FCS QB Notebook
Missouri Valley Football
🏈Illinois State Redbirds
Nov. 23: W 35-13 vs. North Dakota
Tommy Rittenhouse | 77 Snaps
Jake Rubley | 13 Snaps
Tommy Rittenhouse
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 677 Snaps
Jake Rubley
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO | Stats
10 Games | 0 Starts | 169 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4* | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh
3 | UNRATED |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh is no longer listed on the roster as of Oct. 30.
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏁Indiana State Sycamores
UPDATED THROUGH WEEK 13
Nov. 16: L 31-19 vs. Illinois State
Elijah Owens | 78 Snaps
Elijah Owens
4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | Snaps: 648
Keegan Patterson
3 | UNRATED | CO | Stats
2 Games | 1 Start | 49 Snaps
Anthony Garzolini
3 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps
Dane Andrews
2 | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brock Riddle
4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐
🏁Missouri State Bears
Nov. 23: L 45-9 vs. South Dakota State
Jacob Clark | 57 Snaps
Jacob Clark
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 749 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi
1* | UNRATED | NY | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 31 Snaps
Cole Feuerbacher
4 | UNRATED | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijah Leonard
4* | ⭐⭐ | MO | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏁Murray State Racers
Nov. 23: L 62-0 at Southern Illinois
Jayden Johannsen | 24 Snaps
Jim Ogle | 32 Snaps
Jayden Johannsen
1 | UNRATED | SD | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 581 Snaps
Jameson Holcomb
3 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 77 Snaps
Jim Ogle
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 101 Snaps
Joe Humphreys
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Isaac McNamee
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Conlee Crossno
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Blaze Berry (2025)
🏁North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Nov. 23: L 35-13 at Illinois State
Simon Romfo | 61 Snaps
Simon Romfo
2 | UNRATED | ND | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 776 Snaps
Jerry Kaminski
4 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 28 Snaps
Cole Hentges
4 | ⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Sulik
4* | UNRATED | WI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
🏈North Dakota State Bison
Nov. 23: L 29-28 at South Dakota
Cam Miller | 70 Snaps
Cam Miller
1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 682 Snaps
🚨Cole Payton🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NE | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 73 Snaps
Cole Payton is out for the rest of the season after suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder, head coach Tim Polasek said on Oct. 22.
Nathan Hayes
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 75 Snaps
Trey Drake
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Zander Smith (2025) ⭐⭐
Preston Brown (2025)
🏁Northern Iowa Panthers
UPDATED THROUGH WEEK 13
Nov. 16: L 39-38 at Youngstown State
Aidan Dunne | 49 Snaps
🚨Matthew Schecklman🚨
3 | ⭐⭐ | WI | Stats
9 Games | 5 Starts | 354 Snaps
Matthew Schecklman missed the last game with an injury.
Aidan Dunne
2 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
7 Games | 6 Starts | 305 Snaps
Jaxon Dailey
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cale McThenia
4* | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jayce Nixon (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Kaz Rebarcak (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏈South Dakota Coyotes
Nov. 23: W 29-28 vs. North Dakota State
Aidan Bouman | 61 Snaps
Aidan Bouman
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN | Stats
11 Games | 11 Starts | 592 Snaps
Nevan Cremascoli
3 | ⭐⭐ | IL | Stats
9 Games | 0 Starts | 62 Snaps
Jarrett Synek
2 | UNRATED | NE | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 8 Snaps
Beau Bush
4 | UNRATED | IA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nick Mayfield
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Austyn Modrzewski (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
🏈South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Nov. 23: W 45-9 at Missouri State
Mark Gronowski | 58 Snaps
Jon Bell | 12 Snaps
Mark Gronowski
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 630 Snaps
🚨Chase Mason🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SD | Stats
8 Games | 0 Starts | 89 Snaps
Chase Mason missed the last three games with an injury.
Jon Bell
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
12 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps
Jack Amer
4 | UNRATED | AZ | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Jack Thue
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Jack Henry
4* | UNRATED | SD | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
🏁Southern Illinois Salukis
Nov. 23: W 62-0 vs. Murray State
Michael Lindauer | 60 Snaps
Jake Curry | 16 Snaps
🚨DJ Williams🚨
3 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
3 Games | 3 Starts | 182 Snaps
DJ Williams missed the last eight games with a broken hand that required surgery.
🚨Hunter Simmons🚨
2 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
5 Games | 3 Starts | 221 Snaps
Hunter Simmons will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg on Oct. 5.
Michael Lindauer
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
4 Games | 1 Start | 119 Snaps
Michael Lindauer made his first start over Jake Curry in the last game.
Jake Curry
4* | UNRATED | IL | Stats
7 Games | 5 Starts | 313 Snaps
🚨ET Harris🚨
4* | UNRATED | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
ET Harris will miss the entire season after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He underwent multiple surgeries with the latest coming on Oct. 7.
JC Mirasola (2025)
🏁Youngstown State Penguins
Nov. 16: W 39-38 vs. Northern Iowa
Beau Brungard | 76 Snaps
Beau Brungard
3 | UNRATED | OH | Stats
12 Games | 12 Starts | 813 Snaps
Max Blanc
3 | UNRATED | PA |
Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Max Blanc announced on Nov. 24 that he’ll enter the transfer portal.
Brady Shannon
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 15 Snaps
Bryce Schondelmyer
4 | ⭐⭐ | OH |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bryce Schondelmyer announced on Nov. 20 that he’ll enter the transfer portal.
Colin Seibert
4* | UNRATED | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Malachi Lewis (2025)
Big Sky
