Sunday, December 15, 2024 - The transfer portal remains open with the midyear Juco transfer signing period ongoing. We're in an FBS quiet period and FCS contact period.

In today’s post, you’ll get a look at the 2025 college football quarterback rooms for every FBS program. These posts includes detailed info like stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.

Every College Football QB Report includes a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

This is updated and sent to subscribers every Sunday till the offseason begins for every team and will move to Mondays after the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 21, 2025.

FBS QB Notebook

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft 2025 NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

Numbers will continue to be updated for teams whose season is ongoing. For the purposes of this article, I’m assuming every player is returning in 2025 unless they’ve already announced they’re entering the transfer portal, declaring for the NFL Draft, switching positions, done with football, etc. I’m also assuming every 2025 recruiting commit will sign.

🏁2024 season finished

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)

Jalen Milroe (79)

Jalen Milroe

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps

Ty Simpson

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps

Austin Mack

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

Cade Carruth

2 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

John Cooper

4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

ADDITIONS

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

LOSSES

Dylan Lonergan

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

SEC

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)