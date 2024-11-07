2024 FBS QB Depth Charts & Injuries: Week 11 Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps
A guide to all 134 FBS college football quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of University of Iowa Athletics
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program. This has been updated through Week 10 of the college football season. Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
Players may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility if they have a redshirt available. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FBS quarterback room.
🚨Injured
Started Most Recent Game
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
Big Ten
Illinois Fighting Illini
Nov. 2: L 25-17 vs. Minnesota
Luke Altmyer | 64 Snaps
Luke Altmyer
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 575 Snaps
Donovan Leary
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Kirkland Michaux
2 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Trey Petty
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cal Swanson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jake Huber
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jershaun Newton (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Carson Boyd (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Indiana Hoosiers
Nov. 2: W 47-10 at Michigan State
Kurtis Rourke | 52 Snaps
Tayven Jackson | 11 Snaps
Kurtis Rourke
1 | ⭐⭐ | CANADA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 459 Snaps
Kurtis Rourke returned for the last game after missing one matchup with a thumb injury.
Tayven Jackson
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
6 Games | 1 Start | 142 Snaps
Alberto Mendoza
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps
Tyler Cherry
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Roman Purcell
2 | ⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Iowa Hawkeyes
Nov. 2: L 42-10 vs. Wisconsin
Brendan Sullivan | 66 Snaps
🚨Cade McNamara
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NV | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 409 Snaps
Cade McNamara missed the last game with a concussion and will not be ready this week, head coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Brendan Sullivan
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI | Stats
8 Games | 1 Start | 148 Snaps
🚨Marco Lainez III
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Marco Lainez missed the last game after suffering a broken thumb on Oct. 28 that required surgery and will miss the rest of the regular season, Hawk Central’s Dargan Southard reported.
Jackson Stratton
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
James Resar
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jimmy Sullivan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Ryan Fitzgerald (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Cash Herrera (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Maryland Terrapins
Oct. 26: L 48-23 at Minnesota
Billy Edwards Jr. | 57 Snaps
MJ Morris | 15 Snaps
Billy Edwards Jr.
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 561 Snaps
MJ Morris
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps
Cameron Edge
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | DE |
Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 21 Snaps
Cameron Edge announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on Oct. 22 and is not listed on the roster.
Robert “Champ” Long
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jayden Sauray
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Khristian Martin
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Roman Jensen
4* | UNRATED | PA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Malik Washington (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Jackson Hamilton (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Michigan Wolverines
Nov. 2: L 38-17 vs. Oregon
Davis Warren | 45 Snaps
Alex Orji | 9 Snaps
🚨Jack Tuttle
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
2 Games | 1 Start | 117 Snaps
Jack Tuttle announced he retired rom football after suffering his fifth concussion and other injuries.
Davis Warren
2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 241 Snaps
Alex Orji
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 3 Starts | 183 Snaps
Jadyn Davis
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jayden Denegal
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Anthony Arnou
3 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Hart (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Michigan State Spartans
Nov. 2: L 47-10 vs. Indiana
Aidan Chiles | 47 Snaps
Tommy Schuster | 16 Snaps
🚨Aidan Chiles
3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 516 Snaps
Aidan Chiles left the last game with an injury but is expected to play the next matchup, head coach Jonathan Smith said.
Tommy Schuster
1 | UNRATED | MI | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps
Alessio Milivojevic
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryland Jessee
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Atticus Carridine
4 | UNRATED | MI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Leo Hannan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nov. 2: W 25-17 at Illinois
Max Brosmer | 69 Snaps
Max Brosmer
1 | ⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 553 Snaps
Drake Lindsey
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Dylan Wittke
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
Max Shikenjanski
4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jeremiah Finaly
4* | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jackson Kollock (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Owen Lansu (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov. 2: L 27-20 vs. UCLA
Dylan Raiola | 58 Snaps
Heinrich Haarberg | 16 Snaps
🚨Dylan Raiola
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 575 Snaps
Dylan Raiola left the last game with a back injury but is expected to play the next game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.
Heinrich Haarberg
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 59 Snaps
Daniel Kaelin
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jalyn Gramstad
1* | UNRATED | IA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Luke Longval
3 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bode Soukup
4* | UNRATED | NE | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
TJ Lateef (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dayton Raiola (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Northwestern Wildcats
Nov. 2: W 26-20 at Purdue
Jack Lausch | 67 Snaps
Ryan Hilinski | 5 Snaps
Jack Lausch
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | 392 Snaps
Ryan Hilinski
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 20 Snaps
Mike Wright
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
3 Games | 2 Starts | 145 Snaps
Aidan Gray
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL |Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryan Boe
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sean Winton
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Marcus Romain (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Johnny O’Brien (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov. 2: W 20-13 at Penn State
Will Howard | 64 Snaps
Will Howard
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 449 Snaps
Devin Brown
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
5 Games | 0 Starts | 53 Snaps
Julian Sayin
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Lincoln Kienholz
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 5 Snaps
Air Noland
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Mason Maggs
3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Chad Ray
2 | UNRATED | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tavien St. Clair (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Oregon Ducks
Nov. 2: W 38-17 at Michigan
Dillon Gabriel | 74 Snaps
Dillon Gabriel
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | HI | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 607 Snaps
Austin Novosad
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
Dante Moore
3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MI | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps
Luke Moga
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brock Thomas
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ryder Hayes
4* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Akili Smith Jr. (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Jonas Williams (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
TC Manumaleuna (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
TC Manumaleuna was a 2024 QB but is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and plans to sign in 2026.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Nov. 2: L 20-13 vs. Ohio State
Drew Allar | 45 Snaps
Beau Pribula | 4 Snaps
Drew Allar
2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 397 Snaps
Drew Allar returned for the last game after leaving the previous matchup with a knee injury.
Beau Pribula
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 110 Snaps
Ethan Grunkemeyer
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jaxon Smolik
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Lambert
4 | UNRATED | NC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bekkem Kritza (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Troy Huhn (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Purdue Boilermakers
Nov. 2: L 26-20 vs. Northwestern
Hudson Card | 55 Snaps
Ryan Browne | 10 Snaps
Hudson Card
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 6 Starts | 307 Snaps
Hudson Card returned for the last game after missing two matchups with a concussion.
Ryan Browne
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
5 Games | 2 Starts | 161 Snaps
Marcos Davila
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bennett Meredith
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Christian Gelov
2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jake Wilson
4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Carson Kitchel
4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sawyer Anderson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Oct. 25: L 42-20 at USC
Athan Kaliakmanis | 92 Snaps
Athan Kaliakmanis
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 548 Snaps
Ajani Sheppard
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 24 Snaps
AJ Surace
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Colin O’Sullivan
4 | UNRATED | PA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Rocco Rainone
4* | UNRATED | NY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Sean Ashenfelder (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
UCLA Bruins
Nov. 2: W 27-20 at Nebraska
Ethan Garbers | 56 Snaps
Ethan Garbers
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
7 Games | 7 Starts | 411 Snaps
Justyn Martin
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
3 Games | 1 Start | 72 Snaps
Chase Griffin
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Luke Duncan
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nick Billoups
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dermaricus Davis
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dermaricus Davis was no longer listed on the Big Ten Availability Report last game after being ruled out for five games with an injury.
Karson Gordon
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Henry Hasselbeck
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Madden Iamaleava (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Colton Gumino (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
USC Trojans
Nov. 2: L 26-21 at Washington
Miller Moss | 81 Snaps
Jayden Maiava
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | HI | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps
Jayden Maiava will take over as the starter, head coach Lincoln Riley said.
Miller Moss
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 605 Snaps
Jake Jensen
2 | UNRATED | UT | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Dylan Gebbia
3-4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Gage Roy
3 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Stupin
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Julian Lewis (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Washington Huskies
Nov. 2: W 26-21 vs. USC
Will Rogers | 66 Snaps
Demond Williams Jr. | 5 Snaps
Will Rogers
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 501 Snaps
Demond Williams Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 107 Snaps
Shea Kuykendall
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Teddy Purcell
2 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Dash Beierly (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Treston “Kini” McMillan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Wisconsin Badgers
Nov. 2: L 42-10 at Iowa
Braedyn Locke | 58 Snaps
🚨Tyler Van Dyke
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CT | Stats
3 Games | 3 Starts | 150 Snaps
Tyler Van Dyke underwent surgery on his torn ACL on Sept. 23 and will miss the rest of the season. He can use this as a redshirt season.
Braedyn Locke
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 458 Snaps
Mabrey Mettauer
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps
🚨Cole LaCrue
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cole LaCrue was ruled out for the last game on the Big Ten Availability Report.
Milos Spasojevic
4* | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Landyn Locke (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jarin Mock (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide
