This page tracks the best available 2027 QB recruits, and it’s comprised of every uncommitted college football quarterback prospect with an FBS offer.

Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics

2027 QB Recruits

Under player names show (from left) recruiting class, home state and highlights with a link to player news feeds, in addition to decommits if necessary.

Israel Abrams

27 | IL | Hudl

Andre Adams

27 | TN | Hudl

May 8, 2025 - Listed as an athlete on Rivals.

Joseph Allen

27 | FL | Hudl