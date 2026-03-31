Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

In today’s edition, subscribers get exclusive updates on 20 of the top college football QB recruits through the next four classes. Everything in the QB Recruiting Notebook came from sources directly involved in the prospects’ recruitment.

The bottom of each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions.

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College Football QB Trackers

Recruiting Commits + Teams without Commits: 2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Best Available Recruits: 2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Transfers: Commits | Uncommitted

QB Rooms: FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Live News Feeds: FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

QB Recruiting Notebook

This article highlights the latest updates on prospects committed to an FBS program, in addition to the best available QB recruits through the 2029 class. Uncommitted players hold at least one Power Four offer or is rated 3-5 stars by the 247, Rivals or ESPN recruiting rankings.

🅿️4️⃣ Prospect has a Power Four offer

Stars reflect their highest rating by 247, Rivals and ESPN.

QB Recruiting Headlines

My Top Three

Noah Grubbs 🅿️4️⃣

2026 4⭐ QB recruit Noah Grubbs (FL) committed to Notre Dame over Michigan, Ohio State, Florida and North Carolina, his QB trainer Baylin Trujillo tells me. He chose the Irish for their tradition, quarterback development and long-term opportunity.

“The opportunity to compete early in a high-profile program positions him to gain meaningful experience, accelerate his development and ultimately prepare for a future at the NFL level.”

Braylen Warren 🅿️4️⃣

2027 3⭐ QB recruit Braylen Warren (NE) committed to Missouri over Florida State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State, he tells me. Warren credited head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the community and family members in the area. Other coaches mentioned to play a big role in his recruitment were OC Chip Lindsey, QBs coach Garrett Riley and offensive assistant Brendan Bognar.

“What sold me to Missouri was Coach Drinkwitz. I love the way he coaches and the type of guy he is. He cares about his players and about winning.”

Tanner Vibabul 🅿️4️⃣

2026 3⭐ QB recruit Tanner Vibabul (NV) flipped from Nebraska to James Madison and considered Arkansas State, Temple, Army and Navy, his dad tells me. He committed to the Cornhuskers for a few weeks before joining the James Madison recruiting class.

“Tanner felt like they really wanted him there, and he loved the campus and surrounding areas. The biggest thing for Tanner was the coaches and their offensive schemes.”

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2026 QB Recruits

Jaden O’Neal 🅿️4️⃣

Florida State 2026 4⭐ QB commit Jaden O’Neal (OK) is enrolling early, his QB trainer Ortege Jenkins tells me. He committed to the Seminoles in June after flipping from Oklahoma. O’Neal was being recruited by Georgia, Auburn and over the summer and stuck with Florida State.