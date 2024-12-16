2024 FBS Quarterback Rooms - College Football QB Report 12/16/2024
QB Recruiting/Transfer Portal Report + Guide to all 134 FBS quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics
Monday, December 16, 2024 - The transfer portal remains open with the midyear Juco transfer signing period ongoing. We’re in an FBS quiet period and FCS contact period.
In today’s post, you’ll get a look at the 2024 college football quarterback rooms for every FBS program with detailed info like stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.
Every College Football QB Report includes a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.
This is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday through the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 21, 2025. For an early look at 2025, those publish every Sunday till the offseason begins for every team, and they include the latest transfer portal commitments looking ahead to next season.
Recruits - 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026 | 2027 | 2028
Transfers - 2023 | 2024 | 2025
Juco - 2023 | 2024
NFL Draft - 2025
Calendar - 2024-25
News Feeds - Teams
QB Recruiting Report
2025 Commits
FBS
MICH: Chase Herbstreit
ORE: Mark Wiepert
FCS
BRY: Rhett Thompson
CIT: Corey Tillman
SHU: Jaden Haly
UST: Nick Peipert
2025 Decommits
FBS
PUR: Sawyer Anderson
2025 Offers
FBS
HAW: Hudson Heinemann
NAVY: Johnny Lewis Jr.
TENN: Mason Phillips
FCS
CHSO: Thanaphat “Chase” Smith
COR: Mason Bryant
MRST: Thanaphat “Chase” Smith
MVSU: Malique Walker
SHU: Jaden Haly
SHU: Matt Ivaldi
SHU: CT Worley
STONE: Deven Sisler
WAG: Matt Ivaldi
2026 Offers
FBS
GAST: Maguire Gasperson
KENT: Steven Armbruster
FCS
ELON: Max Walraven
2027 Offers
FBS
CSU: Will Mencl
GAST: Jack Devine
KENT: AJ Rahal
SYR: Ben Mikail
TOL: Ben Mikail
FCS
ETSU: Mack Bartholomew
2028 Offers
FBS
UTSA: Tristin Gaines
FCS
STONE: Hayes Hackney
QB Transfer Report
Commits
FBS
CCAR: Jon Hunt
NMSU: Logan Fife
UVA: Daniel Kaelin
WIS: Danny O’Neil
FCS
EKU: Myles Burkett
HC: Cal Swanson
WOFF: Jayden Whitaker
Entries
FBS
PSU: Beau Pribula
FCS
SDAK: Beau Bush
Offers
FBS
M-OH: Maverick McIvor
UNM: Jack Layne
UTEP: Kyle Lowe
FCS
CHSO: Jayden Whitaker
EKU: Jayden Whitaker
TNTC: Jayden Whitaker
UNA: Jayden Whitaker
UNA: Zach Wilcke
UNH: Jayden Whitaker
UTM: Jayden Whitaker
WEBB: Jayden Whitaker
WOFF: Jayden Whitaker
FBS QB Notebook
College Football Eligibility
Division I players have five years to play four seasons, and their eligibility clock starts when they enroll full-time at a college. Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. There’s an application process with the NCAA to gain extra years of eligibility for a variety of circumstances. The most common reason is a medical redshirt, which requires the injury or illness to have occurred in the first half of a season and competing in 30% or less of the team’s games.
The College Football Playoff, bowl games, conference championships and FCS Playoffs do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Recruiting & Transfer Portal Dates
The Early Signing Period for the 2025 recruiting class is Dec. 4-6, 2024 with the Regular Signing Period on Feb. 5-April 1, 2025. The midyear Juco transfer signing period is Dec. 4-Jan. 15, 2025. The first transfer portal window is Dec. 9-28 with the spring window April 16-25, 2025, and players may enter within 30 days after a head coaching change. Grad transfers can enter the transfer portal anytime between Oct. 1-April 25, 2025.
NFL Draft Entry Deadlines
The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 6, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 9, 2025. The hard NFL Draft entry deadline is Jan. 15, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 18, 2025. The NFL Draft entry deadline for players in the College Football Playoff national championship is Jan. 24, 2025, and those players can revoke their submission on Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to opt out of the NFL Draft is Feb. 7, 2025.
Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
🏁2024 season finished
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
This is what all 134 team sections look like for paid subscribers below.
Alabama
11/30 Auburn (W 28-14)
Jalen Milroe (79)
Jalen Milroe
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 714 Snaps
Ty Simpson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 71 Snaps
Dylan Lonergan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 25 Snaps
Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Dec. 11.
Austin Mack
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
Cade Carruth
3 | UNRATED | AL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
John Cooper
4* | UNRATED | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Keelon Russell (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
SEC
Arkansas
11/30 Missouri (L 28-21)
Taylen Green (71)
