We’re in an evaluation period, and the transfer portal window is open for grad transfers, Ball State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Temple, Tulsa, UMass, Davidson, McNeese State, Northern Iowa, Prairie View A&M and Valparaiso.

Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

In today’s College Football QB Report, you’ll get the latest depth chart and injury news for every FCS program. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 129 QB rooms.

The FCS QB Notebook has been updated through the regular season unless noted otherwise and is sent to your inbox in the Thursday edition of the College Football QB Report all year round. We’ll flip the page to 2025 and slot incoming recruits and transfer additions to the depth charts on Jan. 9.

Scroooooooll all the way to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS and FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.

🏈Season Ongoing

🏁Season Finished

🚨Injured

Removed from QB Room

Recruiting/transfer portal commit

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.

FCS QB Notebook

Missouri Valley Football

Nov. 23: W 35-13 vs. North Dakota

Tommy Rittenhouse | 77 Snaps

Jake Rubley | 13 Snaps

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 677 Snaps

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats

10 Games | 0 Starts | 169 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

UPDATED THROUGH WEEK 13

Nov. 16: L 31-19 vs. Illinois State

Elijah Owens | 78 Snaps

Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | Snaps: 648

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats

2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

Nov. 23: L 45-9 vs. South Dakota State

Jacob Clark | 57 Snaps

Jacob Clark

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 749 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi

1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher

4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijah Leonard

4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 23: L 62-0 at Southern Illinois

Jayden Johannsen | 24 Snaps

Jim Ogle | 32 Snaps

Jayden Johannsen

1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 581 Snaps

Jameson Holcomb

3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 77 Snaps

Jim Ogle

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 101 Snaps

Joe Humphreys

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Isaac McNamee

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Conlee Crossno

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Blaze Berry (2025)

Nov. 23: L 35-13 at Illinois State

Simon Romfo | 61 Snaps

Simon Romfo

2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 776 Snaps

Jerry Kaminski

4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps

Cole Hentges

4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Sulik

4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 23: L 29-28 at South Dakota

Cam Miller | 70 Snaps

Cam Miller

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 682 Snaps

🚨Cole Payton🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps

Cole Payton is out for the rest of the season after suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder, head coach Tim Polasek said on Oct. 22.

Nathan Hayes

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 75 Snaps

Trey Drake

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐

Preston Brown (2025)

UPDATED THROUGH WEEK 13

Nov. 16: L 39-38 at Youngstown State

Aidan Dunne | 49 Snaps

🚨Matthew Schecklman🚨

3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats

9 Games | 5 Starts | 354 Snaps

Matthew Schecklman missed the last game with an injury.

Aidan Dunne

2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

7 Games | 6 Starts | 305 Snaps

Jaxon Dailey

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cale McThenia

4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 23: W 29-28 vs. North Dakota State

Aidan Bouman | 61 Snaps

Aidan Bouman

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats

11 Games | 11 Starts | 592 Snaps

Nevan Cremascoli

3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

9 Games | 0 Starts | 62 Snaps

Jarrett Synek

2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps

Beau Bush

4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nick Mayfield

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 23: W 45-9 at Missouri State

Mark Gronowski | 58 Snaps

Jon Bell | 12 Snaps

Mark Gronowski

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 630 Snaps

🚨Chase Mason🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats

8 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps

Chase Mason missed the last three games with an injury.

Jon Bell

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

12 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps

Jack Amer

4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Jack Thue

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Jack Henry

4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nov. 23: W 62-0 vs. Murray State

Michael Lindauer | 60 Snaps

Jake Curry | 16 Snaps

🚨DJ Williams🚨

3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps

DJ Williams missed the last eight games with a broken hand that required surgery.

🚨Hunter Simmons🚨

2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps

Hunter Simmons will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg on Oct. 5.

Michael Lindauer

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

4 Games | 1 Start | 119 Snaps

Michael Lindauer made his first start over Jake Curry in the last game.

Jake Curry

4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats

7 Games | 5 Starts | 313 Snaps

🚨ET Harris🚨

4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

ET Harris will miss the entire season after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He underwent multiple surgeries with the latest coming on Oct. 7.

JC Mirasola (2025)

Nov. 16: W 39-38 vs. Northern Iowa

Beau Brungard | 76 Snaps

Beau Brungard

3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 813 Snaps

Max Blanc

3 | UNRATED | PA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Max Blanc announced on Nov. 24 that he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Brady Shannon

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps

Bryce Schondelmyer

4 | ⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bryce Schondelmyer announced on Nov. 20 that he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Colin Seibert

4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Malachi Lewis (2025)

Big Sky