Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Bowl season continues with two games tonight with the transfer portal open for another 10 days. We’re in a midyear Juco transfer signing period with an FBS quiet period and FCS contact period.
In today’s post, you’ll get a first look at the 2025 college football quarterback rooms for every FCS program with detailed info like stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.
Every College Football QB Report includes a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.
This is updated and sent to subscribers every Saturday till the offseason begins for every team and will move to Fridays after the national championship on Jan. 6, 2025.
QB Recruiting Report
2025 Commits
FBS
TENN: Mason Phillips
FCS
PRIN: Ty Ciongoli
2025 Offers
FBS
FIU: Landyn Locke
UMD: Ty Ciongoli
FCS
COR: Ty Ciongoli
2026 Offers
FBS
CMU: Jaden Duckett
ECU: Briggs Cherry
FCS
UWG: Kaleb Narcisse
2027 Offers
FBS
ARIZ: Peyton Houston
FIU: Landon Dougherty
ORE: Jameson Purcell
FCS
MURR: Smith Stringer
URI: Joseph Allen
QB Transfer Report
Commits
FBS
BC: Dylan Lonergan
COLO: Kaidon Salter
KENN: Dexter Williams II
MSST: Luke Kromenhoek
TTU: Mitch Griffis
FCS
CAMP: Kamden Sixkiller
PEAY: Chris Parson
SELA: Carson Camp
Withdrawals
FBS
BALL: Kiael Kelly
FIU: Keyone Jenkins
Entries
FBS
VT: Ben Locklear
WVU: Ryder Burton
FCS
EKU: Brady Clark
Offers
FCS
SCST: Amari Jones
TNTC: Nate Hampton
UNA: Ahmad Haston
FCS QB Notebook
College Football Eligibility
Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.
The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates
The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.
NFL Draft Entry Deadlines
The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.
Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.
Numbers will continue to be updated for teams whose season is ongoing. For the purposes of this article, I’m assuming every player is returning in 2025 unless they’ve already announced they’re entering the transfer portal, declaring for the NFL Draft, switching positions, done with football, etc. I’m also assuming every 2025 recruiting commit will sign.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
🏁2024 season finished
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
This is what all 129 team sections look like for paid subscribers below.
🏁Illinois State
12/7 UC Davis (L 42-10)
Tommy Rittenhouse (72) | Jake Rubley (20)
Tommy Rittenhouse
1 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
14 Games | 14 Starts | 812 Snaps
Jake Rubley
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
11 Games | 0 Starts | 195 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
ADDITIONS
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
LOSSES
Jimmy Makuh
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
🏁Indiana State
11/30 Northern Iowa (L 41-34)
Elijah Owens (67)
