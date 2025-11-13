Track 2025 D2 QB depth charts with the latest stats and news on every D2 quarterback.

2025 D2 QB Depth Charts

Right of Player Names - Year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site

Below Player Names (Coming Soon) - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Quarterback depth charts are sorted by years of eligibility remaining for now.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Conference Carolinas

BARTON DEPTH CHART

2025 Stats

Trevor Nored |SR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Trevor Nored (MD)

Luke Smith |JR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Luke Smith (NC) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.

Nazir Garrett |SO|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nazir Garrett (NC)

Collin Hurdle |SO|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Collin Hurdle (NC)

Al Lee |RS-FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Al Lee (NC)

Landon Dodson |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Landon Dodson (NC)

Brandon Quinn |FR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Brandon Quinn (NC)

CHOWAN DEPTH CHART

2025 Stats

Maurice Smith |GR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Maurice Smith (FL)

NyJal “Jelly” Johnson |SR|

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

NyJal “Jelly” Johnson (MS)