Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The final College Football Playoff rankings update before Sunday’s final draft is coming tonight, and we’re in a recruiting dead period. The transfer portal window is open for grad transfers, Appalachian State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Purdue, Sam Houston State, Temple, Tulsa, UCF, UMass, West Virginia, Alabama A&M, Davidson, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M and Valparaiso.

Photo courtesy of Liberty Athletics

In today’s College Football QB Report, you’ll get detailed info on every FBS quarterback. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

FBS QB Rooms

Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus. We’ll flip the page to 2025 and add incoming recruits and transfer additions on Jan. 21.

🏁Season finished

Removed from QB room

Recruiting/transfer commit

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

SEC

11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)

Jalen Milroe (79)

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)

Taylen Green

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 780 Snaps

Austin Ledbetter

3-4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malachi Singleton

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps

Malachi Singleton announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.

Blake Boda

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

KJ Jackson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Braylen Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Alabama (L 28-14)

Payton Thorne (66)

Payton Thorne

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

11 Games | 10 Starts | 657 Snaps

Holden Geriner

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Holden Geriner announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Jackson Barkley

3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Hank Brown

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps

John Colvin

4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Walker White

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Florida State (W 31-11)

DJ Lagway (56) | Aidan Warner (3)

Graham Mertz

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps

Clay Millen

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aidan Warner

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

5 Games | 2 Starts | 127 Snaps

DJ Lagway

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

11 Games | 6 Starts | 414 Snaps

Paul Kessler

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aaron Williams

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Lawrence Wright IV

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tramell Jones Jr. (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/29 Georgia Tech (W 44-42)

Carson Beck (79)

Carson Beck

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 818 Snaps

Collin Drake

2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Gunner Stockton

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 35 Snaps

Jaden Rashada

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Bush

4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Puglisi

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colter Ginn

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Montgomery (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Hezekiah Millender (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Louisville (L 41-14)

Cutter Boley (35) | Gavin Wimsatt (23)

Brock Vandagriff

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 543 Snaps

Gavin Wimsatt

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 142 Snaps

Beau Allen

2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cutter Boley

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

4 Games | 1 Start | 113 Snaps

Stone Saunders (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Brennen Ward (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Oklahoma (W 37-17)

Garrett Nussmeier (58) | AJ Swann (6)

Garrett Nussmeier

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 855 Snaps

AJ Swann

2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Rickie Collins

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Rickie Collins announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Colin Hurley

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | FL | 0 Snaps

Knox Dyson

4* | UNRATED | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

11/29 Ole Miss (L 26-14)

Michael Van Buren (62)

Blake Shapen

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

4 Games | 4 Starts | 245 Snaps

Jake Weir

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Chris Parson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 18 Snaps

Chris Parson announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.

Michael Van Buren

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

10 Games | 8 Starts | 559 Snaps

KaMario Taylor (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Arkansas (W 28-21)

Brady Cook (70)

Harold “JR” Blood

1 | ⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Brady Cook

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 667 Snaps

Tommy Lock

2 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Horn

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Drew Pyne

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats

6 Games | 1 Start | 217 Snaps

Brett Brown

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aidan Glover

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Matt Zollers (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 LSU (L 37-17)

Jackson Arnold (60)

Casey Thompson

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Jackson Arnold

3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

10 Games | 9 Starts | 631 Snaps

Steele Wasel

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Michael Hawkins Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 3 Starts | 208 Snaps

Brendan Zurbrugg

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jaden O’Neal (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/29 Mississippi State (W 26-14)

Jaxson Dart (77)

Jaxson Dart

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 790 Snaps

Walker Howard

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps

Braden Waterman

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Justin Kowalak

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austin Simmons

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 76 Snaps

AJ Maddox

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

11/30 Clemson (W 17-14)

LaNorris Sellers (64)

Davis Beville

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 29 Snaps

Luke Doty

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

11 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Robby Ashford

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

8 Games | 1 Start | 129 Snaps

LaNorris Sellers

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 703 Snaps

Dante Reno

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Jimmy Francis

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cutter Woods (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Vanderbilt (W 36-23)

Nico Iamaleava (75)

Navy Shuler

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 12 Snaps

Gaston Moore

2 | UNRATED | SC | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 97 Snaps

Nico Iamaleava

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 771 Snaps

Ryan Damron

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Jake Merklinger

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 36 Snaps

George MacIntyre (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Faizon Brandon (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Texas A&M (W 17-7)

Quinn Ewers (77) | Arch Manning (3)

Quinn Ewers

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 620 Snaps

Cole Lourd

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Joe Tatum

3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Arch Manning

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

7 Games | 2 Starts | 226 Snaps

Trey Owens

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps

KJ Lacey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dia Bell (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Texas (L 17-7)

Marcel Reed (57)

Jaylen Henderson

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blake Bost

2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Conner Weigman

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 289 Snaps

Dallas Novicke

3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Marcel Reed

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

10 Games | 7 Starts | 549 Snaps

Miles O’Neill

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Peyton Gay

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Paxton Land

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dylan Mayers

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Helaman Casuga (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Brady Hart (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

11/30 Tennessee (L 36-23)

Diego Pavia (55)

Diego Pavia

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 667 Snaps

Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA to get an extra year of eligibility with a hearing set for Dec. 4, he tells me.

Hayden Moses

2 | UNRATED | NH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nate Johnson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

10 Games | 0 Starts | 22 Snaps

Drew Dickey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blaze Berlowitz

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brennan Storer

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Whit Muschamp

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jeremy St-Hilaire

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Elliott (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Big Ten