2025 NAIA QB Depth Charts

Right of Player Names - Year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site

Below Player Names (Coming Soon) - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Quarterback depth charts are sorted by years of eligibility remaining for now.

AAC

BLUEFIELD DEPTH CHART

2025 Stats

Ethan Cash |SR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Ethan Cash (TN)

Javarion Brown |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Javarion Brown (NC)

Javin Gibson |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Javin Gibson (VA)

Bronson Scrivner |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Bronson Scrivner (TN)

J’yon Smith |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

J’yon Smith (VA) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.

KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN DEPTH CHART

2025 Stats

Slater Hickman |RS-JR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Slater Hickman (TN)