Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Two FBS games are on the schedule with a new College Football Playoff rankings update coming tonight. We’re in an evaluation period, and the transfer portal window is open for grad transfers, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Rice, Temple, UMass, McNeese State, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M and Valparaiso.

In today’s College Football QB Report, you’ll get the latest depth chart and injury news for every FBS program. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.



The FBS QB Notebook has been updated through Week 13 and is sent to your inbox in the Tuesday edition of the College Football QB Report all year round.

Scroooooooll all the way to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Information comes from inside sources, public depth charts, press conferences and lots of reading.



🚨Injured

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.

Featured QB Room

Nov. 23: L 31-28 vs. Iowa State

Isaac Wilson | 25 Snaps

Luke Bottari | 20 Snaps

🚨Cam Rising🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 135 Snaps

Cam Rising missed the last five games and is out for the rest of the season after suffering a lower leg injury on Oct. 11, head coach Kyle Whittingham said. He could return in 2025 for his eighth college football season.

🚨Brandon Rose🚨

3-4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 1 Start | 82 Snaps

Brandon Rose missed the last two games and is out for the rest of the season after suffering a lower leg injury on Nov. 9 that will require surgery, head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

🚨Isaac Wilson🚨

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats

9 Games | 7 Starts | 486 Snaps

Isaac Wilson left the game with an injury and will miss this week’s matchup, head coach Kyle Whittingham said. He added he thinks Wilson will be ready for spring practice.

🚨Sam Huard🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Huard underwent season-ending surgery “some time ago,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said on Nov. 1.

Luke Bottari

1 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Luke Bottari will start this week, head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Dallen Engemann

2 | UNRATED | UT | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Wyatt Becker (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

SEC