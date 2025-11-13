2025 JUCO QB Depth Charts, Stats & News
Latest stats and news on every JUCO quarterback
Track 2025 JUCO QB depth charts with the latest stats and news on every junior college quarterback.
Subscribe for inside access to quarterback news and info at every level of college football.
POPULAR LINKS
Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Teams | Calendar | FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
2025 JUCO QB Depth Charts
Right of Player Names - Year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site
Below Player Names (Coming Soon) - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Quarterback depth charts are sorted by years of eligibility remaining for now.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
CCCAA - American - Golden Coast
CABRILLO DEPTH CHART
Cruz Ferris |SO|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Cruz Ferris (CA) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.
Mario Cosma |FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Mario Cosma (CA)
Matteo DeMarco |FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Matteo DeMarco (CA)
AJ Gomez |FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
AJ Gomez (CA)
COALINGA DEPTH CHART
Justyn Delzeit |SO|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Justyn Delzeit (NV)
Landon Garner |FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Landon Garner (WA)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.