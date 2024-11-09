2024 FCS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 11 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
A guide to all 129 FCS college football quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Valpo Athletics
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FCS program with updated info through Week 10. Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
Calendar - 2024-25
NFL Draft - 2025
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.
*Redshirt available
🚨Injured🚨
Removed from QB Room
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.
Big Sky
Cal Poly Mustangs
Nov. 2: L 42-7 vs. Montana
Jaden Jones | 54 Snaps
Richie Watts | 19 Snaps
Bo Kelly | 8 Snaps
Jaden Jones
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
3 Games | 2 Starts | 125 Snaps
Jaden Jones returned for the last game after missing two matchups while in concussion protocol.
🚨Bo Kelly🚨
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 303 Snaps
Bo Kelly left the last game with an injury.
Richie Watts
3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 90 Snaps
Jackson Akins
3* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 23 Snaps
Dieter Barr
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dieter Barr is not listed on the roster as of Oct. 29.
Lucas Razore
4* | ⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Eastern Washington Eagles
Nov. 2: L 42-28 vs. Montana State
Jared Taylor | 67 Snaps
Michael Wortham | 3 Snaps
🚨Kekoa Visperas🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 470 Snaps
Kekoa Visperas missed the last game with an injury.
Jared Taylor
2 | UNRATED | WA | Stats
7 Games | 1 Start | 156 Snaps
Michael Wortham
1* | UNRATED | CA | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 33 Snaps
Nate Bell
4 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aidan Carter
4 | UNRATED | UT | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jake Schakel
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Anthony Quinones (2025) ⭐⭐
Idaho Vandals
Oct. 26: W 38-28 vs. Eastern Washington
Jack Layne | 64 Snaps
Rocco Koch | 10 Snaps
Jack Layne
3 | ⭐⭐ | OR | Stats
2 Games | 2 Starts | 106 Snaps
Jack Layne returned for the last game after missing seven matchups with a broken collarbone.
🚨Nick Josifek🚨
4 | UNRATED | WA | Stats
5 Games | 1 Start | 91 Snaps
Nick Josifek made his first start of the season on Oct. 12 and broke his collarbone.
Jack Wagner
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 338 Snaps
Rocco Koch
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Holden Bea
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Toa Faavae (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Idaho State Bengals
Oct. 26: W 30-27 vs. Sacramento State
Kobe Tracy | 62 Snaps
Hunter Hays | 13 Snaps
Kobe Tracy
1 | UNRATED | ID | Stats
9 Games | 8 Starts | 480 Snaps
Hunter Hays
1* | UNRATED | WY | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 137 Snaps
Jordan Cooke
2* | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 28 Snaps
Jackson Sharman
4 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Keegan Thompson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keegan Thompson is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.
Davis Harsin
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | ID | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brett Spencer
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | ID | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Wyatt Horton (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Montana Grizzlies
Nov. 2: W 42-7 at Cal Poly
Logan Fife | 31 Snaps
Keali’i Ah Yat | 34 Snaps
Logan Fife
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 5 Starts | 383 Snaps
Keali’i Ah Yat
4 | UNRATED | HI | Stats
7 Games | 4 Starts | 268 Snaps
Kaden Huot
3 | UNRATED | MT | Stats
1 Game | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 20
Luke Flowers
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | ID | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Gage Sliter
4 | UNRATED | MT | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Montana State Bobcats
Nov. 2: W 42-28 at Eastern Washington
Tommy Mellott | 63 Snaps
Tommy Mellott
1* | ⭐⭐ | MT | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 501 Snaps
Chance Wilson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 87 Snaps
Jordan Reed
3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps
Patrick Duchien
4 | UNRATED | MT | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Thomas Buchanan
4* | UNRATED | MT | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grant Vigen (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
River Warren (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Nov. 2: W 27-6 vs. Weber State
Ty Pennington | 60 Snaps
Ty Pennington
3 | UNRATED | OK | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 406 Snaps
🚨Angel Flores🚨
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 48 Snaps
Angel Flores missed the last five games with an injury.
PJ London
2 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
5 Games | 1 Start | 104 Snaps
Kai Millner
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Lathan Boone
4 | UNRATED | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Hayden Fletcher (2025)
Northern Colorado Bears
Nov. 2: L 59-7 at UC Davis
Kia’i Keone | 45 Snaps
Jonah Chong | 20 Snaps
🚨Peter Costelli🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
2 Games | 2 Starts | 123 Snaps
Peter Costelli missed the last seven games with a knee injury but took reps during practice this week, along with Kai’i Keone and Jonah Chong, Blake Olson reported.
🚨Hank Gibbs🚨
2 | UNRATED | AR | Stats
4 Games | 1 Start | 40 Snaps
Hank Gibbs missed the last five games after separating his throwing shoulder and is working to get healthy and stronger for next season no matter what position he plays, Brady Olson reported on Nov. 7.
Kia'i Keone
2 | UNRATED | HI | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 340 Snaps
Jonah Chong
2 | UNRATED | HI | Stats
8 Games | 1 Start | 94 Snaps
Kaiden Box
4* | UNRATED | CO | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Richard Stallworth
4 | ⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jake Bianchi
4* | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Kasen Covert (2025) ⭐⭐
Portland State Vikings
Nov. 2: W 58-38 at Sacramento State
Dante Chachere | 78 Snaps
Dante Chachere
1 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 479 Snaps
Will Haskell
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 55 Snaps
Gabe Downing
4 | ⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps
CJ Jordan
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jazel Riley IV
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keegan Stancato
2 | UNRATED | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tyrese Smith
4* | ⭐⭐ | NV | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cru Newman
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sacramento State Hornets
Nov. 9: L 58-38 vs. Portland State
Carson Conklin | 60 Snaps
Jordan Barton | 8 Snaps
Carson Conklin
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 7 Starts | 540 Snaps
Luke Baker
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Kaiden Bennett
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV | Stats
2 Games | 2 Starts | 99 Snaps
Jordan Barton
2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Santino Chavez
2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Joey Cook
4 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
UC Davis Aggies
Nov. 2: W 59-7 vs. Northern Colorado
Miles Hastings | 49 Snaps
Grant Harper | 8 Snaps
David Rasor | 7 Snaps
Caden Pinnick | 3 Snaps
Miles Hastings
1 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 619 Snaps
Grant Harper
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 30 Snaps
David Rasor
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Caden Pinnick
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Damon Wrighster
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tyus Miller (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Xzavior Guess (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Treynor Cleeland (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Weber State Wildcats
Nov. 2: L 27-6 at Northern Arizona
Richie Munoz | 68 Snaps
Richie Munoz
3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 642 Snaps
Dijon Jennings
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Creyton Cooper
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps
Kingston Tisdell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Missouri Valley Football
