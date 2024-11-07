Photo courtesy of University of Iowa Athletics

In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program. This has been updated through Week 10 of the college football season. Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox every week, along with the latest inside every FBS and FCS quarterback room. You’ll also get access to everything on the site including the following updated QB trackers:

Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.

🚨Injured

Started Most Recent Game

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Big Ten

Nov. 2: L 25-17 vs. Minnesota

Luke Altmyer | 64 Snaps

Luke Altmyer

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 575 Snaps

Donovan Leary

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Kirkland Michaux

2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Trey Petty

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cal Swanson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jake Huber

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jershaun Newton (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Carson Boyd (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 47-10 at Michigan State

Kurtis Rourke | 52 Snaps

Tayven Jackson | 11 Snaps

Kurtis Rourke

1 | ⭐⭐ | CANADA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 459 Snaps

Kurtis Rourke returned for the last game after missing one matchup with a thumb injury.

Tayven Jackson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

6 Games | 1 Start | 142 Snaps

Alberto Mendoza

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps

Tyler Cherry

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Roman Purcell

2 | ⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 2: L 42-10 vs. Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan | 66 Snaps

🚨Cade McNamara

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NV | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 409 Snaps

Cade McNamara missed the last game with a concussion and will not be ready this week, head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Brendan Sullivan

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI | Stats

8 Games | 1 Start | 148 Snaps

🚨Marco Lainez III

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Marco Lainez missed the last game after suffering a broken thumb on Oct. 28 that required surgery and will miss the rest of the regular season, Hawk Central’s Dargan Southard reported.

Jackson Stratton

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

James Resar

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jimmy Sullivan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Ryan Fitzgerald (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Cash Herrera (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Oct. 26: L 48-23 at Minnesota

Billy Edwards Jr. | 57 Snaps

MJ Morris | 15 Snaps

Billy Edwards Jr.

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 561 Snaps

MJ Morris

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps

Cameron Edge

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | DE | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 21 Snaps

Cameron Edge announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Oct. 22 and is not listed on the roster.

Robert “Champ” Long

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jayden Sauray

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Khristian Martin

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Roman Jensen

4* | UNRATED | PA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malik Washington (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Jackson Hamilton (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 38-17 vs. Oregon

Davis Warren | 45 Snaps

Alex Orji | 9 Snaps

🚨Jack Tuttle

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

2 Games | 1 Start | 117 Snaps

Jack Tuttle announced he retired rom football after suffering his fifth concussion and other injuries.

Davis Warren

2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 241 Snaps

Alex Orji

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 3 Starts | 183 Snaps

Jadyn Davis

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jayden Denegal

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Anthony Arnou

3 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Hart (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 47-10 vs. Indiana

Aidan Chiles | 47 Snaps

Tommy Schuster | 16 Snaps

🚨Aidan Chiles

3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 516 Snaps

Aidan Chiles left the last game with an injury but is expected to play the next matchup, head coach Jonathan Smith said.

Tommy Schuster

1 | UNRATED | MI | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps

Alessio Milivojevic

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryland Jessee

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Atticus Carridine

4 | UNRATED | MI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Leo Hannan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 25-17 at Illinois

Max Brosmer | 69 Snaps

Max Brosmer

1 | ⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 553 Snaps

Drake Lindsey

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Dylan Wittke

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

Max Shikenjanski

4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jeremiah Finaly

4* | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jackson Kollock (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Owen Lansu (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 27-20 vs. UCLA

Dylan Raiola | 58 Snaps

Heinrich Haarberg | 16 Snaps

🚨Dylan Raiola

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 575 Snaps

Dylan Raiola left the last game with a back injury but is expected to play the next game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Heinrich Haarberg

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 59 Snaps

Daniel Kaelin

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jalyn Gramstad

1* | UNRATED | IA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Luke Longval

3 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bode Soukup

4* | UNRATED | NE | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

TJ Lateef (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dayton Raiola (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 26-20 at Purdue

Jack Lausch | 67 Snaps

Ryan Hilinski | 5 Snaps

Jack Lausch

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

7 Games | 7 Starts | 392 Snaps

Ryan Hilinski

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 20 Snaps

Mike Wright

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

3 Games | 2 Starts | 145 Snaps

Aidan Gray

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL |Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryan Boe

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sean Winton

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Marcus Romain (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Johnny O’Brien (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 20-13 at Penn State

Will Howard | 64 Snaps

Will Howard

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 449 Snaps

Devin Brown

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

5 Games | 0 Starts | 53 Snaps

Julian Sayin

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Lincoln Kienholz

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps

Air Noland

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Mason Maggs

3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Chad Ray

2 | UNRATED | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tavien St. Clair (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 38-17 at Michigan

Dillon Gabriel | 74 Snaps

Dillon Gabriel

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | HI | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 607 Snaps

Austin Novosad

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Dante Moore

3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MI | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps

Luke Moga

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Thomas

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ryder Hayes

4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Akili Smith Jr. (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Jonas Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

TC Manumaleuna (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

TC Manumaleuna was a 2024 QB but is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and plans to sign in 2026.

Nov. 2: L 20-13 vs. Ohio State

Drew Allar | 45 Snaps

Beau Pribula | 4 Snaps

Drew Allar

2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 397 Snaps

Drew Allar returned for the last game after leaving the previous matchup with a knee injury.

Beau Pribula

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 110 Snaps

Ethan Grunkemeyer

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jaxon Smolik

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Lambert

4 | UNRATED | NC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bekkem Kritza (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Troy Huhn (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 26-20 vs. Northwestern

Hudson Card | 55 Snaps

Ryan Browne | 10 Snaps

Hudson Card

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 6 Starts | 307 Snaps

Hudson Card returned for the last game after missing two matchups with a concussion.

Ryan Browne

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

5 Games | 2 Starts | 161 Snaps

Marcos Davila

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bennett Meredith

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Christian Gelov

2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jake Wilson

4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Carson Kitchel

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sawyer Anderson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Oct. 25: L 42-20 at USC

Athan Kaliakmanis | 92 Snaps

Athan Kaliakmanis

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 548 Snaps

Ajani Sheppard

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 24 Snaps

AJ Surace

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Colin O’Sullivan

4 | UNRATED | PA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Rocco Rainone

4* | UNRATED | NY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sean Ashenfelder (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 27-20 at Nebraska

Ethan Garbers | 56 Snaps

Ethan Garbers

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

7 Games | 7 Starts | 411 Snaps

Justyn Martin

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 1 Start | 72 Snaps

Chase Griffin

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Luke Duncan

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nick Billoups

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dermaricus Davis

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dermaricus Davis was no longer listed on the Big Ten Availability Report last game after being ruled out for five games with an injury.

Karson Gordon

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Henry Hasselbeck

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Madden Iamaleava (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Colton Gumino (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 26-21 at Washington

Miller Moss | 81 Snaps

Jayden Maiava

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | HI | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps

Jayden Maiava will take over as the starter, head coach Lincoln Riley said.

Miller Moss

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 605 Snaps

Jake Jensen

2 | UNRATED | UT | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Dylan Gebbia

3-4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Gage Roy

3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Stupin

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Julian Lewis (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 26-21 vs. USC

Will Rogers | 66 Snaps

Demond Williams Jr. | 5 Snaps

Will Rogers

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 501 Snaps

Demond Williams Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 107 Snaps

Shea Kuykendall

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Teddy Purcell

2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Dash Beierly (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Treston “Kini” McMillan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 42-10 at Iowa

Braedyn Locke | 58 Snaps

🚨Tyler Van Dyke

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 150 Snaps

Tyler Van Dyke underwent surgery on his torn ACL on Sept. 23 and will miss the rest of the season. He can use this as a redshirt season.

Braedyn Locke

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 458 Snaps

Mabrey Mettauer

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

🚨Cole LaCrue

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cole LaCrue was ruled out for the last game on the Big Ten Availability Report.

Milos Spasojevic

4* | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Landyn Locke (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jarin Mock (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

SEC