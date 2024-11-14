Photo courtesy of GoDucks.com

In today's edition, you'll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program through Week 11. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

🚨Injured

Removed from QB Room

*Redshirt available

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.

ACC

Nov. 9: W 37-31 vs. Syracuse

Thomas Castellanos | 33 Snaps

Grayson James | 31 Snaps

Thomas Castellanos

2* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 450 Snaps

Thomas Castellanos stepped away from the program and will enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals, after getting benched for Grayson James last week.

Grayson James

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

2 Games | 1 Start | 99 Snaps

Jacobe Robinson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 33 Snaps

Johnathan Montague Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jack Brandon

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Peter Delaportas

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Shane Hanafin

3 | UNRATED | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Shaker Reisig (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jake Coniglio (2025)

Corin Berry (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 8: W 46-36 at Wake Forest

Fernando Mendoza | 88 Snaps

Chandler Rogers | 2 Snaps

Fernando Mendoza

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 619 Snaps

Chandler Rogers

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 46 Snaps

CJ Harris

2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

EJ Caminong

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Belay Brummel

4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Andrew Maushardt

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Alonzo Esparza (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: W 24-14 at Virginia Tech

Cade Klubnik | 83 Snaps

Cade Klubnik

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 617 Snaps

Christopher Vizzina

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 57 Snaps

Trent Pearman

3 | UNRATED | SC | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Paul Tyson

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps

Ethan Anderson

4* | UNRATED | SC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tucker Hendrix (2025)

Tait Reynolds (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Brock Bradley (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: W 29-19 at NC State

Maalik Murphy | 59 Snaps

Grayson Loftis | 1 Snap

Maalik Murphy

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 683 Snaps

Henry Belin IV

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps

Grayson Loftis

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Donald Tomlin

4 | UNRATED | SC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Rent Montie

2-3 | ⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cole Kennon

1-2 | UNRATED | TN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dan Mahan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Kavon Simmons (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 52-3 at Note Dame

Brock Glenn | 43 Snaps

Luke Kromenhoek | 26 Snaps

🚨DJ Uiagalelei🚨

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 301 Snaps

DJ Uiagalelei is expected to miss several weeks and potentially the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a broken finger on his throwing hand, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Oct. 5. If he misses the rest of the season, he’d need to apply for a medical redshirt to return in 2025.

Brock Glenn

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

6 Games | 5 Starts | 216 Snaps

Luke Kromenhoek

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 107 Snaps

Trever Jackson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Dylan McNamara

3 | ⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Michael Grant

4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Smigiel (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: W 28-23 vs. Miami

Haynes King: 47 Snaps

Aaron Philo | 16 Snaps

Haynes King

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

8 Games | 8 Starts | 474 Snaps

Haynes King returned for the last game after missing two matchups with an upper body injury.

Zach Pyron

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

9 Games | 2 Starts | 147 Snaps

Aaron Philo

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps

Brody Rhodes

2 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Graham Knowles

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ben Guthrie

4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grady Adamson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 33-21 at Clemson

Tyler Shough | 61 Snaps

Tyler Shough

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 574 Snaps

Harrison Bailey

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 20 Snaps

Pierce Clarkson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Brady Allen

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Deuce Adams

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Sam Vaulton

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Sam Young

3 | UNRATED | KY | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Travis Egan

4 | UNRATED | KY | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Ryan Zimmerman

4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Mason Mims (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 28-23 at Georgia Tech

Cam Ward | 67 Snaps

Cam Ward

1* | UNRATED | TX | Stats

10 Games | 10 Starts | 684 Snaps

Reese Poffenbarger

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 33 Snaps

Emory Williams

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps

Judd Anderson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Joao Arede

3 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aristides Angelo Jr.

4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Aristides Angelo Jr. was not listed on the roster as of Oct. 29.

Joe Borchers

4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Riply Luna

4 | UNRATED | ID | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nikao Smith

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Luke Nickel (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dereon Coleman (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 29-19 vs. Duke

CJ Bailey Jr. | 72 Snaps

🚨Grayson McCall🚨

1 | ⭐⭐ | NC | Stats

4 Games | 4 Starts | 156 Snaps

Grayson McCall announced his retirement from football after his most recent head injury, he announced on Oct. 23.

CJ Bailey Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

9 Games | 6 Starts | 473 Snaps

Lex Thomas

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 26 Snaps

Ethan Rhodes

3 | UNRATED | NC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cole Wilson

4 | UNRATED | NC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Robert Shockey

4* | UNRATED | WV | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Will Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Jacob Smith (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 35-11 at Florida State

Jacolby Criswell | 66 Snaps

Conner Harrell | 9 Snaps

🚨Max Johnson🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 51 Snaps

Max Johnson suffered a season-ending broken leg in the season opener and will return in 2025 with potential for an extra year of eligibility to play in 2026, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported in September.

Jacolby Criswell

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

8 Games | 6 Starts | 519 Snaps

Conner Harrell

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats

6 Games | 2 Starts | 118 Snaps

Michael Merdinger

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

DJ Mazzone

4* | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Andres Miyares Jr.

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Hudson Wilharm

4* | UNRATED | NC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ben Bastek

4* | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bryce Baker (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Zaid Lott (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 24-19 vs. Virginia

Eli Holstein | 47 Snaps

Nate Yarnell | 27 Snaps

🚨Eli Holstein🚨

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 550 Snaps

Eli Holstein left the last game with an apparent head injury, and head coach Pat Narduzzi said he’s not sure if he’ll be available.

Nate Yarnell

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 83 Snaps

Ty Dieffenbach

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

David Lynch

4 | UNRATED | RI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Julian Dugger

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jake Frantl

2 | UNRATED | WI | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Mason Heintschel (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: W 48-25 vs. Pitt

Kevin Jennings | 58 Snaps

Preston Stone | 6 Snaps

Keldric Luster | 4 Snaps

Kevin Jennings

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

9 Games | 6 Starts | 511 Snaps

Preston Stone

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

6 Games | 3 Starts | 105 Snaps

Keldric Luster

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 35 Snaps

Tyler Aronson

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Charlie Fiser

3 | UNRATED | AR | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

William Fierro

4 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Maddox Fuller

4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ty Hawkins (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cole Leinart (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 2: L 59-28 at NC State

Justin Lamson | 31 Snaps

Ashton Daniels | 28 Snaps

🚨Ashton Daniels🚨

2* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

8 Games | 7 Starts | 386 Snaps

Ashton Daniels returned to the starting lineup after Elijah Brown started the previous matchup, but Daniels left with a head injury.

Justin Lamson

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 1 Start | 146 Snaps

Elijah Brown

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 1 Start | 89 Snaps

Head coach Lance Taylor said keeping Elijah Brown’ redshirt is something he has in mind down the stretch.

Myles Jackson

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Charlie Mirer

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Bear Bachmeier (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 37-31 at Boston College

Kyle McCord | 74 Snaps

Kyle McCord

1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 712 Snaps

Michael Johnson Jr.

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 12 Snaps

🚨Carlos Del Rio-Wilson🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has been unavailable the last few weeks with an injury.

Jakhari Williams

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

AJ Miller

4* | UNRATED | NY | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Patrick Grusser

4* | UNRATED | NJ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Luke Carney (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rich Belin (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Joseph Filardi (2025)

Nov. 9: W 24-19 at Pitt

Anthony Colandrea | 73 Snaps

Grady Brosterhous | 1 Snap

Anthony Colandrea

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 598 Snaps

Tony Muskett

1* | UNRATED | VA | Stats

6 Games | 0 Starts | 54 Snaps

Gavin Frakes

3 | ⭐⭐ | OK | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Grady Brosterhous

3 | UNRATED | NC | Stats

7 Games | 0 Starts | 12 Snaps

Boone Lourd

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Alexander Brady

4* | UNRATED | NC | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cole Geer (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Bjorn Jurgensen (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Ely Hamrick (2026) ⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 9: L 24-14 vs. Clemson

Kyron Drones | 31 Snaps

Collin Schlee | 24 Snaps

🚨Kyron Drones🚨

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

9 Games | 9 Starts | 531 Snaps

Kyron Drones returned for the last game after missing one matchup with an injury but did not practice earlier this week.

🚨Collin Schlee🚨

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

8 Games | 1 Start | 117 Snaps

Head coach Brent Pry said Collin Schlee is not healthy right now after the last game, though it doesn’t appear he’s in danger of missing games.

William “Pop” Watson III

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

Davi Belfort

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Ben Locklear

2 | ⭐⭐ | VA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Jackson Sigler

4 | UNRATED | VA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

AJ Brand (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Kelden Ryan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

Peyton Falzone (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Nov. 8: L 46-36 vs. Cal

Hank Bachmeier | 78 Snaps

Michael Kern | 1 Snap

Hank Bachmeier

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

9 Games | 8 Starts | 635 Snaps

Michael Kern

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

4 Games | 1 Start | 45 Snaps

Jeremy Hecklinski

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Tyler Mizzell

4 | UNRATED | NC | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps

Charlie Gilliam

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Nick Rubino

4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijiah Oehlke (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

SEC