 136 quarterbacks. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms. You’ll also get a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.
Subscribers will get tons of FBS and FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer portal scoops later in the week and likely into the weekend.
QB Recruiting Report
2025 Offers
FBS
USM: Denzel Gardner
FCS
ILST: Cooper Kmet
2027 Commits
FBS
ARK: Ryan Rakowski
UMD: Landon Dougherty
2027 Offers
FBS
UMD: Jameson Purcell
2028 Offers
FBS
GAST: Bode Spence
QB Transfer Report
Commits
FCS
HCU: Diego Tello
Entries
FBS
ARST: Timmy McClain
BALL: Kadin Semonza
BG: Camden Orth
CCAR: DJ Moore
CHAR: Deshawn Purdie
DUKE: Maalik Murphy
FLA: Parker Leise
IOWA: Marco Lainez
ISU: JJ Kohl
LSU: Knox Dyson
LT: Jack Turner
MICH: Jayden Denegal
MRSH: Cole Pennington
MTSU: Luther Richesson
NEV: Brendon Lewis
NIU: Kenny Lueth
NMSU: Deuce Hogan
ODU: Emmett Morehead
OKST: Garret Wilson
ORST: Dom Montiel
SDSU: AJ Duffy
TTU: Cameran Brown
TULN: Kai Horton
UK: Gavin Wimsatt
ULM: General Booty
UMASS: AJ Hairston
UMASS: Ahmad Haston
UNT: Chandler Morris
UNT: Carson Woods
WIS: Tyler Van Dyke
WKU: Turner Helton
WSU: Brady McKelheer
FCS
ACU: Trevor Baker
ALBY: Scott Lynch
BRWN: Cortland Dicks
CHSO: Kaleb Jackson
EIU: Jacob Rosenstiel
EWU: Kekoa Visperas
FAMU: David Jordan
LAF: Tray Mauney
MACK: Gavin McCusker
MORE: Ben Hanson
NAU: Angel Flores
NWST: JT Fayard
PRE: Ty Engle
RMU: Tyler Szalkowski
STET: Brady Meitz
STONE: Ashur Carraha
SUU: Christian Lundsberg
URI: Hunter Helms
UST: Tak Tateoka
WAG: Billy Johnson
Offers
FBS
BALL: Michael Brescia
CCAR: Camden Coleman
CHAR: Zach Wilcke
NMSU: Logan Fife
UNT: Cole LaCrue
FCS
FOR: Jackson Gilkey
SELA: Carson Camp
SOU: Mekhi Hagens
TNTC: Logan Fife
UNA: Samari Collier
UNA: Logan Fife
WEB: Jackson Gilkey
WEBB: Te’Sean Smoot
FBS QB Notebook
College Football Eligibility
Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.
The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates
The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class was Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.
NFL Draft Entry Deadlines
The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.
Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical. You’ll also see player home states, starts and games played this season with links to player news feeds and stats.
We’ll flip the page to reflect all 2025 info on Jan. 21, the day after the College Football Playoff national championship.
🏁Season finished
Recruiting/transfer commit
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
QB Room of the Day
This is what all 134 team sections look like for paid subscribers below with new info on 136 FBS quarterbacks in this week’s FBS QB room notebook.
Alabama Crimson Tide
11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)
Jalen Milroe (79)
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
SEC
Arkansas Razorbacks
11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)
Taylen Green (71)
