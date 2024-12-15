2025 FBS Quarterback Rooms - College Football QB Report 12/15/2024
QB Recruiting/Transfer Portal Report and guide to all 134 FBS quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics
Sunday, December 15, 2024 - The transfer portal remains open with the midyear Juco transfer signing period ongoing. We’re in an FBS quiet period and FCS contact period.
In today’s post, you’ll get a look at the 2025 college football quarterback rooms for every FBS program. These posts includes detailed info like stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.
Every College Football QB Report includes a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.
This is updated and sent to subscribers every Sunday till the offseason begins for every team and will move to Mondays after the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 21, 2025.
QB Recruiting Report
2025 Commits
FBS
IND: Maverick Geske
PUR: Garyt Odom
2025 Decommits
FBS
UNLV: Garyt Odom
2025 Offers
FBS
ARMY: Theophilus Setzer
KENT: Braylen Rooney
FCS
ALBY: Frankie Williams
BRY: Rhett Thompson
HCU: DeAngelo Perales
NAU: Braylen Rooney
PENN: Dane Parsley
UST: Nick Peipert
UTM: Dane Parsley
WIU: Nick Peipert
YALE: Jacob Bell
2026 Offers
FCS
MURR: Garrison Cantrell
MURR: Noah Lee
UWG: Camren Hill
UWG: Jaylen Johnson
2027 Offers
FBS
ARK: Jameson Purcell
CMU: Aaron Strader
ECU: William Wood
MTSU: Jacob Torres
NCST: Aaron Strader
TEX: Kavian Bryant
TLSA: Greydon Howell
UGA: Jameson Purcell
UTSA: Greydon Howell
2028 Offers
FBS
ARK: Graham Simpson
SYR: Kris Carranza
TOL: Jack Heaslet
QB Transfer Report
Commits
FBS
AUB: Jackson Arnold
CCAR: Samari Collier
FSU: Thomas Castellanos
HOU: Conner Weigman
LOU: Miller Moss
MINN: Zach Pyron
TAMU: Jacob Zeno
ULL: Walker Howard
UTAH: Devon Dampier
WAKE: Ethan Hampton
FCS
HCU: Landon Vessel
Withdrawals
FBS
NEV: Chubba Purdy
UMASS: AJ Hairston
Entries
FBS
ALA: Dylan Lonergan
AUB: Walker White
BAY: Dequan Finn
BSU: Malachi Nelson
CAL: Fernando Mendoza
COLO: Destin Wade
DUKE: Grayson Loftis
FLA: Parker Leise
FSU: Luke Kromenhoek
FSU: Dylan McNamara
GAST: Kyle Lowe
ILL: Donovan Leary
MEM: Cade Cunningham
MICH: Alex Orji
MIZZ: Aidan Glover
MRSH: Cortney Davis
MSST: Michael Van Buren
NCST: Robert Shockey
OKLA: Brendan Zurbrugg
PITT: Ty Dieffenbach
SDSU: Danny O’Neil
SJSU: Emmett Brown
SMU: Preston Stone
SYR: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
TULN: Ty Thompson
UCF: Riley Trujillo
UMD: Billy Edwards Jr.
WIS: Braedyn Locke
WKU: Caden Veltkamp
FCS
ACU: Maverick McIvor
COLG: Mick Corrigan
DSU: Marqui Adams
FAMU: Alston Hooker
IDHO: Jack Layne
MOST: Brock Bagozzi
SOU: Noah Bodden
TAMUC: Dylan Plake
TNST: George Hamsley
UTM: Kody Sparks
WCU: Cole Gonzales
WOFF: Eric Handley
WOFF: Brady Hibbard
WOFF: Pauly Seeley V
Offers
FBS
ARST: Deshawn Purdie
BG: Logan Fife
CHAR: Cole Gonzales
CHAR: Camden Orth
EMU: Cameron Edge
FLA: Deshawn Purdie
MSST: Deshawn Purdie
TEX: Jack Turner
UGA: Deshawn Purdie
UNC: Deshawn Purdie
UNT: Maverick McIvor
UTEP: Cole Gonzales
UTSA: PJ Hatter
WIS: Danny O’Neil
WKU: Maverick McIvor
FCS
ALCN: Jaylon Tolbert
ALST: Braylen Ragland
BRY: Jacob Drackett
EIU: Cruz Herrera
EIU: Jax Leatherwood
FOR: Ahmad Haston
IDST: Thomas Ansley
LAM: PJ Hatter
MERCY: Daniel Lipovski
MERCY: Jordan Pachot
MONT: Kekoa Visperas
MOST: DJ Moore
MOST: Drew Viotto
MURR: Jackson Proctor
MURR: Kekoa Visperas
NICH: PJ Hatter
SAM: Cade Cunningham
SELA: Kekoa Visperas
SEMO: Jax Leatherwood
TNTC: Jordan Barton
TNTC: Jax Leatherwood
TNTC: Daniel Lipovski
TNTC: Jordan Pachot
TNTC: Kekoa Visperas
TSU: Braylen Ragland
TXSO: Cameron McCalister
UNA: Te’Sean Smoot
UNA: Tyriq Starks
UWG: Angel Flores
WEBB: Nate Hampton
WEBB: Jordan Pachot
WEBB: Cole Pennington
FBS QB Notebook
College Football Eligibility
Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.
The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates
The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.
NFL Draft Entry Deadlines
The soft 2025 NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.
Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.
Numbers will continue to be updated for teams whose season is ongoing. For the purposes of this article, I’m assuming every player is returning in 2025 unless they’ve already announced they’re entering the transfer portal, declaring for the NFL Draft, switching positions, done with football, etc. I’m also assuming every 2025 recruiting commit will sign.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
🏁2024 season finished
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
This is what all 134 team sections look like for paid subscribers below.
Alabama
11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)
Jalen Milroe (79)
Jalen Milroe
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps
Ty Simpson
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps
Austin Mack
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
Cade Carruth
2 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
John Cooper
4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
ADDITIONS
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
LOSSES
Dylan Lonergan
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps
SEC
Arkansas
11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)
Taylen Green (71)
