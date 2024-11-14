2024 College Football QB Depth Charts, Injuries & Commits - Week 12 Update
A guide to all 134 FBS quarterback rooms
In today’s edition, you’ll get 2024 college football QB depth charts with injury news for every FBS program through Week 11. It also shows every recruiting commit for a complete look at the present and future of all 134 QB rooms. Information comes from inside sources, depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading.
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility. Conference championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
🚨Injured
Removed from QB Room
*Redshirt available
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score.
ACC
Boston College Eagles
Nov. 9: W 37-31 vs. Syracuse
Thomas Castellanos | 33 Snaps
Grayson James | 31 Snaps
Thomas Castellanos
2* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 450 Snaps
Thomas Castellanos stepped away from the program and will enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals, after getting benched for Grayson James last week.
Grayson James
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
2 Games | 1 Start | 99 Snaps
Jacobe Robinson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 33 Snaps
Johnathan Montague Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jack Brandon
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Peter Delaportas
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Shane Hanafin
3 | UNRATED | MA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Shaker Reisig (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jake Coniglio (2025)
Corin Berry (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Cal Golden Bears
Nov. 8: W 46-36 at Wake Forest
Fernando Mendoza | 88 Snaps
Chandler Rogers | 2 Snaps
Fernando Mendoza
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 619 Snaps
Chandler Rogers
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 46 Snaps
CJ Harris
2-3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
EJ Caminong
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Belay Brummel
4 | UNRATED | IL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Andrew Maushardt
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Alonzo Esparza (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Clemson Tigers
Nov. 9: W 24-14 at Virginia Tech
Cade Klubnik | 83 Snaps
Cade Klubnik
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 617 Snaps
Christopher Vizzina
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 57 Snaps
Trent Pearman
3 | UNRATED | SC | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Paul Tyson
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 4 Snaps
Ethan Anderson
4* | UNRATED | SC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tucker Hendrix (2025)
Tait Reynolds (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Brock Bradley (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Duke Blue Devils
Nov. 9: W 29-19 at NC State
Maalik Murphy | 59 Snaps
Grayson Loftis | 1 Snap
Maalik Murphy
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 683 Snaps
Henry Belin IV
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NY | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 14 Snaps
Grayson Loftis
3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Donald Tomlin
4 | UNRATED | SC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Rent Montie
2-3 | ⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cole Kennon
1-2 | UNRATED | TN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dan Mahan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Kavon Simmons (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Florida State Seminoles
Nov. 9: L 52-3 at Note Dame
Brock Glenn | 43 Snaps
Luke Kromenhoek | 26 Snaps
🚨DJ Uiagalelei🚨
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 301 Snaps
DJ Uiagalelei is expected to miss several weeks and potentially the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a broken finger on his throwing hand, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Oct. 5. If he misses the rest of the season, he’d need to apply for a medical redshirt to return in 2025.
Brock Glenn
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
6 Games | 5 Starts | 216 Snaps
Luke Kromenhoek
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 107 Snaps
Trever Jackson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Dylan McNamara
3 | ⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Michael Grant
4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Smigiel (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Nov. 9: W 28-23 vs. Miami
Haynes King: 47 Snaps
Aaron Philo | 16 Snaps
Haynes King
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
8 Games | 8 Starts | 474 Snaps
Haynes King returned for the last game after missing two matchups with an upper body injury.
Zach Pyron
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
9 Games | 2 Starts | 147 Snaps
Aaron Philo
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
3 Games | 0 Starts | 63 Snaps
Brody Rhodes
2 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps
Graham Knowles
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ben Guthrie
4 | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grady Adamson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Louisville Cardinals
Nov. 2: W 33-21 at Clemson
Tyler Shough | 61 Snaps
Tyler Shough
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AZ | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 574 Snaps
Harrison Bailey
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 20 Snaps
Pierce Clarkson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Brady Allen
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | IN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Deuce Adams
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Sam Vaulton
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Sam Young
3 | UNRATED | KY | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Travis Egan
4 | UNRATED | KY | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Ryan Zimmerman
4* | UNRATED | IN | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Mason Mims (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Miami Hurricanes
Nov. 9: L 28-23 at Georgia Tech
Cam Ward | 67 Snaps
Cam Ward
1* | UNRATED | TX | Stats
10 Games | 10 Starts | 684 Snaps
Reese Poffenbarger
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 33 Snaps
Emory Williams
3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 32 Snaps
Judd Anderson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap
Joao Arede
3 | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aristides Angelo Jr.
4 | UNRATED | FL |
Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Aristides Angelo Jr. was not listed on the roster as of Oct. 29.
Joe Borchers
4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Riply Luna
4 | UNRATED | ID | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nikao Smith
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Luke Nickel (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Dereon Coleman (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
NC State Wolfpack
Nov. 9: L 29-19 vs. Duke
CJ Bailey Jr. | 72 Snaps
🚨Grayson McCall🚨
1 | ⭐⭐ | NC | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 156 Snaps
Grayson McCall announced his retirement from football after his most recent head injury, he announced on Oct. 23.
CJ Bailey Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
9 Games | 6 Starts | 473 Snaps
Lex Thomas
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 26 Snaps
Ethan Rhodes
3 | UNRATED | NC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cole Wilson
4 | UNRATED | NC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Robert Shockey
4* | UNRATED | WV | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Will Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Jacob Smith (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
North Carolina Tar Heels
Nov. 2: W 35-11 at Florida State
Jacolby Criswell | 66 Snaps
Conner Harrell | 9 Snaps
🚨Max Johnson🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 51 Snaps
Max Johnson suffered a season-ending broken leg in the season opener and will return in 2025 with potential for an extra year of eligibility to play in 2026, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported in September.
Jacolby Criswell
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats
8 Games | 6 Starts | 519 Snaps
Conner Harrell
3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL | Stats
6 Games | 2 Starts | 118 Snaps
Michael Merdinger
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
DJ Mazzone
4* | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Andres Miyares Jr.
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Hudson Wilharm
4* | UNRATED | NC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ben Bastek
4* | UNRATED | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bryce Baker (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Zaid Lott (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Pitt Panthers
Nov. 9: L 24-19 vs. Virginia
Eli Holstein | 47 Snaps
Nate Yarnell | 27 Snaps
🚨Eli Holstein🚨
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 550 Snaps
Eli Holstein left the last game with an apparent head injury, and head coach Pat Narduzzi said he’s not sure if he’ll be available.
Nate Yarnell
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 83 Snaps
Ty Dieffenbach
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
David Lynch
4 | UNRATED | RI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Julian Dugger
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jake Frantl
2 | UNRATED | WI | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Mason Heintschel (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
SMU Mustangs
Nov. 2: W 48-25 vs. Pitt
Kevin Jennings | 58 Snaps
Preston Stone | 6 Snaps
Keldric Luster | 4 Snaps
Kevin Jennings
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
9 Games | 6 Starts | 511 Snaps
Preston Stone
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
6 Games | 3 Starts | 105 Snaps
Keldric Luster
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 35 Snaps
Tyler Aronson
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Charlie Fiser
3 | UNRATED | AR | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
William Fierro
4 | UNRATED | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Maddox Fuller
4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ty Hawkins (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Cole Leinart (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Stanford Cardinal
Nov. 2: L 59-28 at NC State
Justin Lamson | 31 Snaps
Ashton Daniels | 28 Snaps
🚨Ashton Daniels🚨
2* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
8 Games | 7 Starts | 386 Snaps
Ashton Daniels returned to the starting lineup after Elijah Brown started the previous matchup, but Daniels left with a head injury.
Justin Lamson
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 1 Start | 146 Snaps
Elijah Brown
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
3 Games | 1 Start | 89 Snaps
Head coach Lance Taylor said keeping Elijah Brown’ redshirt is something he has in mind down the stretch.
Myles Jackson
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Charlie Mirer
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Bear Bachmeier (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Syracuse Orange
Nov. 9: L 37-31 at Boston College
Kyle McCord | 74 Snaps
Kyle McCord
1* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 712 Snaps
Michael Johnson Jr.
2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 12 Snaps
🚨Carlos Del Rio-Wilson🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has been unavailable the last few weeks with an injury.
Jakhari Williams
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
AJ Miller
4* | UNRATED | NY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Patrick Grusser
4* | UNRATED | NJ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Luke Carney (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Rich Belin (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Joseph Filardi (2025)
Virginia Cavaliers
Nov. 9: W 24-19 at Pitt
Anthony Colandrea | 73 Snaps
Grady Brosterhous | 1 Snap
Anthony Colandrea
3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 598 Snaps
Tony Muskett
1* | UNRATED | VA | Stats
6 Games | 0 Starts | 54 Snaps
Gavin Frakes
3 | ⭐⭐ | OK | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Grady Brosterhous
3 | UNRATED | NC | Stats
7 Games | 0 Starts | 12 Snaps
Boone Lourd
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Alexander Brady
4* | UNRATED | NC | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cole Geer (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Bjorn Jurgensen (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Ely Hamrick (2026) ⭐⭐⭐
Virginia Tech Hokies
Nov. 9: L 24-14 vs. Clemson
Kyron Drones | 31 Snaps
Collin Schlee | 24 Snaps
🚨Kyron Drones🚨
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
9 Games | 9 Starts | 531 Snaps
Kyron Drones returned for the last game after missing one matchup with an injury but did not practice earlier this week.
🚨Collin Schlee🚨
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
8 Games | 1 Start | 117 Snaps
Head coach Brent Pry said Collin Schlee is not healthy right now after the last game, though it doesn’t appear he’s in danger of missing games.
William “Pop” Watson III
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps
Davi Belfort
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Ben Locklear
2 | ⭐⭐ | VA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jackson Sigler
4 | UNRATED | VA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
AJ Brand (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Kelden Ryan (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
Peyton Falzone (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Nov. 8: L 46-36 vs. Cal
Hank Bachmeier | 78 Snaps
Michael Kern | 1 Snap
Hank Bachmeier
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
9 Games | 8 Starts | 635 Snaps
Michael Kern
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
4 Games | 1 Start | 45 Snaps
Jeremy Hecklinski
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Tyler Mizzell
4 | UNRATED | NC | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 2 Snaps
Charlie Gilliam
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Nick Rubino
4* | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijiah Oehlke (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide
