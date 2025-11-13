2025 D2 QB Depth Charts, Stats & News
Latest stats and news on every D2 quarterback
Track 2025 D2 QB depth charts with the latest stats and news on every D2 quarterback.
2025 D2 QB Depth Charts
Right of Player Names - Year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site
Below Player Names (Coming Soon) - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
Quarterback depth charts are sorted by years of eligibility remaining for now.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.
Conference Carolinas
BARTON DEPTH CHART
Trevor Nored |SR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Trevor Nored (MD)
Luke Smith |JR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Luke Smith (NC) is listed as a QB/WR on the roster.
Nazir Garrett |SO|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Nazir Garrett (NC)
Collin Hurdle |SO|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Collin Hurdle (NC)
Al Lee |RS-FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Al Lee (NC)
Landon Dodson |FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Landon Dodson (NC)
Brandon Quinn |FR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Brandon Quinn (NC)
CHOWAN DEPTH CHART
Maurice Smith |GR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Maurice Smith (FL)
NyJal “Jelly” Johnson |SR|
0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
NyJal “Jelly” Johnson (MS)
