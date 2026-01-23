This page is updated daily with the latest college football news, stats and roster movement inside every 2026 FBS quarterback room. You’ll also get a look at every recruiting and transfer portal commitment. Feel free to use the FBS QB Rooms, Transfer Portal & Recruiting Commits tracker to see which programs are in need of quarterback transfers and recruits.

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

QB Rooms: Get the latest news, stats and roster movement inside every quarterback room.

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

QB Recruits: Get the latest news on quarterback commits and top uncommitted prospects.

2026

QB Transfers: Get the latest news and stats on quarterbacks joining or leaving a college football program.

2026 FBS Quarterbacks

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste these terms in the search bar to find the following:

“ 2026 QB Recruit ” - 2026 recruiting class commits. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.

“ 2026 QB Transfer ” - 2026 transfer portal commits.

“ 2026 - None ” - Teams without a 2026 recruiting commit. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.

Team/Player Name - Every mention of a specific team or player.

🏈 Right of Player Names - Final season of eligibility.

🏈 Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

*Redshirt Available

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster

SEC QB Rooms

Alabama Crimson Tide

Austin Mack (2027)

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Jan. 14, 2024 - Washington 2024 QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).