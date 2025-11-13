Track 2025 JUCO QB depth charts with the latest stats and news on every junior college quarterback.

2025 JUCO QB Depth Charts

Right of Player Names - Year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site

Below Player Names (Coming Soon) - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Quarterback depth charts are sorted by years of eligibility remaining for now.

CCCAA - American - Golden Coast

CABRILLO DEPTH CHART

2025 Stats

Cruz Ferris |SO|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Cruz Ferris (CA) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.

Mario Cosma |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Mario Cosma (CA)

Matteo DeMarco |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Matteo DeMarco (CA)

AJ Gomez |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

AJ Gomez (CA)

COALINGA DEPTH CHART

2025 Stats

Justyn Delzeit |SO|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Justyn Delzeit (NV)

Landon Garner |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Landon Garner (WA)