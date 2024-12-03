2024 FBS Quarterback Rooms, Commits, Eligibility Tracker - College Football QB Report 12/3/2024
The final College Football Playoff rankings update before Sunday’s final draft is coming tonight, and we’re in a recruiting dead period. The transfer portal window is open for grad transfers, Appalachian State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Purdue, Sam Houston State, Temple, Tulsa, UCF, UMass, West Virginia, Alabama A&M, Davidson, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M and Valparaiso.
Photo courtesy of Liberty Athletics
In today’s College Football QB Report, you’ll get detailed info on every FBS quarterback. It also shows every recruiting and transfer portal commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.
College Football Eligibility
Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.
The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates
The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is December 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.
NFL Draft Entry Deadlines
The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.
FBS QB Rooms
Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, followed by the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus. We’ll flip the page to 2025 and add incoming recruits and transfer additions on Jan. 21.
🏁Season finished
Removed from QB room
Recruiting/transfer commit
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide
11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)
Jalen Milroe (79)
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Arkansas Razorbacks
11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)
Taylen Green (71)
Taylen Green
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 780 Snaps
Austin Ledbetter
3-4 | UNRATED | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Malachi Singleton
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA |
Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 74 Snaps
Malachi Singleton announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.
Blake Boda
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
KJ Jackson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Grayson Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Quentin Murphy (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jayvon Gilmore (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Braylen Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
🏁Auburn Tigers
11/30 Alabama (L 28-14)
Payton Thorne (66)
Payton Thorne
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
11 Games | 10 Starts | 657 Snaps
Holden Geriner
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA |
Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Holden Geriner announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.
Jackson Barkley
3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Hank Brown
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps
John Colvin
4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Walker White
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Deuce Knight (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Florida Gators
11/30 Florida State (W 31-11)
DJ Lagway (56) | Aidan Warner (3)
Graham Mertz
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps
Clay Millen
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aidan Warner
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
5 Games | 2 Starts | 127 Snaps
DJ Lagway
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
11 Games | 6 Starts | 414 Snaps
Paul Kessler
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aaron Williams
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Lawrence Wright IV
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tramell Jones Jr. (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Georgia Bulldogs
11/29 Georgia Tech (W 44-42)
Carson Beck (79)
Carson Beck
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 818 Snaps
Collin Drake
2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Gunner Stockton
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 35 Snaps
Jaden Rashada
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sam Bush
4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Puglisi
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colter Ginn
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Montgomery (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Hezekiah Millender (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏁Kentucky Wildcats
11/30 Louisville (L 41-14)
Cutter Boley (35) | Gavin Wimsatt (23)
Brock Vandagriff
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 543 Snaps
Gavin Wimsatt
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 142 Snaps
Beau Allen
2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cutter Boley
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
4 Games | 1 Start | 113 Snaps
Stone Saunders (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Brennen Ward (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
LSU Tigers
11/30 Oklahoma (W 37-17)
Garrett Nussmeier (58) | AJ Swann (6)
Garrett Nussmeier
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 855 Snaps
AJ Swann
2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Rickie Collins
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA |
Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps
Rickie Collins announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.
Colin Hurley
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | FL | 0 Snaps
Knox Dyson
4* | UNRATED | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
🏁Mississippi State Bulldogs
11/29 Ole Miss (L 26-14)
Michael Van Buren (62)
Blake Shapen
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 245 Snaps
Jake Weir
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Chris Parson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN |
Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 18 Snaps
Chris Parson announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.
Michael Van Buren
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
10 Games | 8 Starts | 559 Snaps
KaMario Taylor (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Missouri Tigers
11/30 Arkansas (W 28-21)
Brady Cook (70)
Harold “JR” Blood
1 | ⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Brady Cook
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 667 Snaps
Tommy Lock
2 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sam Horn
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Drew Pyne
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats
6 Games | 1 Start | 217 Snaps
Brett Brown
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aidan Glover
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Matt Zollers (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Oklahoma Sooners
11/30 LSU (L 37-17)
Jackson Arnold (60)
Casey Thompson
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Jackson Arnold
3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
10 Games | 9 Starts | 631 Snaps
Steele Wasel
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Michael Hawkins Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 3 Starts | 208 Snaps
Brendan Zurbrugg
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jaden O’Neal (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ole Miss Rebels
11/29 Mississippi State (W 26-14)
Jaxson Dart (77)
Jaxson Dart
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | UT | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 790 Snaps
Walker Howard
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 6 Snaps
Braden Waterman
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Justin Kowalak
3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austin Simmons
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 76 Snaps
AJ Maddox
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
South Carolina Gamecocks
11/30 Clemson (W 17-14)
LaNorris Sellers (64)
Davis Beville
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 29 Snaps
Luke Doty
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
11 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Robby Ashford
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
8 Games | 1 Start | 129 Snaps
LaNorris Sellers
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 703 Snaps
Dante Reno
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Jimmy Francis
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cutter Woods (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Tennessee Volunteers
11/30 Vanderbilt (W 36-23)
Nico Iamaleava (75)
Navy Shuler
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 12 Snaps
Gaston Moore
2 | UNRATED | SC | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 97 Snaps
Nico Iamaleava
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 771 Snaps
Ryan Damron
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Jake Merklinger
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 36 Snaps
George MacIntyre (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Faizon Brandon (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Texas Longhorns
11/30 Texas A&M (W 17-7)
Quinn Ewers (77) | Arch Manning (3)
Quinn Ewers
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 620 Snaps
Cole Lourd
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Joe Tatum
3 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Arch Manning
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
7 Games | 2 Starts | 226 Snaps
Trey Owens
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 27 Snaps
KJ Lacey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dia Bell (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Texas A&M Aggies
11/30 Texas (L 17-7)
Marcel Reed (57)
Jaylen Henderson
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blake Bost
2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Conner Weigman
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 289 Snaps
Dallas Novicke
3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Marcel Reed
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
10 Games | 7 Starts | 549 Snaps
Miles O’Neill
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps
Peyton Gay
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Paxton Land
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dylan Mayers
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Helaman Casuga (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Brady Hart (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Vanderbilt Commodores
11/30 Tennessee (L 36-23)
Diego Pavia (55)
Diego Pavia
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NM | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 667 Snaps
Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA to get an extra year of eligibility with a hearing set for Dec. 4, he tells me.
Hayden Moses
2 | UNRATED | NH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nate Johnson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
10 Games | 0 Starts | 22 Snaps
Drew Dickey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blaze Berlowitz
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brennan Storer
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Whit Muschamp
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jeremy St-Hilaire
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Elliott (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Big Ten
