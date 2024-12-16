Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics

Monday, December 16, 2024 - The transfer portal remains open with the midyear Juco transfer signing period ongoing. We’re in an FBS quiet period and FCS contact period.

In today’s post, you’ll get a look at the 2024 college football quarterback rooms for every FBS program with detailed info like stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.

Every College Football QB Report includes a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

This is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday through the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 21, 2025. For an early look at 2025, those publish every Sunday till the offseason begins for every team, and they include the latest transfer portal commitments looking ahead to next season.

QB Recruiting Report

2025 Commits

FBS

MICH: Chase Herbstreit

ORE: Mark Wiepert

FCS

BRY: Rhett Thompson

CIT: Corey Tillman

SHU: Jaden Haly

UST: Nick Peipert

2025 Decommits

FBS

PUR: Sawyer Anderson

2025 Offers

FBS

HAW: Hudson Heinemann

NAVY: Johnny Lewis Jr.

TENN: Mason Phillips

FCS

CHSO: Thanaphat “Chase” Smith

COR: Mason Bryant

MRST: Thanaphat “Chase” Smith

MVSU: Malique Walker

SHU: Jaden Haly

SHU: Matt Ivaldi

SHU: CT Worley

STONE: Deven Sisler

WAG: Matt Ivaldi

2026 Offers

FBS

GAST: Maguire Gasperson

KENT: Steven Armbruster

FCS

ELON: Max Walraven

2027 Offers

FBS

CSU: Will Mencl

GAST: Jack Devine

KENT: AJ Rahal

SYR: Ben Mikail

TOL: Ben Mikail

FCS

ETSU: Mack Bartholomew

2028 Offers

FBS

UTSA: Tristin Gaines

FCS

STONE: Hayes Hackney

QB Transfer Report

Commits

FBS

CCAR: Jon Hunt

NMSU: Logan Fife

UVA: Daniel Kaelin

WIS: Danny O’Neil

FCS

EKU: Myles Burkett

HC: Cal Swanson

WOFF: Jayden Whitaker

Entries

FBS

PSU: Beau Pribula

FCS

SDAK: Beau Bush

Offers

FBS

M-OH: Maverick McIvor

UNM: Jack Layne

UTEP: Kyle Lowe

FCS

CHSO: Jayden Whitaker

EKU: Jayden Whitaker

TNTC: Jayden Whitaker

UNA: Jayden Whitaker

UNA: Zach Wilcke

UNH: Jayden Whitaker

UTM: Jayden Whitaker

WEBB: Jayden Whitaker

WOFF: Jayden Whitaker

FBS QB Notebook

College Football Eligibility

Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.

The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates

The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.

NFL Draft Entry Deadlines

The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

🏁2024 season finished

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

This is what all 134 team sections look like for paid subscribers below.

11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)

Jalen Milroe (79)

Jalen Milroe

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps

Ty Simpson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps

Dylan Lonergan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps

Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 11.

Austin Mack

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

Cade Carruth

3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

John Cooper

4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

SEC

11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)

Taylen Green (71)