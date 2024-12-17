Photo courtesy of Montana State Athletics

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Bowl season continues tonight as the transfer portal window remains open. We’re in a midyear Juco transfer signing period with an FBS quiet period and FCS contact period.

In today’s post, you’ll get a look at the 2024 college football quarterback rooms for every FCS program with detailed info like stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.

Every College Football QB Report includes a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

This is updated and sent to subscribers every Friday through the national championship on Jan. 6, 2025. For an early look at 2025, those publish every Saturday till the offseason begins for every team, and they include the latest transfer portal commitments looking ahead to next season.

FCS QB Notebook

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

🏁2024 season finished

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

This is what all 129 team sections look like for paid subscribers below.

12/7 UC Davis (L 42-10)

Tommy Rittenhouse (72) | Jake Rubley (20)

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

14 Games | 14 Starts | 812 Snaps

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

11 Games | 0 Starts | 195 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Not listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

11/30 Northern Iowa (L 41-34)

Elijah Owens (67)