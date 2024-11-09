Photo courtesy of Valpo Athletics

In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FCS program with updated info through Week 10. Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox every week, along with the latest inside every FBS and FCS quarterback room. You’ll also get access to everything on the site including the following updated QB trackers:

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.

*Redshirt available

🚨Injured🚨

Removed from QB Room

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.

Big Sky

Nov. 2: L 42-7 vs. Montana

Jaden Jones | 54 Snaps

Richie Watts | 19 Snaps

Bo Kelly | 8 Snaps

Jaden Jones

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 2 Starts | 125 Snaps

Jaden Jones returned for the last game after missing two matchups while in concussion protocol.

🚨Bo Kelly🚨

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 303 Snaps

Bo Kelly left the last game with an injury.

Richie Watts

3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 90 Snaps

Jackson Akins

3* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 23 Snaps

Dieter Barr

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dieter Barr is not listed on the roster as of Oct. 29.

Lucas Razore

4* | ⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 2: L 42-28 vs. Montana State

Jared Taylor | 67 Snaps

Michael Wortham | 3 Snaps

🚨Kekoa Visperas🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 470 Snaps

Kekoa Visperas missed the last game with an injury.

Jared Taylor

2 | UNRATED | WA | Stats

7 Games | 1 Start | 156 Snaps

Michael Wortham

1* | UNRATED | CA | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 33 Snaps

Nate Bell

4 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aidan Carter

4 | UNRATED | UT | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jake Schakel

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Anthony Quinones (2025) ⭐⭐

Oct. 26: W 38-28 vs. Eastern Washington

Jack Layne | 64 Snaps

Rocco Koch | 10 Snaps

Jack Layne

3 | ⭐⭐ | OR | Stats

2 Games | 2 Starts | 106 Snaps

Jack Layne returned for the last game after missing seven matchups with a broken collarbone.

🚨Nick Josifek🚨

4 | UNRATED | WA | Stats

5 Games | 1 Start | 91 Snaps

Nick Josifek made his first start of the season on Oct. 12 and broke his collarbone.

Jack Wagner

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 338 Snaps

Rocco Koch

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Holden Bea

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Toa Faavae (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Oct. 26: W 30-27 vs. Sacramento State

Kobe Tracy | 62 Snaps

Hunter Hays | 13 Snaps

Kobe Tracy

1 | UNRATED | ID | Stats

9 Games | 8 Starts | 480 Snaps

Hunter Hays

1* | UNRATED | WY | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 137 Snaps

Jordan Cooke

2* | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 28 Snaps

Jackson Sharman

4 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Keegan Thompson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keegan Thompson is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.

Davis Harsin

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | ID | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brett Spencer

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | ID | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Wyatt Horton (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 42-7 at Cal Poly

Logan Fife | 31 Snaps

Keali’i Ah Yat | 34 Snaps

Logan Fife

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 5 Starts | 383 Snaps

Keali’i Ah Yat

4 | UNRATED | HI | Stats

7 Games | 4 Starts | 268 Snaps

Kaden Huot

3 | UNRATED | MT | Stats

1 Game | Starts: 0 | Snaps: 20

Luke Flowers

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | ID | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Gage Sliter

4 | UNRATED | MT | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 2: W 42-28 at Eastern Washington

Tommy Mellott | 63 Snaps

Tommy Mellott

1* | ⭐⭐ | MT | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 501 Snaps

Chance Wilson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 87 Snaps

Jordan Reed

3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps

Patrick Duchien

4 | UNRATED | MT | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Thomas Buchanan

4* | UNRATED | MT | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grant Vigen (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

River Warren (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 27-6 vs. Weber State

Ty Pennington | 60 Snaps

Ty Pennington

3 | UNRATED | OK | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 406 Snaps

🚨Angel Flores🚨

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 48 Snaps

Angel Flores missed the last five games with an injury.

PJ London

2 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

5 Games | 1 Start | 104 Snaps

Kai Millner

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Lathan Boone

4 | UNRATED | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Hayden Fletcher (2025)

Nov. 2: L 59-7 at UC Davis

Kia’i Keone | 45 Snaps

Jonah Chong | 20 Snaps

🚨Peter Costelli🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

2 Games | 2 Starts | 123 Snaps

Peter Costelli missed the last seven games with a knee injury but took reps during practice this week, along with Kai’i Keone and Jonah Chong, Blake Olson reported.

🚨Hank Gibbs🚨

2 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

4 Games | 1 Start | 40 Snaps

Hank Gibbs missed the last five games after separating his throwing shoulder and is working to get healthy and stronger for next season no matter what position he plays, Brady Olson reported on Nov. 7.

Kia'i Keone

2 | UNRATED | HI | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 340 Snaps

Jonah Chong

2 | UNRATED | HI | Stats

8 Games | 1 Start | 94 Snaps

Kaiden Box

4* | UNRATED | CO | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Richard Stallworth

4 | ⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jake Bianchi

4* | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Kasen Covert (2025) ⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 58-38 at Sacramento State

Dante Chachere | 78 Snaps

Dante Chachere

1 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 479 Snaps

Will Haskell

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 55 Snaps

Gabe Downing

4 | ⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps

CJ Jordan

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jazel Riley IV

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keegan Stancato

2 | UNRATED | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tyrese Smith

4* | ⭐⭐ | NV | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cru Newman

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 9: L 58-38 vs. Portland State

Carson Conklin | 60 Snaps

Jordan Barton | 8 Snaps

Carson Conklin

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 7 Starts | 540 Snaps

Luke Baker

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Kaiden Bennett

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV | Stats

2 Games | 2 Starts | 99 Snaps

Jordan Barton

2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Santino Chavez

2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Joey Cook

4 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 2: W 59-7 vs. Northern Colorado

Miles Hastings | 49 Snaps

Grant Harper | 8 Snaps

David Rasor | 7 Snaps

Caden Pinnick | 3 Snaps

Miles Hastings

1 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 619 Snaps

Grant Harper

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 30 Snaps

David Rasor

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Caden Pinnick

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Damon Wrighster

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tyus Miller (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Xzavior Guess (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Treynor Cleeland (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 27-6 at Northern Arizona

Richie Munoz | 68 Snaps

Richie Munoz

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 642 Snaps

Dijon Jennings

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Creyton Cooper

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps

Kingston Tisdell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Missouri Valley Football